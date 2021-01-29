JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020)
TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY
-
January 29, 2021
Company
JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Representative
EGUCHI Shoichiro
Representative Director of the Board,
President and CEO
(Code: 6632; First Section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact
MIYAMOTO Masatoshi
Director of the Board,
Senior Managing Executive Officer,
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
(Tel: +81-45-444-5232)
(E-mail: prir@jvckenwood.com)
For Immediate Release
Summary of Accounting Report for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
(April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)
Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020
- December 31, 2020)
Operating Results
(JPY in Million, except Basic net income per share)
3nd Quarter FYE 3/2020
3nd Quarter FYE 3/2021
April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019
April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020
Revenue
219,370
194,885
Operating profit
4,203
2,058
Profit before tax
3,536
1,972
Profit attributable to owners
1,720
497
of the parent company
Comprehensive income
1,216
2,419
Basic net income per share
10.50 yen
3.03 yen
FYE: Fiscal year ended / ending
Revenue and Core Operating Income by Customer industry sectors
(JPY in Million)
3nd Quarter of
3nd Quarter of
Year-on-year
FYE 3/2020
FYE 3/2021
comparison
Automotive Sector
Revenue
115,049
102,155
-12,894
Public Service Sector
Core operating income
2,079
1,089
-990
Revenue
50,349
41,645
-8,704
Media Service Sector
Core operating income
729
-935
-1,664
Revenue
42,083
36,498
-5,585
Others
Core operating income
875
217
-658
Revenue
11,888
14,586
+2,698
Total
Core operating income
586
1,580
+994
Revenue
219,370
194,885
-24,485
Core operating income
4,269
1,952
-2,317
Operating profit
4,203
2,058
-2,145
Profit before tax
3,536
1,972
-1,564
Profit attributable to
owners of the parent
company
1,720
497
-1,223
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:25:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
Sales 2021
258 B
2 464 M
2 464 M
Net income 2021
-1 156 M
-11,1 M
-11,1 M
Net Debt 2021
27 500 M
263 M
263 M
P/E ratio 2021
-25,1x
Yield 2021
2,82%
Capitalization
29 018 M
278 M
278 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,22x
EV / Sales 2022
0,21x
Nbr of Employees
17 623
Free-Float
97,1%
Chart JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
5
Average target price
216,25 JPY
Last Close Price
177,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
97,7%
Spread / Average Target
22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,60%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.