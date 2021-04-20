Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Juventus Football Club S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Juventus Football Club S p A : Soccer-Players, fans hail 'beautiful day for football' as Super League unravels

04/20/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 21 (Reuters) - Players, pundits and fans cheered a "beautiful day for football" after the breakaway European Super League unravelled with the withdrawal of the six English clubs who had signed up to the controversial competition.

Following a storm of protests and threats of sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies, the Super League said it would "reconsider" its next steps after it was reduced to three teams each from Spain and Italy on Tuesday.

Amid reports that Italian sides Inter Milan and AC Milan had also withdrawn, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher declared the competition dead in the water.

"Super League is finished! Well done to all fans up & down the country!" he said on social media.

Manchester City were the first to back out of the venture, before Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea announced they were following suit.

"What a beautiful day for football. Let's keep playing, let's keep fighting, let's keep dreaming," said Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward became the first casualty of the backlash, announcing his resignation shortly before his club gave up on a project he had been influential in bringing about.

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand, a fierce critic of the breakaway competition from the outset, said the teams were coming to their senses.

"Teams finally seeing sense and pulling out of the #SuperLeague ... Football is and ALWAYS will be about the fans," he said on social media.

"The fans have obviously not been a consideration at all ... disgrace."

'WE SAVED FOOTBALL'

Fans gathered in large numbers outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium ahead of their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion to protest against the breakaway league.

They ended up chanting, "We saved football!" after reports filtered through that Chelsea were abandoning the project.

The Football Association welcomed the withdrawals of the six English clubs, saying the Super League had "threatened the whole pyramid".

"English football has a proud history of opportunity for all clubs and the game has been unanimous in its disapproval of a closed league," the FA said.

"It was a position that, by design, could have divided our game, but instead, it has unified us all."

The split in the game threatened by the Super League, and the strength of feeling it generated, led political leaders across Europe to speak out, and, in some cases, threaten intervention.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government would consider passing legislation to stop the breakaway, likening the plans to creating a cartel.

There is lingering anger toward the owners of the six English clubs, with some pundits suggesting their stewardship was no longer tenable.

Liverpool great Graeme Souness said supporters would not be able to forgive them despite the U-turns.

"They have been shown to sell their soul, basically," the Sky Sports pundit said.

"They were going to sell the souls of our major institutions. They were selling their souls for quick money. Our supporters will not forgive them. We are not America."

(Additional reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)


© Reuters 2021
All news about JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
04/20JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Soccer-Players, fans hail 'beautiful day for foo..
RE
04/20JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Soccer-English teams quit Super League project
RE
04/20JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : WRAPUP 10-Soccer-Super League breakaway in tatte..
RE
04/20JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : WRAPUP 3-Soccer-Infantino says breakaway clubs m..
RE
04/20French minister Beaune urges UEFA to take tough measures over Super League
RE
04/20FURIOUS UEFA : We will ban European Super League clubs and their players
AQ
04/19JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : REFILE-UPDATE 1-Soccer-New league designed to sa..
RE
04/19Soccer-Klopp hits back at Neville over 'You'll Never Walk Alone' jibe
RE
04/19JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Soccer-New league designed to save football, say..
RE
04/19WRAPUP 7-Soccer-UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows t..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 454 M 546 M 546 M
Net income 2021 -198 M -238 M -238 M
Net Debt 2021 431 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 161 M 1 397 M 1 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,93 €
Last Close Price 0,87 €
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Cerrato Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Alberto Mignone Head-Administration
Paolo Garimberti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.11.83%1 458
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.5.29%100 829
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-9.45%46 483
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.28.75%25 265
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED8.54%23 417
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.6.76%17 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ