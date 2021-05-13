Log in
    6632   JP3386410009

JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION

(6632)
  Report
Results and Forecast Briefing Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 (PDF: 1,239KB)

05/13/2021 | 01:26am EDT
Translation for Reference Only

JVCKENWOOD Results and Forecast Briefing

Fiscal Year Ended March 2021IFRS)

April 27, 2021

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Copyright © 2021 JVCKENWOOD Corporation. All rights reserved.

Business Domains

Media Service Sector (MS)

*All figures in this document are prepared in accordance

Others

with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

■Media Business

■ DX Business, etc.

Solutions/Lifestyle/Brand

video cameras, headphones,

projectors, home audio,

7%

Automotive Sector (AM)

imaging devices,

■Aftermarket Business

portable power source,

• Car navigation systems

contract production, etc.

18%

• Car audio systems

Entertainment Business

• Display audio systems

• Dashcams, etc.

Content business, etc.

FYE3/'21

52% OEM Business

Public Service Sector (PS)

(Revenue Composition Ratio)

• Car navigation systems

Communication Systems

273.6 B yen)

Business

• Display audio systems

Professional radio systems,

• Dashcams

amateur radio equipment,

22%

• Car-mounted cameras

wireless system devices, etc.

• CD/DVD mechanisms

Professional Systems Business

for vehicles

• Optical pick-ups for car

JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial

mounted equipment

Systems Corporation

• Car-mounted speakers

Security camera systems, professional

• Car-mounted antennas

broadcasting equipment, etc.

• Car-mounted

Healthcare Field

amplifiers , etc.

Medical image display systems, Exosome analysis systems,

2

GazeFinder, etc.

  1. Overview of Financial Results for
    FYE3/'21
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for
    FYE3/'22
  3. Major Efforts in FYE3/'22
Financial Results for FYE3/'21 - Highlights

  • While revenue decreased due to the impact of COVID-19, all levels of profit or loss below core operating income exceeded the results of the previous year due to a recovery in the second half.

Billion yen

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

Composition

Composition

YoY

ratio(%)

ratio(%)

comparison

Revenue

291.3

100.0

273.6

100.0

-17.7

Cost of sales

212.2

72.9

199.0

72.7

-13.2

Gross profit

79.1

27.1

74.6

27.3

-4.5

Core operating income*

5.7

2.0

7.5

2.7

+ 1.8

Operating profit

4.1

1.4

4.9

1.8

+ 0.8

Profit before income taxes

2.9

1.0

4.5

1.7

+ 1.7

Profit attributable to owners

1.0

0.3

2.2

0.8

+ 1.2

of the parent company

*: Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains).

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-Year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-Year

Profit-And-

U.S. dollar

110yen

107yen

109yen

109yen

109yen

108yen

106yen

105yen

106yen

106yen

5

Loss Exchange Euro

124yen

119yen

120yen

120yen

121yen

119yen

124yen

125yen

128yen

124yen

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 05:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
