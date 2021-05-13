Results and Forecast Briefing Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 (PDF: 1,239KB)
Translation for Reference Only
JVCKENWOOD Results and Forecast Briefing
Fiscal Year Ended March
2021 （ IFRS)
April 27, 2021
JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Copyright © 2021 JVCKENWOOD Corporation. All rights reserved.
Business Domains
Media Service Sector (MS)
*All figures in this document are prepared in accordance
Others
with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
■Media Business
■ DX
※ Business, etc.
・Solutions/Lifestyle/Brand
video cameras, headphones,
projectors, home audio,
7%
Automotive Sector (AM)
imaging devices,
■Aftermarket Business
portable power source,
• Car navigation systems
contract production, etc.
18%
• Car audio systems
Entertainment Business
• Display audio systems
• Dashcams, etc.
Content business, etc.
FYE3/'21
52% OEM Business
Public Service Sector (PS)
(Revenue Composition Ratio)
• Car navigation systems
Communication Systems
（273.6 B yen)
Business
• Display audio systems
Professional radio systems,
• Dashcams
amateur radio equipment,
22%
• Car-mounted cameras
wireless system devices, etc.
• CD/DVD mechanisms
Professional Systems Business
for vehicles
• Optical pick-ups for car
・JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial
mounted equipment
Systems Corporation
• Car-mounted speakers
Security camera systems, professional
• Car-mounted antennas
broadcasting equipment, etc.
• Car-mounted
・Healthcare Field
amplifiers , etc.
Medical image display systems, Exosome analysis systems,
2
GazeFinder, etc.
Overview of Financial Results for
FYE3/'21
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for
FYE3/'22
Major Efforts in FYE3/'22
Overview of Financial Results for
FYE3/'21
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for
FYE3/'22
Major Efforts in FYE3/'22
Financial Results for FYE3/'21 - Highlights
While revenue decreased due to the impact of COVID-19, all levels of profit or loss below core operating income exceeded the results of the previous year due to a recovery in the second half.
（Billion yen ）
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
Composition
Composition
YoY
ratio(%)
ratio(%)
comparison
Revenue
291.3
100.0
273.6
100.0
-17.7
Cost of sales
212.2
72.9
199.0
72.7
-13.2
Gross profit
79.1
27.1
74.6
27.3
-4.5
Core operating income
*
5.7
2.0
7.5
2.7
+ 1.8
Operating profit
4.1
1.4
4.9
1.8
+ 0.8
Profit before income taxes
2.9
1.0
4.5
1.7
+ 1.7
Profit attributable to owners
1.0
0.3
2.2
0.8
+ 1.2
of the parent company
*: Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains).
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-Year
Profit-And-
U.S. dollar
110yen
107yen
109yen
109yen
109yen
108yen
106yen
105yen
106yen
106yen
5
Loss Exchange Euro
124yen
119yen
120yen
120yen
121yen
119yen
124yen
125yen
128yen
124yen
