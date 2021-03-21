Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Juventus Football Club S.p.A.    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Juventus Football Club S p A : Press room | Juventus v Benevento post-match reaction

03/21/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 marzo 2021

SHARE
Press room | Juventus v Benevento post-match reaction
Press room | Juventus v Benevento post-match reaction
Press room | Juventus v Benevento post-match reaction

The Bianconeri were beaten 1-0 by Benevento at Allianz Stadium after a second-half goal from Adolfo Gaich. Fabio Paratici and Andrea Pirlo had this to say when they spoke after the contest.

FABIO PARATICI

'We've given the fans a lot of joy over recent years but today, unfortunately, we've really disappointed them. We turned in a poor performance for many reasons - sometimes you cannot understand every one of them. The league campaign continues, however - we have to keep our heads down, plug away, understand what our mistakes were and try not to make them again. There are many aspects to analyse and that's what we'll do over the next two weeks. The fact remains that we didn't perform to our standard and we're disappointed about that. We have top players who are used to handling pressure - we just have to keep our heads down and work. It's not a game that changes our ideas. We have a plan and a direction that we have taken, not only at the start of this year but also from the start of the previous campaign. We will keep going in that direction. We're happy with what we've done, with what we're doing and we'll continue along this path, working to improve, of course. [Cristiano] Ronaldo? He's the best in the world and we're holding on to him. We've been here for eleven years and we've always won and made changes, including through difficult decisions that led to subsequent projects. I hear people talk about the cycle being over, but since I've been here there have been numerous cycles and we've continued to win, taking risks. The word transition doesn't exist at Juventus - we always play to win. Some seasons go better than others, but the word transition doesn't exist. Seasons are important even if they're about growth that yields results in the subsequent years.'

ANDREA PIRLO

'We needed to turn in a better display but we performed poorly, in every aspect of our game. Everything was off today, in our attitude and in technical situations. We knew this would be tough, because Benevento are an organised team, who defend effectively with two compact lines. What we needed was to stay calm and make better use of the flanks, but we made a lot of mistakes. When the result is hanging in the balance, panic can start to set in and that wasn't the attitude required. We also needed a little extra desire to get the result, because there was a real opportunity for us to close to gap in the league. We have to change our mindset: we wear a jersey of huge importance, which must always be honoured. Our attitude has to be different in games like this.'

Potrebbe Interessarti Anche

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 17:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
02:09pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Benevento stuns Juventus 1-0 as pressure grows o..
AQ
01:57pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Press room | Juventus v Benevento post-match rea..
PU
03/19JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Ronaldo named Serie A player of the year again
AQ
03/14JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Ronaldo responds to critics with fast hat trick ..
AQ
03/12JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Zidane distances himself from rumors of Ronaldo ..
AQ
03/11JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Shaken by pandemic, soccer avoids financial coll..
AQ
03/11JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Capello questions Pirlo over Ronaldo gaffe in Ju..
AQ
03/10JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Ronaldo's presence fails to deliver European glo..
AQ
03/09JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Porto knock Cristiano's Juventus out of Champion..
AQ
03/09JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : knocked out of Champions League by 10-man Porto
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 473 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2021 -170 M -202 M -202 M
Net Debt 2021 432 M 514 M 514 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 056 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,93 €
Last Close Price 0,79 €
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Cerrato Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Alberto Mignone Head-Administration
Paolo Garimberti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-2.55%1 278
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.2.72%99 926
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.1.73%50 704
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED24.22%25 808
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.35.94%25 478
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.15.24%19 513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ