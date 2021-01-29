JVCKENWOOD : Change of Representative Directors

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY

January 29, 2021 Company JVCKENWOOD Corporation Representative EGUCHI Shoichiro Representative Director of the Board, President and CEO (Code: 6632; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact ENDO Isamu General Manager, Corporate Communication Department (Tel: +81-45-444-5232)

Change of Representative Directors

JVCKENWOOD Corporation ("JVCKENWOOD") held the Board of Directors today which resolved the candidates for Representative Director to be proposed at the 13th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for late June of this year and to be selected by the Board of Directors after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Name and Title of the Old and New Representative Directors

Name New Position Current Position TSUJI Takao Retirement Representative Director of the Board, (Scheduled to be appointed as Special Chairman Adviser) EGUCHI Shoichiro Representative Director of the Board, Representative Director of the Board, President President NOMURA Masao Representative Director of the Board, Director of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer Senior Managing Executive Officer MIYAMOTO Masatoshi Representative Director of the Board, Director of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer Senior Managing Executive Officer

2. Reasons for the Change

In order to address our current management issues and the new medium-term management plan that will be launched in the next fiscal year, JVCKENWOOD will continue to implement an executive officer structure that unifies the executive authority to the President and Chief Executive Officer. At the same time, JVCKENWOOD will further strengthen the corporate governance and increase the corporate value over the medium term by appointing the person in charge of the Automotive Sector, our core business, and the Chief Financial Officer as Representative Directors.

Details of the new Executive Officers as of April 1, 2021 and the new management structure (Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members) after the 13th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be announced as soon as they are decided.

1