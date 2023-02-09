JVCKENWOOD : QA session at the online earnings results briefing for Q3 of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

The supply difficulties of our competitors continued through the Q3, and our orders in the private market were very active and strong. We expect that to continue in the Q4. According to the information from a local distributor, the supply to the private market by Company A will probably resume sometime in FY 2024, so we expect this situation to continue in FY 2023. We are currently expanding our share of the private market considerably and expect to be able to maintain some scale even if competitors recover. In the public safety market, we have already shipped more than 3,000 units of the new product VP8000, which began shipping in January. This product is expected to become a core product that will further expand the company's share in the North American public safety market, and there are a number of other positive factors. Based on the above, we expect that the Communications Systems Business to remain strong.