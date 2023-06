(Alliance News) - Juventus Football Club Spa reported that Tottenham Hotspur FC has exercised its option right to permanently take over Dejan Kulusevki.

The Bianconeri will receive EUR30 million, payable over six financial years, for a capital gain to Juventus' coffers of EUR12.8 million.

