    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/03 03:28:21 am
0.411 EUR   +0.29%
Juventus say prosecutors looking into value of Ronaldo sale
RE
11/30Pašalić scores hat trick as Atalanta routs Venezia 4-0
AQ
11/29MATCHDAY : Newcastle looks for first win in 14th EPL game
AQ
Juventus say prosecutors looking into value of Ronaldo sale

12/03/2021 | 03:03am EST
MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have ordered a new search of Juventus offices as part of an ongoing probe into the Serie A club as they are also examining the financial terms of the sale of player Cristiano Ronaldo, the company said late on Thursday.

Turin prosecutors said last week they were already looking into whether senior managers at Juventus gave false communications to investors and issued invoices for non-existent transactions.

The club reiterated it was fully collaborating with authorities on the matter.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 450 M 508 M 508 M
Net income 2022 -181 M -204 M -204 M
Net Debt 2022 118 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 545 M 616 M 616 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,41 €
Average target price 0,62 €
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Cerrato Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Alberto Mignone Head-Administration
Paolo Garimberti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-37.25%616
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-2.48%89 187
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.2.05%50 377
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.21.81%24 438
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.44.68%23 416
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-14.71%18 340