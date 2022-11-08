Juventus Football Club S p A : Supplementary report of the board of statutory auditors

SUPPLEMENTARY REPORT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. pursuant to Art. 153 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and Art. 2429 of the Italian Civil Code Dear Shareholders, This report supplements that filed by the Board of Statutory Auditors on 6 October 2022, following the issuing of the audit report of Deloitte & Touche S.p.A., the Company's independent auditors, issued on 17 October 2022. The Board of Statutory Auditors intends to fully reference the aforementioned report and supplement its content by expressing an opinion on the approval of the financial statements as at 30 June 2022. The Board of Statutory Auditors expressed its opinion, also as integrated herein, having considered: - the outcomes of the inspection commenced in July 2021 by Consob and the notification of the initiation of the procedure pursuant to Art. 154 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 of 28 July 2022 and subsequent additions; - the briefs promptly filed by the Company; - authoritative professional opinions, including, whose content was outlined during the meetings of the Board of Directors and of the InternalindependeControl andt Risk Committee, which address legal and even accounting matters originating from the findings contained in the Consob communications; In particular, said opinions also analysed the problems relating to the wage cuts for players and technical staff, to be placed in any case within the delicate pandemic context which characterised previous years' seasons; - the intense discussions held, also after the issuing of the opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors, within the Board of Directors and the Internal Control and Risk Committee, with reference to the financial statements as at 30 June 2022 and the unique complexities relating to them, regarding the inconsistent interpretation of international accounting standards; - regular exchanges of information between the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors on the ordinary and additional financial statements audit procedures implemented as a result of the matters disputed by Consob. On 17 October 2022, the Independent Auditors Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. issued, pursuant to Art. 14 of Italian Legislative Decree 39/2010 as amended by Italian Legislative Decree 139/2016 and Art. 10 of Regulation (EU) no. 537/2014, the audit reports on the separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Juventus Group for the period ended as at 30 June 2022, drafted in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS adopted by the European Union. As regards the judgements and statements, in the audit reports on the separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, the Independent Auditors: 1

• issued an opinion which shows that the separate financial statements of Juventus and the consolidated financial statements of the Company, with the exception of the effects of what is described in the section Elements underlying the judgement with remarks in this report, provide a true and fair view of the Company's financial position as at 30 June 2022, the economic result and the cash flows for the year ended as at said date, in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union as well as the provisions issued in implementation of Art. 9 of Italian Legislative Decree • no. 38/05; declared, with regards to any material errors in the report on operations, based on the knowledge and understanding of the Company and of the relevant context acquired during the audit activities, that it has • nothing to report; expressed a judgement on the compliance with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 by stating that the separate financial statements were prepared in XHTML format in accordance with the • provisions of the Delegated Regulation; expressed a judgement with remarks, pursuant to Art. 14, paragraph 2, letter e) of Italian Legislative Decree 39/10 and Art. 123-bis, paragraph 4, of Italian Legislative Decree, on the consistency of the report on operations and of some specific information contained in the report on corporate governance and ownership structures indicated in Art. 123-bis, paragraph 4, of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98, with the separate financial statements of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. as at 30 June 2022 and on the consistency of said information with the legal rules; in particular, Deloitte & Touche stated that, with the exception of the effects of what is described in the section Elements underlying the judgement with remarks in the Report on the audit of the separate financial statements, the report on operations and some specific information contained in the report on corporate governance and ownership structures referred to above, are consistent with the separate financial statements of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. as at 30 June 2022 and are drafted in compliance with the legal rules. In the audit reports, the auditors provide evidence of the "Elements underlying the judgement with remarks", providing a summary as follows: "The 2019/20 and 2020/21 football seasons were heavily influenced by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had major impacts on the normal progress of sporting competitions and for companies operating in the relevant sector. In said context, the Company had reached agreements in previous years to cut the wages of First Team players and technical staff in the 2019/20 season and other agreements to supplement remuneration in the subsequent 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons (hereinafter, jointly, the "wage cuts for players and technical staff relating to the 2019/20 football season"). The accounting effects of the reduction agreements were recognised by the Issuer in the financial statements for the period ended as at 30 June 2020 as minor costs pertaining to said year, while those relating to the supplements envisaged for subsequent years were recognised as higher costs pertaining to the years ended as at 30 June 2021 and 30 June 2022. 2

Subsequently, the Company stipulated additional agreements for the reduction of payments with part of its players and technical staff for the 2020/21 season and other agreements for the recognition of bonuses to some of them that were still in the squad on a certain date ("loyalty bonus") for the 2021/22 season and, in certain cases, for the 2022/23 season for amounts in line with those of additional wage reduction agreements signed by the players and technical staff involved (hereinafter, jointly, "wage cuts for players and technical staff relating to the 2020/21 football season"). The accounting effects of the reduction agreements were recognised by the Issuer in the financial statements for the period ended as at 30 June 2021 as minor costs pertaining to said year, while those relating to the loyalty bonuses, for the part relating to the 2021/22 season, were recognised as higher costs pertaining to the years ended as at 30 June 2022. On 28 July 2022, Consob sent the Issuer a notification of the initiation of the procedure aimed at the adoption of the measure pursuant to Art. 154-ter, paragraph 7 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (the "Procedure") and informed the Company that it had identified some critical issues in relation to the accounting of certain transactions and operating events, including the aforementioned wage cut measures applied to players and technical staff for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 football seasons. In relation to the matters presented above and the relevance of the effects of the wage cut measures applied to players and technical staff on the financial statements as at 30 June 2022 and on the data of the previous year presented for comparison purposes, we carried out, also with the involvement of our specialists and experts, analyses and well- structured, in-depth examinations on the matter in question, characterised by particularly complex and difficult to interpret profiles. As a result of said analysis and in-depth examinations, we believe that: i) as regards the wage cut measures applied to players and technical staff for the 2019/20 football season, the agreements for the supplementing of wages relating to the subsequent 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, created a constructive obligation for the Company as at 30 June 2020 with reference to the services already provided at said date and that, consequently, a correlated liability should have been recognised in the financial statements as at 30 June 2020; ii) as regards the wage cut measures applied to players and technical staff for the 2020/21 football season, the agreements for payments to be made in the subsequent 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons in the form of loyalty bonuses, created a constructive obligation for the Company as at 30 June 2021 for the services already provided at said date and that, consequently, a correlated liability should have been recognised in the financial statements as at 30 June 2021. Due to the above, in our opinion: i) the loss for the year ended as at 30 June 2022 and the shareholders' equity as at 30 June 2022 are overestimated by € 61 million and € 9 million respectively; ii) with reference to the data for the previous year presented for comparison purposes, the loss for the year ended as at 30 June 2021 is, vice versa, underestimated by € 38 million; ii) the Issuer should have corrected the errors we highlighted in relation to previous years according to the methods set forth in the accounting standards (IAS/IFRS). The disclosure provided in the section "Significant events after 30 June 2022" of the report on operations outlines the issue forming the object of the remarks, the chronology of events relating to Consob's inspection activities and the reasons indicated by the Issuer corroborating the validity of its work. 3

, the independent auditors identified the following as key aspects Elem of the nts audit underlying to be disclosed the ju gement in this report: with remarks In addition to what is described in the section The-Crossdisclosuretransactionsprovidedpresentininthethesectionfina cial" statements as at 30 June 2020 and"30ofJunethe report2021 on operations outlines Significant events after 30 June 2022 Significant acc unting tandards the issue in question and the reasons indicated by the Issuer corroborating the validity of its work. Note 5 " " of the explanatory notes describes the accounting standards adopted by the -Recognition and measurem of Players' registration rights Issuer relating to Players' registration rights and Revenues from players' registration rights. Note 8 of the financial statements Significant accounting standards outlines the changes in the item during the year. The measurement criteria applied by the Company to said item are reported in note 5 " " of the explanatory notes to the financial statements. With this report, the Board of Statutory Auditors, having acknowledged not only the judgement expressed by the Independent Auditors in the audit reports on the separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, but also the report prepared in accordance with Art. 11 of EU Regulation 537/2014, also taking account of the disclosure objective set out in Art. 19, paragraph 1, letter a) of Italian Legislative Decree no. 39/2010, intends to reiterate, regarding the supervision of the internal control system, the need to finalise and implement the company procedure relating to the Sports Area in order to harmonise it with the current organisational structure, hence obtaining an adequate procedure for preventing and identifying issues such as those that emerged during the inspections, relating to previous years, which cast further spotlight on the importance and the significance of the restructuring of the procedure, as also represented in the report prepared by the Independent Auditors pursuant to Art. 11 of EU Regulation 537/2014. The Board of Statutory Auditors points out that, during the year, the Company carried out a general update of the body of company processes and procedures, which was necessary to strengthen the internal control system, a process subject to attention by the Board of Statutory Auditors at the appropriate junctures. The Board will continue to monitor the procedures in place and will take steps to verify that the management is continuing to promptly implement the necessary measures to strengthen the internal control system in order to manage the issues that emerged during the inspection. The Independent Auditors presented the independence declaration to the Board of Statutory Auditors in the additional report required by article 11 of EU Regulation no. 537/2014, as required by article 6 of EU Regulation no. 537/2014, which did not bring to light any situations that might compromise their independence. As regards the communication of the total amount of fees charged to Juventus Football Club S.p.A. and its subsidiaries in the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 pursuant to letter (b)(i) of paragraph 17 of Audit 4