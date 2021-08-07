Log in
    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
  Summary
Juventus Football Club S p A : Britain plans to change laws to protect football authorities from breakaway leagues -The Telegraph

08/07/2021 | 07:13pm EDT
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The British government is working on a legislation to safeguard the rights of English football authorities to take firmer action against clubs joining a proposed breakaway league, the Telegraph reported Saturday.

The English Super League,, which was announced in April, provoked a furore among fans, governments, players and managers and the project unravelled less than 48 hours after its launch when the all six English clubs withdrew from the breakaway project.

Ministers are working on plans for a legal change which would disapply provisions in competition law and will allow authorities such as the English Football Association and the English Premier League to take punitive action against clubs that join a breakaway league, the newspaper reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/08/07/boris-johnson-vows-see-plans-revive-european-super-league.

In April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government would consider passing legislation to stop the planned breakaway European Super League by 12 soccer clubs, likening the plans to creating a cartel.

Last month, a Spanish court ordered European soccer's governing body UEFA to cancel all legal sanctions imposed on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for planning the creation of the breakaway European Super League.

"We stood with fans against this hated proposal, and if these European legal cases lead to clubs having another go we will have legislation ready for further action. We remain resolute in blocking this," the Telegraph report added, citing sources. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
