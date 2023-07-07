(Alliance News) - Juventus Football Club Spa on Friday announced that it has reached an agreement with Cristiano Giuntoli to serve as Football Director until the conclusion of the 2027-2028 football season, reporting to Maurizio Scanavino, Chief Executive Officer.

Giovanni Manna assumes the role of Head of First Team reporting to the new Football Director.

Juventus also announced that - as part of the reorganization process already begun in recent months - Francesco Calvo, formerly the company's Chief Football Officer, assumes the role of Managing Director Revenue & Football Development, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer.

Federico Cherubini assumes the role of Football - Chief of Staff, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer.

Based on available information, Giuntoli does not hold Juventus common stock to date.

Juventus trades in the green by 1.4 percent at EUR0.36 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

