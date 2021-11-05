Log in
    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
The Board of Directors approves the main consolidated financial results as at 30 September 2021 (1Q 2021/2022)

11/05/2021 | 11:38am EDT
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE MAIN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 (1Q 2021/2022)

1ST QUARTER

CHANGES

Amounts in millions of euro

2021/2022

2020/2021

Amount

%

Revenues and income

114.5

97.7

16.8

17.2%

Ticket sales

5.5

5.2

0.3

5.8%

Television and radio rights and media revenues

57.6

41.0

16.6

40.5%

Revenues from sponsorship and advertising

35.7

35.8

(0.1)

-0.3%

Revenues from sales of products and licences

6.2

7.8

(1.6)

-20.5%

Revenues from players' registration rights

4.5

3.8

0.7

18.4%

Other revenues and income

5.0

4.1

0.9

22.0%

Operating costs

(130.7)

(143.5)

12.8

-8.9%

Purchase of materials, supplies and other consumables

(2.3)

(2.5)

0.2

-8.0%

Purchases of products for sale

(2.2)

(4.8)

2.6

-54.2%

External services

(13.8)

(14.2)

0.4

-2.8%

Players' wages and technical staff costs

(96.2)

(99.4)

3.2

-3.2%

Other personnel

(5.3)

(5.4)

0.1

-1.9%

Expenses from players' registration rights

(7.5)

(14.2)

6.7

-47.2%

Other expenses

(3.4)

(3.0)

(0.4)

13.3%

Amortisation, provisions and use of funds

(44.5)

(66.2)

21.7

-32.8%

Operating loss

(60.7)

(112.0)

51.3

-45.8%

Net financial expenses and share of result of associates and

(3.3)

(2.2)

(1.1)

50.0%

joint ventures

Pre-tax loss

(64.0)

(114.2)

50.2

-44.0%

Taxes

(0.7)

(1.7)

1.0

-58.8%

Loss for the period

(64.7)

(115.9)

51.2

-44.2%

BALANCES AT

CHANGES

Amounts in millions of Euro

30/09/2021

30/06/2021

Amount

%

Shareholders' equity

38.8

28.4

10.4

36.6%

Net financial debt

327.4

389.2

(61.8)

-15.9%

Turin, 5 November 2021 - The Board of Directors of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary, the "Group"), chaired by Andrea Agnelli, has reviewed and approved the Group's main results at 30 September 2021.

MAIN RESULTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021(1Q 2021/2022)

The national and international scenario in the 2021/2022 financial year is still adversely impacted - as all companies in the industry are - by the persistence of the health emergency linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent measures imposed by the competent authorities.

For the purpose of a correct valuation of the Group's main results as at and for the quarter ended 30 September 2021, it should also be noted that the Company's economic trend is characterised by a strong

seasonality, typical of the industry in which the Company operates, as participation in sports competitions, sporting event calendar and the two phases of the football player Transfer Campaign (which take place during the football season) occur with different timing depending on the quarter of the financial year. With specific reference to the two periods in question, the economic trend is not easy to compare, as the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year was impacted even more significantly by the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic (which generated the shift of audiovisual rights revenues from the first to the second quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year, due to the postponement of the start of the Championship and the UEFA Champions League).

Revenues and income in the quarter ended 30 September 2021 amounted to € 114.5 million, an increase of € 16.8 million compared to € 97.7 million in the same period of the 2020/2021 financial year. This increase was primarily due to higher income from audiovisual rights and media income for € 16.6 million, related to the specific sporting calendar timing for 2020 summer (cited above).

Operating costs in the quarter ended 30 September 2021 amounted to € 130.7 million, a decrease of

  • 12.8 million compared to the same period of the 2020/2021 financial year, primarily due to reductions in expenses from players' registration rights.

Amortisation/depreciation and provisions in the quarter ended 30 September 2021 amounted to € 44.5 million, a significant decrease (€ -21.7 million) compared to the same period of the 2020/2021 financial year, which had been significantly adversely impacted by non-recurring expenses due to provisions related to the dismissal of technical staff (which took place in August 2020) and for other allocations to provisions for risks.

The quarter ended 30 September 2021closed with a consolidated loss of € 64.7 million, therefore posting a positive change of € 51.2 million compared to the loss of € 115.9 million for the same period in the 2020/2021 financial year, partly related to the non-recurring factors cited above registered in the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

The Group's equity at 30 September 2021 amounted to € 38.8 million, up from € 28.4 million at 30 June 2021 following the payment of € 75.0 million made by EXOR N.V. on 27 August 2021 on account of a future share capital increase, which more than offset the loss for the period.

As at 30 September 2021, net financial debt amounted to € 327.4 million, a significant decrease of € -

61.8 million compared to € 389.2 million at 30 June 2021. This variation was primarily due to the collection of the above-mentioned payment on account of a future share capital increase, partly offset by the modest negative operating cash flow absorbed in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The following table shows the composition of the Group's net financial debt at 30 September 2021 and 30 June 2021, determined in accordance with the "Guidelines on disclosure requirements pursuant to the prospectus regulation" issued by ESMA (European Securities & Markets Authority) on 4 March 2021 (ESMA32-382-1138) and acknowledged by CONSOB with Notice no. 5/21 of 29 April 2021. The table also shows the reconciliation of the Group's net financial debt determined according to the aforementioned criteria established by ESMA with that calculated according to the Group's criteria.

The breakdown of the current and non-current balance of the Group's net financial debt at the end of the two periods is shown below.

Amounts in millions of Euro

30/09/2021

30/06/2021

Current

Non-current

Total

Current

Non-current

Total

Financial receivable

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

51.2

-

51.2

10.5

-

10.5

Total financial assets

51.2

-

51.2

10.5

-

10.5

Financial payables

due to bondholders

(3.6)

(174.1)

(177.7)

(2.1)

(173.9)

(176.0)

due to the Istituto per il Credito Sportivo

(7.2)

(10.6)

(17.8)

(7.0)

(10.6)

(17.6)

due to banks

(16.1)

(16.6)

(32.7)

(41.2)

(44.5)

(85.7)

due to factoring companies

(0.4)

(126.5)

(126.9)

(0.2)

(96.3)

(96.5)

IFRS 16 rights of use

(5.7)

(17.8)

(23.5)

(6.1)

(17.8)

(23.9)

Total financial liabilities

(33.0)

(345.6)

(378.6)

Net financial debt

18.2

(345.6)

(327.4)

Trade payables and other non-current payables

-

(133.5)

(133.5)

Net financial debt according to ESMA

18.2

(479.1)

(460.9)

recommendation1

(56.6)

(343.1)

(399.7)

(46.1)

(343.1)

(389.2)

-

(126.2)

(126.2)

(46.1)

(469.3)

(515.4)

1 Financial debt according to the ESMA recommendation also includes trade and other payables falling due beyond 12 months. In the case of the Company, these items mainly originate from payables due beyond 12 months related to transfer campaigns and agents' fees. In line with football industry practice, these payables are normally settled in several annual instalments.

At 30 September 2021, the Group had bank credit lines of € 564.7 million, of which € 364.8 million were unused. The utilised credit lines - amounting to € 199.9 million - include (i) € 126.9 million in advances on contracts and trade receivables, (ii) € 32.7 million in loans, and (iii) € 40.3 million in guarantees issued in favour of third parties. Finally, at 30 September 2021, the Company had € 51.2 million in cash, deposited in various current accounts, mainly related to some significant collections made in the last few days of the quarter.

*.*.*

The Manager responsible for preparing financial reports, Stefano Cerrato, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2, Art. 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the document results, books and accounting records.

*.*.*

PRESS OFFICE

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CLAUDIO ALBANESE

STEFANO CERRATO

T. +39 011 6563448

T. +39 011 6563538

claudio.albanese@juventus.com

stefano.cerrato@juventus.com

*.*.*

This press release and the information contained herein are not intended to and do not in any way constitute an investment advice. The statements contained herein have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made with respect to, and no reliance should be placed on, the impartiality, accuracy, completeness, fairness or reliability of the information contained herein. The Group and its representatives accept no liability (whether for negligence or otherwise), arising in any way from such information and/or for any loss arising from the use or non-use of this press release. By accessing these documents, the reader agrees to be bound by the above limitations. This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that reflect the current views of the Group's management regarding future events. Forecasts and estimates are generally identified by expressions such as "is possible," "should be," "expected," "estimated," "believed," "intended," "planned," "objective" or by the negative use of these expressions or other variations of these expressions or by the use of similar expressions. These forecasts

and estimates include, but are not limited to, all information other than factual information, including, without limitation, information relating to the Group's future economic and financial position and operating results, strategy, plans, objectives and future developments in the markets in which the Group operates or intends to operate. As a result of these uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking information as a prediction of actual results. The Group's ability to confirm the provisional economic and financial data and to achieve its forecasted results depends on many factors beyond management's control. Actual results may differ materially from (and be more adverse than) those expected or implied by the forward-looking information. Such forecasts and estimates involve risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on expected results and are based on basic assumptions. The forecasts and estimates made therein are based on information available to the Group as of today. The Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update and revise forecasts and estimates as a result of the availability of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to compliance with applicable laws. All subsequent forecasts and estimates, written and oral, attributable to the Group or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
