Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Juventus Football Club S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Juventus Football Club S p A : Made available documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting of October 29, 2021

10/25/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADE AVAILABLE DOCUMENTATION RELATING TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF

OCTOBER 29, 2021

Turin, October 25, 2021 - Upon Consob's request pursuant to Article 114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and integrated, a supplement to Juventus' (as defined below) Board of Directors report to shareholders, published on September 28, 2021, on the first item on the agenda of the extraordinary part of the Shareholders' Meeting of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Juventus") convened, on single call, for October 29, 2021, was made available today at the Company's registered office in via Druento No. 175, 10151 Turin (Italy), on the Company's website (www.juventus.com, sezione Club, Investitori, Assemblee), as well as at the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" (www.1info.it).

*.*.*

PRESS OFFICE

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CLAUDIO ALBANESE

STEFANO CERRATO

T. +39 011 6563448

T. +39 011 6563538

claudio.albanese@juventus.com

stefano.cerrato@juventus.com

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 17:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
10/24JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : Dybala returns to rescue Juventus in 1-1 draw at Inter
AQ
10/21JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : Clash of styles as defensive Juventus visits attacking Inte..
AQ
10/20MANCHESTER UNITED : United wins in chaos; Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea do it easy
AQ
10/20JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : Kulusevski scores late as perfect Juventus beats Zenit 1-0
AQ
10/14JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : Harder hands chelsea away win over juve
AQ
10/08JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : Publication of the lists for the appointment of the Board o..
PU
10/02JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : Late Locatelli goal sees Juventus beat Torino 1-0 in derby
AQ
10/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Airlines, Home Depot,..
09/30JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : Madrid hosts legal and soccer drama in Super League fallout
AQ
09/29JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : beats defending champion Chelsea 1-0 in CL
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 416 M 482 M 482 M
Net income 2021 -202 M -235 M -235 M
Net Debt 2021 420 M 487 M 487 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 971 M 1 130 M 1 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,73 €
Average target price 0,70 €
Spread / Average Target -4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Cerrato Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Alberto Mignone Head-Administration
Paolo Garimberti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-10.39%1 130
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.7.51%98 321
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.5.63%51 836
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.22.11%24 383
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.37.11%22 148
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-9.75%19 404