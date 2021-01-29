JVCKENWOOD : Change of Representative Directors

Log in
TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY

January 29, 2021

Company

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Representative

EGUCHI Shoichiro

Representative Director of the Board,

President and CEO

(Code: 6632; First Section of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact

ENDO Isamu

General Manager,

Corporate Communication Department

(Tel: +81-45-444-5232)

Change of Representative Directors

JVCKENWOOD Corporation ("JVCKENWOOD") held the Board of Directors today which resolved the candidates for Representative Director to be proposed at the 13th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for late June of this year and to be selected by the Board of Directors after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Name and Title of the Old and New Representative Directors

Name

New Position

Current Position

TSUJI Takao

Retirement

Representative Director of the Board,

(Scheduled to be appointed as Special

Chairman

Adviser)

EGUCHI Shoichiro

Representative Director of the Board,

Representative Director of the Board,

President

President

NOMURA Masao

Representative Director of the Board,

Director of the Board,

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Senior Managing Executive Officer

MIYAMOTO Masatoshi

Representative Director of the Board,

Director of the Board,

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Senior Managing Executive Officer

2. Reasons for the Change

In order to address our current management issues and the new medium-term management plan that will be launched in the next fiscal year, JVCKENWOOD will continue to implement an executive officer structure that unifies the executive authority to the President and Chief Executive Officer. At the same time, JVCKENWOOD will further strengthen the corporate governance and increase the corporate value over the medium term by appointing the person in charge of the Automotive Sector, our core business, and the Chief Financial Officer as Representative Directors.

Details of the new Executive Officers as of April 1, 2021 and the new management structure (Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members) after the 13th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be announced as soon as they are decided.

1

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY

3. Professional Background of the New Representative Directors (Number of Shares: as of September 30, 2020)

NOMURA Masao

Date of Birth:

Professional Background

Number of

shares held

May. 16, 1959

Apr. 1984

Joined Nissho Iwai Corporation (currently Sojitz Corporation)

37,300

Jul. 1998

Director of the Board of Benelux N.V.(subsidiary of Sojitz Corporation)

Apr. 2002

President of ITX E-Globaledge Corporation

(currently E-Globaledge Corporation)

Jun. 2002 Part-time Director of the Board of TechMatrix Corporation

Jun. 2003

Part-time Director of the Board of NGC Corporation

Mar. 2010 Part-time Director of Nextgen, Inc.

Mar. 2010 Part-time Director of Sojitsu Systems Corporation

(currently NISSHO ELECTRONICS CORPORATION)

Jun. 2012 Part-time Director of the Board of Sakura Internet Inc.

Jun. 2013 Part-time lecturer of Graduate School of Science

and Engineering, Yamagata University

May. 2014

Joined JVCKENWOOD Corporation. General Executive of OEM

Business, Car Electronics Segment of JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Apr. 2017

Executive Officer, General Executive of OEM Business Division,

Automotive Sector, Senior General Manager of Option Business Unit

of JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Jun. 2018 Director of the Board, Managing Executive Officer in Charge of

Automotive Sector General Executive of Automotive OEM Business

Division, COO EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), of

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Apr. 2019

Director of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer, COO

Automotive Sector, General Executive of Automotive OEM Business

Division, In Charge of DX (Digital Transformation) Business

Division, In Charge of Information Technology Department of

JVCKENWOOD Corporation (current position)

MIYAMOTO Masatoshi

Date of Birth:

Professional Background

Number of

shares held

Mar. 16, 1963

Apr. 1986

Joined Trio Electronics, Inc. (currently JVCKENWOOD Corporation)

70,200

Oct. 2002

Head of Finance Planning Office, Finance Department of Kenwood

Corporation (currently JVCKENWOOD Corporation)

Jan. 2004

General Executive of Business Development Department, Car

Electronics Business Division of Kenwood Corporation

Jun. 2007

Director and President, Kenwood Electronics Trading (Shanghai)

Co., Ltd. (currently JVCKENWOOD Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.)

Jun. 2011

General Manager of Business Planning Division, Home & Mobile

Electronics Business Group of JVCKENWOOD Holdings, Inc.

(currently JVCKENWOOD Corporation)

Jun. 2012

Operating Officer of Home & Mobile Electronics Business Group,

General Executive of Sound & Acoustic Division, General Executive

of AV Communications Operation, Sound & Acoustic Division of

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

May. 2014

Senior Vice President & Executive Officer, Head of Car Electronics

Segment of JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Jul. 2015

Senior Vice President & Executive Officer, General Executive of

Finance & Accounting Division, Assistant to COO (Automotive

Direct Marketing) of JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Apr. 2017

Managing Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Jun. 2017

Director of the Board, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Financial

Officer (CFO) of JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Apr. 2018

Director of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief

Financial Officer (CFO) of JVCKENWOOD Corporation (current

position)

2

Disclaimer

JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
