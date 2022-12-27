Advanced search
Juventus shareholders approve latest budget and confirm councilwoman
AN
06:38aExor unveils candidates for new Juventus board
AN
03:56aMilan in positive territory; oil companies do well
AN
Juventus shareholders approve latest budget and confirm councilwoman

12/27/2022 | 01:12pm EST
(Alliance News) - Juventus FC Spa announced Tuesday that the shareholders' meeting approved the financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022, which closed with a loss for the year of EUR238.1 million ispared to a loss of EUR226.4 million in the 2020-21 financial year.

The loss was covered by use of the share premium reserve. The meeting also viewed the consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2022, which showed a loss of EUR239.3 million from the loss of EUR226.8 million in fiscal year 2020-21.

In addition, shareholders confirmed the appointment of Suzanne Heywood to the board, with her staying on until January 18, when the club's AGM will be called to renew the board after the resignation of the entire board.

Juventus FC stock closed Tuesday in the green 2.0 percent to EUR0.32 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 0.99% 16.31 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. 2.03% 0.3212 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
