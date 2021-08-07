Juventus Football Club S p A : Britain plans to change laws to protect football authorities from breakaway leagues -The Telegraph

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The British government is working on a
legislation to safeguard the rights of English football
authorities to take firmer action against clubs joining a
proposed breakaway league, the Telegraph reported Saturday.
The English Super League,, which was announced in April,
provoked a furore among fans, governments, players and managers
and the project unravelled less than 48 hours after its launch
when the all six English clubs withdrew from the breakaway
project.
Ministers are working on plans for a legal change which
would disapply provisions in competition law and will allow
authorities such as the English Football Association and the
English Premier League to take punitive action against clubs
that join a breakaway league, the newspaper reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/08/07/boris-johnson-vows-see-plans-revive-european-super-league.
In April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government
would consider passing legislation to stop the planned breakaway
European Super League by 12 soccer clubs, likening the plans to
creating a cartel.
Last month, a Spanish court ordered European soccer's
governing body UEFA to cancel all legal sanctions imposed on
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for planning the creation of
the breakaway European Super League.
"We stood with fans against this hated proposal, and if
these European legal cases lead to clubs having another go we
will have legislation ready for further action. We remain
resolute in blocking this," the Telegraph report added, citing
sources.
