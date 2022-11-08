Juventus Football Club S p A : Report of the board of statutory auditors

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. pursuant to Art. 153 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and Art. 2429 of the Italian Civil Code Dear Shareholders, We would firstly like to state that this report must be supplemented following the filing of the Report of Deloitte & Touche S.p.A., the Company's Independent Auditors, which they still have not issued to date. This report drafted, with the above clarification, pursuant to Art. 153 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("Consolidated Law on Finance") and Art. 2429 of the Italian Civil Code, details the activities carried out by the Board of Statutory Auditors of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. ("Juventus" or also the "Company") in the year ended as at 30 June 2022, in compliance with the reference regulations, also taking into account the "Rules of conduct of the Board of Statutory Auditors of listed companies" recommended by the National Institute of Chartered Accountants, CONSOB's provisions governing corporate controls and the guidelines contained in the Code of Corporate Governance promoted by Borsa Italiana. In addition, as Juventus has adopted the traditional governance model, the Board of Statutory Auditors is identified as the "Internal Control and Audit Committee" which is responsible for additional specific control and monitoring functions regarding financial disclosure and auditing, set forth in Art. 19 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 39 of 27 January 2010, as amended by Italian Legislative Decree no. 135 of 17 July 2016. The current Board of Statutory Auditors was appointed on 29 October 2021 by Juventus' Shareholders' Meeting, whose term of office expires on approval of the financial statements as at 30 June 2024. In the financial year 2021/2022, the Board of Statutory Auditors carried out its activities according to a risk- based approach, aimed at identifying and evaluating the most critical aspects, with the frequency of intervention classified according to the relevance of the perceived risk. The Board of Statutory Auditors held 14 meetings during the reference year. During said year, the Chairperson of the Board of Statutory Auditors or its members also took part in 12 meetings of the Board of Directors, 5 meetings of the Control and Risks Committee; 6 meetings of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee as well as the Shareholders' Meeting held on 29 October 2021. During the year, the Board of Statutory Auditors 1

also met the Supervisory Body for the mutual exchange of information. The audit tasks, pursuant to "Italian Legislative Decree 39/2010" (as subsequently amended by Italian Legislative Decree 135/2016), were assigned to the Independent Auditors Deloitte & Touche S.p.A., appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 15 October 2020, in office until approval of the financial statements as at 30.06.2024. 1. MONITORING ACTIVITIES 1.1 Monitoring of observance of the legal, regulatory and statutory provisions The monitoring tasks of the Board of Statutory Auditors are governed by Art. 2403 of the Italian Civil Code and by Italian Legislative Decrees 58/1998 and 39/2010. The Board took into account the amendments made to Italian Legislative Decree 39/2010 by Italian Legislative Decree 135/2016, in implementation of Directive 2014/56/EU and European Regulation 537/ 2014. As regards the monitoring activities carried out during the year, considering the guidelines provided by CONSOB in communication DEM/1025564 of 6 April 2001, amended and supplemented with communication DEM/3021582 of 4 April 2003 and, subsequently, with communication no. DEM/ 6031329 of 7 April 2006, the Board presents the following. The Board of Statutory Auditors periodically obtained information from the directors, also through participation in the meetings of the Board of Directors and internal board committees, on the activities carried out and on the most significant economic, financial and equity transactions resolved and implemented during the year, carried out by the Company, as well as, pursuant to Art. 150, paragraph 1, of the Consolidated Law on Finance, those carried out by subsidiaries. Based on the available information, the Board of Statutory Auditors can reasonably assure that said transactions conform to the law and to the articles of association and are not manifestly imprudent, risky, in contrast with the resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting or as such to compromise the integrity of company assets. Furthermore, the transactions involving a potential conflict of interests were managed and resolved in compliance with the law, the regulatory provisions, the articles of association as well as the Guidelines for Approval of significant transactions and the management of situations of interest. During the year, the Board monitored the correct application of new Code of Corporate Governance 2

which entered into force in January 2020 and, in particular, monitored the activities of the Company aimed at achieving theobjectives and also at acknowledging some of the recommendations communicated by the Chairpersoncom liance of the Corporate Governance Committee for the year 2022. As regards the significant events of the year, the Board of Statutory Auditors considers it appropriate to draw attention, in consideration of their relevance, to the following events, referring the reader to the Report on Operations for a more detailed analysis: - During the 2021/2022 financial year, the continuation of the pandemic has prompted the authorities to keep various containment measures in place, including reduced stadium capacity to 50%-75% until the end of March 2022. This set of measures resulted in a significant direct negative impact on revenues, as well as an indirect impact on revenues from the management of players' registration rights. - On 6 May 2022, the First Instance UEFA Licensing Committee at FIGC (Italian Football Federation), issued Juventus with the UEFA Licence for the 2022/2023 football season. - 2021/2022 Transfer Campaign: a) the purchases and sales of Players' registration rights in the 2021/2022 Transfer Campaign involved a total increase in invested capital of € 180.8 million resulting from acquisitions and increases of € 228.9 million and disposals of € 48.1 million (net book value of disposed rights). The net capital gains generated by the disposals came to € 27.9 million. The total net financial commitment came to € 133.8 million; b) during the year 2021/2022, players' registration rights contracts were renewed, which involved, on the whole, lower amortisation for roughly € 11.5 million in the year 2021/2022. - On 29 October 2021, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the capital increase. On 22 November 2021, the Board of Directors approved the final terms of the capital Increase, as well as the timetable for the rights offering of the new shares. At the end of the meeting of the Board of Directors, the underwriting agreement was signed relating to the capital increase with the Joint Global Coordinators, who committed to underwrite the new shares that might remain unopted for a maximum amount of approximately € 144.9 million, i.e. the difference between the total value of the capital increase and the quota due to the majority shareholder EXOR N.V. On 24 November 2021, the Company received Consob's authorisation to publish the Prospectus relating to the Rights Offering and admission to trading of the new ordinary shares to be issued in the context of the capital increase. During the Rights Offering period, which commenced on 29 November 2021 and ended on 16 December 2021, 1,220,551,340 pre-emption rights were exercised for the subscription of 1,098,496,206 New Shares, representing 91.75% of the total new shares offered. On 21 December 2021, following the sale, during the first stock exchange session on 20 December 2021, of all remaining 109,700,640 pre-emption rights not exercised during the Rights Offering period, a total of 3

80,204,733 new shares were subscribed. The 18,525,843 new shares not subscribed as a result of the offer on the stock exchange were subscribed on 24 December 2021 by the Joint Global Coordinators, pursuant to the underwriting agreement entered into with Juventus on 22 November 2021. Said capital increase was therefore completed on 24 December 2021, which is fully subscribed and as a result thereof 1,197,226,782 new ordinary shares were issued at a subscription price of € 0.334 per new share, of which € 0.01 as share capital and € 0.324 as share premium. The value of the capital increase was therefore € 399,873,745.19. - On 4 October 2021, CO.VI.SO.C. asked the Company to provide information about the requests for preliminary investigations concerning the separate and consolidated financial statements of Juventus received in 2021 from inspection bodies and, in particular, information about the hypothesised time frame for the response and the elements of assessment regarding the facts subject to the said requests for preliminary investigations; on 29 November 2021, CO.VI.SO.C. requested the Company to provide further information regarding, in particular, news reported by the press on the criminal proceedings described below. On 24 November 2021, the Procura Federale (Federal Prosecutor's Office) of the F.I.G.C. formulated a request to the Company for documentation concerning the transfer of the registration rights of various football players, within the scope of the proceedings opened by the same Prosecutor's Office. The Company has therefore provided these documents and all requested information. On 21 February 2022, together with another 10 Italian football clubs and relevant top managements, the Company received a "Communication on the outcomes of the investigation" from the F.I.G.C. Federal Prosecutor's Office relating to the assessment of the effects of some transfers of player's registration rights on financial statements and the recognition of capital gains, following the CO.VI.SO.C. notification, for the alleged violation of Art. 31, paragraph 1, and of Art. 6 and 4 of the Sports Justice Code. The document served concerns certain transfers completed in the years 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021. The Federal Prosecutor therefore initiated disciplinary action referring the Company, the directors and executives in office at the time of the events, to the National Federal Tribunal which, on 15 April 2022, acquitted Juventus and the other referred subjects on the grounds of non-existence of any disciplinary offence. The Federal Prosecutor's Office filed an appeal against the decision of the Federal National Tribunal, rejected by the Federal Appeal Court on 27 May 2022.] - On 29 October 2021, the Shareholders' Meeting approved, inter alia, the financial statements as at 30 June 2021; the consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2021 were also presented at the Shareholders' Meeting. The Shareholders' Meeting also renewed the following corporate bodies: a) the new Board of Directors for the 2021/22 - 2023/24 three-year period, setting the number of members at 10. The following were appointed directors: Massimo Della Ragione, Maurizio Arrivabene, Kathryn Frances Fink, Andrea Agnelli. Laurence Debroux, Pavel Nedved, Giorgio Tacchia, 4