Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Juventus Football Club S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Juventus Football Club S p A : Wall Street heads for subdued start as Netflix, oil drop

04/21/2021 | 07:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street was headed for a subdued start on Wednesday as a pre-market slump in Netflix dampened sentiment towards the tech sector while rising COVID infections in Asia sent crude oil lower.

U.S. stock futures were mixed, with S&P500 E-minis and Dow E-minis little changed, while tech-laden Nasdaq futures eased 0.2%.

Wall Street fell sharply on Tuesday as a global spike in COVID-19 cases hit travel stocks.

"It's a pause for thought, in part triggered by some renewed concerns over the global picture related to COVID," said Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets at MUFG.

"We have had a good run up, the markets are increasingly confident about the vigorous rebound in growth," Halpenny said.

"Anything related to travel and tourism, those stocks got hit yesterday as investors are looking to start reappraising the timelines in terms of recovering from COVID."

Some tech shares and companies that benefited from stay-at-home demand could face further pressure on Wednesday after Netflix Inc reported disappointing subscriber growth for its movie streaming service, which sent its shares down 11% in after-hours trading.

Investors are closely watching an auction of 20-year U.S. Treasuries later on Wednesday, which will be an important gauge of global demand for fixed income. Ahead of the auction results, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded at 1.5714%.

Recent optimism about rising vaccination rates in the United States, Britain and the European Union is shifting to concern that record coronavirus infections in India and a reinforcement of travel restrictions will act as a brake on the world economy.

"We have seen seven weeks or so of gains predicated on the recovery trade," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

"It was priced to perfection and with events in Japan and India ahead of earnings, maybe there were going to be a few potholes along the way, a little bit of risk correction," Hewson said.

Crude futures extended declines from a one-month high on speculation that coronavirus restrictions in India, the world's third-largest oil importer, will hurt energy demand.

U.S. crude dropped 1.5% to $61.73 a barrel, while Brent crude fell 1.3% to $65.71 per barrel.

BIG TECH EARNINGS

Analysts said they were looking for steers from the European Central Bank on Thursday, followed by the Federal Reserve and Big Tech earnings on Wall Street next week.

The STOXX index of 600 European shares was up 0.4% at 435.92 points. Analysts said a 1.9% fall on Tuesday, its worst session this year, was overdone and the benchmark remains near its record high of 443.61 points hit on Monday.

MSCI's index of global shares fell 0.3%. It too had reached record highs on Monday.

Stocks in Tokyo slumped by 2% due to the growing likelihood that Tokyo, Osaka and surrounding areas will be put under lockdown due to a new wave of coronavirus infections.

For a graphic on Global Markets:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/rlgpdzaxgpo/GLOBAL%20GRAPHIC.PNG

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1%. Australian stocks dropped 0.3% but shares in China recouped early losses and rose 0.3% due to positive earnings from the healthcare and banking sectors.

The dollar traded 0.15% higher against a basket of six major currencies at 91.354.

Spot gold traded at $1,782.59 per ounce, up 0.3%.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Stanley White; Editing by Gareth Jones, Kirsten Donovan)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. -12.72% 0.7615 Delayed Quote.7.11%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.88% 549.57 Delayed Quote.2.54%
All news about JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
07:53aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Wall Street heads for subdued start as Netflix, ..
RE
07:49aWall Street heads for subdued start as Netflix, oil drop
RE
07:42aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Statement on the Super League project
PU
05:56aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : WRAPUP 3-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clu..
RE
05:11aSoccer-Breakaway Super League cannot go ahead, says Agnelli
RE
04:37aEuropean shares rebound on strong earnings, takeover speculation boosts Hugo ..
RE
04:26aEarnings put floor under European stocks, COVID cases in Asia eyed
RE
03:26aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Super League shelved as clubs co..
RE
02:49aMORNING BID-Sell the news?
RE
01:53aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : UK PM Johnson hails exodus from soccer Super Lea..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 454 M 545 M 545 M
Net income 2021 -198 M -238 M -238 M
Net Debt 2021 431 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 161 M 1 397 M 1 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,93 €
Last Close Price 0,87 €
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Cerrato Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Alberto Mignone Head-Administration
Paolo Garimberti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.7.11%1 397
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.5.29%96 264
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-9.45%46 724
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.28.75%24 523
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED8.54%23 164
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.6.76%16 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ