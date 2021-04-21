Juventus Football Club S p A : Statement on the Super League project

STATEMENT ON THE SUPER LEAGUE PROJECT

Turin, 21 April 2021 - With reference to the press release published by Juventus Football Club S.p.A. on 19 April 2021, relating to the proposed creation of the Super League, and the ensuing public debate, the issuer clarifies to be aware of the request and intentions otherwise expressed by certain clubs to withdraw from this project, although the necessary procedures envisaged by the agreement among the clubs have not been completed.

In this context, while Juventus remains convinced of the soundness of the project's sport, commercial and legal premises, it believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived.

Juventus remains committed to pursuing the creation of long-term value for the Company and the entire football industry.