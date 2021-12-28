Juventus Football Club S p A : Resignation of a member of the Board of Directors

RESIGNATION OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Turin, 28 December 2021 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. ("Juventus" or the "Company") announces that Ms. Laura Zanetti, non-executive and independent director of the Company and member of the "ESG Committee" ("Comitato ESG"), resigned today from the office of Juventus' director, with immediate effect, due to personal reasons.

Based on the communications made to the Company and to the public, Ms. Laura Zanetti does not hold, at the time of her resignation, shares of Juventus.

Juventus sincerely thanks Ms. Zanetti for the activities carried out and the commitment during her office.

A meeting of the Company's Board of Directors has already been called on 30 December 2021 to proceed with the appointment by co-option of a new director to substitute Ms. Zanetti.