Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  JVCKENWOOD Corporation    6632   JP3386410009

JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION

(6632)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020)

01/29/2021 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

January 29, 2021

Company

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Representative

EGUCHI Shoichiro

Representative Director of the Board,

President and CEO

(Code: 6632; First Section of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact

MIYAMOTO Masatoshi

Director of the Board,

Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

(Tel: +81-45-444-5232)

(E-mail: prir@jvckenwood.com)

For Immediate Release

Summary of Accounting Report for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

(April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020

- December 31, 2020)

Operating Results

(JPY in Million, except Basic net income per share)

3nd Quarter FYE 3/2020

3nd Quarter FYE 3/2021

April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020

Revenue

219,370

194,885

Operating profit

4,203

2,058

Profit before tax

3,536

1,972

Profit attributable to owners

1,720

497

of the parent company

Comprehensive income

1,216

2,419

Basic net income per share

10.50 yen

3.03 yen

FYE: Fiscal year ended / ending

Revenue and Core Operating Income by Customer industry sectors

(JPY in Million)

3nd Quarter of

3nd Quarter of

Year-on-year

FYE 3/2020

FYE 3/2021

comparison

Automotive Sector

Revenue

115,049

102,155

-12,894

Public Service Sector

Core operating income

2,079

1,089

-990

Revenue

50,349

41,645

-8,704

Media Service Sector

Core operating income

729

-935

-1,664

Revenue

42,083

36,498

-5,585

Others

Core operating income

875

217

-658

Revenue

11,888

14,586

+2,698

Total

Core operating income

586

1,580

+994

Revenue

219,370

194,885

-24,485

Core operating income

4,269

1,952

-2,317

Operating profit

4,203

2,058

-2,145

Profit before tax

3,536

1,972

-1,564

Profit attributable to

owners of the parent

company

1,720

497

-1,223

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
01:26aJVCKENWOOD : Change of Representative Directors
PU
01:26aJVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year E..
PU
01/26JVCKENWOOD : Development of Image Signal Processing IP "IPSILOS"
PU
2020JVCKENWOOD : Development of an In-Vehicle FIR Camera System That Enables Distant..
PU
2020RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING FIRST : 2,100kb)
PU
2020JVCKENWOOD : Accounting Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March..
PU
2020JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the 1Q of Fiscal Year Ending March..
PU
2020JVCKENWOOD : Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year En..
PU
2020JVCKENWOOD : Accounting Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 20..
PU
2020JVCKENWOOD : Accounting Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 258 B 2 464 M 2 464 M
Net income 2021 -1 156 M -11,1 M -11,1 M
Net Debt 2021 27 500 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,1x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 29 018 M 278 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 17 623
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JVCKENWOOD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 216,25 JPY
Last Close Price 177,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 97,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shoichiro Eguchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Takao Tsuji Chairman
Yasuyuki Abe Chairman
Masatoshi Miyamoto Chief Financial Officer & Director
Takeo Sonoda Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION11.32%278
DENSO CORPORATION-3.72%44 555
APTIV PLC-1.79%34 552
CONTINENTAL AG-4.45%27 738
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD29.55%27 711
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.30.14%23 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ