Juventus Football Club S p A : Made available documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting of October 29, 2021

MADE AVAILABLE DOCUMENTATION RELATING TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF

OCTOBER 29, 2021

Turin, October 25, 2021 - Upon Consob's request pursuant to Article 114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and integrated, a supplement to Juventus' (as defined below) Board of Directors report to shareholders, published on September 28, 2021, on the first item on the agenda of the extraordinary part of the Shareholders' Meeting of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Juventus") convened, on single call, for October 29, 2021, was made available today at the Company's registered office in via Druento No. 175, 10151 Turin (Italy), on the Company's website (www.juventus.com, sezione Club, Investitori, Assemblee), as well as at the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" (www.1info.it).