Results and Forecast Briefing Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 (PDF: 1,239KB)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 265 B 2 412 M 2 412 M Net income 2021 95,0 M 0,87 M 0,87 M Net Debt 2021 36 200 M 330 M 330 M P/E ratio 2021 375x Yield 2021 2,29% Capitalization 35 739 M 326 M 326 M EV / Sales 2021 0,27x EV / Sales 2022 0,26x Nbr of Employees 17 623 Free-Float 97,1% Chart JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION Technical analysis trends JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 257,50 JPY Last Close Price 218,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 83,5% Spread / Average Target 18,1% Spread / Lowest Target -26,6% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Shoichiro Eguchi President, CEO & Representative Director Masatoshi Miyamoto Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director Yasuyuki Abe Chairman Takeo Sonoda Director & Chief Technology Officer Shinjiro Iwata Independent Non-Executive Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION 37.11% 326 DENSO CORPORATION 14.87% 50 634 APTIV PLC 3.13% 38 035 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 30.06% 28 201 CONTINENTAL AG -6.52% 27 609 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 9.00% 22 858