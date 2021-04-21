Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Juventus Football Club S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Juventus Football Club S p A : Statement on the Super League project

04/21/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STATEMENT ON THE SUPER LEAGUE PROJECT

Turin, 21 April 2021 - With reference to the press release published by Juventus Football Club S.p.A. on 19 April 2021, relating to the proposed creation of the Super League, and the ensuing public debate, the issuer clarifies to be aware of the request and intentions otherwise expressed by certain clubs to withdraw from this project, although the necessary procedures envisaged by the agreement among the clubs have not been completed.

In this context, while Juventus remains convinced of the soundness of the project's sport, commercial and legal premises, it believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived.

Juventus remains committed to pursuing the creation of long-term value for the Company and the entire football industry.

PRESS OFFICE

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CLAUDIO ALBANESE

STEFANO CERRATO

T. +39 011 6563448

T. +39 011 6563538

claudio.albanese@juventus.com

investor.relations@juventus.com

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 11:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
07:53aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Wall Street heads for subdued start as Netflix, ..
RE
07:49aWall Street heads for subdued start as Netflix, oil drop
RE
07:42aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Statement on the Super League project
PU
05:56aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : WRAPUP 3-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clu..
RE
05:11aSoccer-Breakaway Super League cannot go ahead, says Agnelli
RE
04:37aEuropean shares rebound on strong earnings, takeover speculation boosts Hugo ..
RE
04:26aEarnings put floor under European stocks, COVID cases in Asia eyed
RE
03:26aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Super League shelved as clubs co..
RE
02:49aMORNING BID-Sell the news?
RE
01:53aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : UK PM Johnson hails exodus from soccer Super Lea..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 454 M 545 M 545 M
Net income 2021 -198 M -238 M -238 M
Net Debt 2021 431 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 161 M 1 397 M 1 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,93 €
Last Close Price 0,87 €
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Cerrato Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Alberto Mignone Head-Administration
Paolo Garimberti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.7.11%1 397
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.5.29%96 264
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-9.45%46 724
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.28.75%24 523
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED8.54%23 164
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.6.76%16 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ