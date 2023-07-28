(Alliance News) - Juventus Football Club Spa announced on Friday evening that the First Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body has taken a decision definitively ending the proceedings initiated on Dec. 1, 2022 aimed at verifying compliance with the UEFA regulatory framework.

Juventus, while continuing to consider the alleged violations insubstantial and correct in its actions, said it "accepts the decision by waiving its right to appeal, expressly excluding, and the UEFA CFCB taking note of, that this may constitute admission of any liability against it," a statement read.

The decision of the First Chamber of the UEFA CFCB entails the termination of the Settlement Agreement between UEFA and Juventus dated Aug. 31, 2022, and the exclusion of Juventus from the UEFA Conference League for the 2023/2024 football season.

"As a result of the decision, Juventus will be required to pay an economic contribution of EUR10 million partially withheld from the revenues from participation in UEFA competitions in the upcoming sport seasons and may be required to pay an additional conditional economic contribution of EUR10 million if Juventus' financial statements as of June 30, 2023, 2024 and 2025 show significant violations of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations.

This conditional amount would possibly be withheld from revenues from participation in UEFA competitions in the upcoming sporting seasons.

Juventus, "while reaffirming the correctness of its actions and the soundness of its defensive arguments, has decided to accept the decision as final and binding and renounce to appeal, considering this choice to be in the best interest of the company itself, its shareholders and all stakeholders."

"The definition of the proceedings initiated by the UEFA CFCB, as well as the already intervened definition of all the FIGC sports proceedings, allows the company to put an end to the period of uncertainty and avoid the state of tension and instability that would inevitably descend from the continuation of proceedings that are uncertain in their outcomes and timing, while also allowing management, the First Team coach and the players to focus on sports activities and, in particular, on the season that has just begun," Juventus specified in a note.

Juventus' stock closed Friday up 0.8 percent to EUR0.34 per share.

