JVCKENWOOD : Change of Representative Directors

Date of Birth:
Professional Background
Number of
shares held
May. 16, 1959
Apr. 1984
Joined Nissho Iwai Corporation (currently Sojitz Corporation)
37,300
Jul. 1998
Director of the Board of Benelux N.V.(subsidiary of Sojitz Corporation)
Apr. 2002
President of ITX E-Globaledge Corporation
(currently E-Globaledge Corporation)
Jun. 2002 Part-time Director of the Board of TechMatrix Corporation
Jun. 2003
Part-time Director of the Board of NGC Corporation
Mar. 2010 Part-time Director of Nextgen, Inc.
Mar. 2010 Part-time Director of Sojitsu Systems Corporation
(currently NISSHO ELECTRONICS CORPORATION)
Jun. 2012 Part-time Director of the Board of Sakura Internet Inc.
Jun. 2013 Part-time lecturer of Graduate School of Science
and Engineering, Yamagata University
May. 2014
Joined JVCKENWOOD Corporation. General Executive of OEM
Business, Car Electronics Segment of JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Apr. 2017
Executive Officer, General Executive of OEM Business Division,
Automotive Sector, Senior General Manager of Option Business Unit
of JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Jun. 2018 Director of the Board, Managing Executive Officer in Charge of
Automotive Sector General Executive of Automotive OEM Business
Division, COO EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), of
JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Apr. 2019
Director of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer, COO
Automotive Sector, General Executive of Automotive OEM Business
Division, In Charge of DX (Digital Transformation) Business
Division, In Charge of Information Technology Department of
JVCKENWOOD Corporation (current position)
② MIYAMOTO Masatoshi
Date of Birth:
Professional Background
Number of
shares held
Mar. 16, 1963
Apr. 1986
Joined Trio Electronics, Inc. (currently JVCKENWOOD Corporation)
70,200
Oct. 2002
Head of Finance Planning Office, Finance Department of Kenwood
Corporation (currently JVCKENWOOD Corporation)
Jan. 2004
General Executive of Business Development Department, Car
Electronics Business Division of Kenwood Corporation
Jun. 2007
Director and President, Kenwood Electronics Trading (Shanghai)
Co., Ltd. (currently JVCKENWOOD Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.)
Jun. 2011
General Manager of Business Planning Division, Home & Mobile
Electronics Business Group of JVCKENWOOD Holdings, Inc.
(currently JVCKENWOOD Corporation)
Jun. 2012
Operating Officer of Home & Mobile Electronics Business Group,
General Executive of Sound & Acoustic Division, General Executive
of AV Communications Operation, Sound & Acoustic Division of
JVCKENWOOD Corporation
May. 2014
Senior Vice President & Executive Officer, Head of Car Electronics
Segment of JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Jul. 2015
Senior Vice President & Executive Officer, General Executive of
Finance & Accounting Division, Assistant to COO (Automotive
Direct Marketing) of JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Apr. 2017
Managing Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of
JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Jun. 2017
Director of the Board, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Financial
Officer (CFO) of JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Apr. 2018
Director of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief
Financial Officer (CFO) of JVCKENWOOD Corporation (current
position)
