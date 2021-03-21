Juventus Football Club S p A : Press room | Juventus v Benevento post-match reaction

FABIO PARATICI

'We've given the fans a lot of joy over recent years but today, unfortunately, we've really disappointed them. We turned in a poor performance for many reasons - sometimes you cannot understand every one of them. The league campaign continues, however - we have to keep our heads down, plug away, understand what our mistakes were and try not to make them again. There are many aspects to analyse and that's what we'll do over the next two weeks. The fact remains that we didn't perform to our standard and we're disappointed about that. We have top players who are used to handling pressure - we just have to keep our heads down and work. It's not a game that changes our ideas. We have a plan and a direction that we have taken, not only at the start of this year but also from the start of the previous campaign. We will keep going in that direction. We're happy with what we've done, with what we're doing and we'll continue along this path, working to improve, of course. [Cristiano] Ronaldo? He's the best in the world and we're holding on to him. We've been here for eleven years and we've always won and made changes, including through difficult decisions that led to subsequent projects. I hear people talk about the cycle being over, but since I've been here there have been numerous cycles and we've continued to win, taking risks. The word transition doesn't exist at Juventus - we always play to win. Some seasons go better than others, but the word transition doesn't exist. Seasons are important even if they're about growth that yields results in the subsequent years.'