JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 258 B 2 464 M 2 464 M Net income 2021 -1 156 M -11,1 M -11,1 M Net Debt 2021 27 500 M 263 M 263 M P/E ratio 2021 -25,1x Yield 2021 2,82% Capitalization 29 018 M 278 M 278 M EV / Sales 2021 0,22x EV / Sales 2022 0,21x Nbr of Employees 17 623 Free-Float 97,1% Chart JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bearish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 216,25 JPY Last Close Price 177,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 97,7% Spread / Average Target 22,2% Spread / Lowest Target -9,60% Managers and Directors Name Title Shoichiro Eguchi President, CEO & Representative Director Takao Tsuji Chairman Yasuyuki Abe Chairman Masatoshi Miyamoto Chief Financial Officer & Director Takeo Sonoda Director & Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION 11.32% 278 DENSO CORPORATION -3.72% 44 555 APTIV PLC -1.79% 34 552 CONTINENTAL AG -4.45% 27 738 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 29.55% 27 711 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 30.14% 23 877