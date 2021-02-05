Log in
JVCKENWOOD Corporation    6632   JP3386410009

JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION

(6632)
Results and Forecast Briefing Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021(PDF:1,939KB)

02/05/2021 | 02:36am EST
Translation for Reference Only

JVCKENWOOD Results and Forecast Briefing

Third Quarter1-3Q of Fiscal Year Ending March

2021IFRS)

January 29, 2021

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Copyright © 2021 JVCKENWOOD Corporation. All rights reserved.

Business Domains

*All figures in this document are prepared in accordance

Media Service Sector (MS)

Others

with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

■ DX Business, etc.

■Media Business

Solutions/Lifestyle/Brand

video cameras, headphones,

8%

Automotive Sector (AM)

projectors, home audio,

■Aftermarket Business

imaging devices, etc.

• Car navigation systems

Entertainment Business

19%

• Car audio systems

Content/contract production

• Display audio systems

business

3Q(1-3Q)

• Dashcams, etc.

52% OEM Business

Public Service Sector (PS)

FYE3/'21

Communication Systems

(Revenue Composition Ratio)

• Car navigation systems

Business

194.9 B yen)

• Display audio systems

Professional radio systems,

• Dashcams

amateur radio equipment,

• Car-mounted cameras

wireless system devices, etc.

21%

• CD/DVD mechanisms

Professional Systems Business

for vehicles

JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial

• Optical pick-ups for car

mounted equipment

Systems Corporation

• Car-mounted speakers

Security camera systems, professional

• Car-mounted antennas

broadcasting equipment, etc.

Healthcare Field

• Car-mounted

amplifiers , etc.

Medical image display systems, Exosome analysis systems,

2

GazeFinder, etc.

  1. Overview of 3Q(1-3Q) Financial Results for FYE3/'21
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
  3. Topics
  1. Overview of 3Q(1-3Q) Financial Results for FYE3/'21
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
  3. Topics
Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q)of FYE3/'21 - Highlights
While both revenue and core operating income decreased in 3Q (1-3Q)due to the impact of COVID-19*1,positive profit was achieved in all levels of profit or loss below core operating income attributed to a sharp
increase in core operating income in 3Q.*1 Novel coronavirus infections
Billion yen

3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'20

3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'21

Composition

Composition

YoY

ratio(%)

ratio(%)

comparison

Revenue

219.4

100.0

194.9

100.0

-24.5

Cost of sales

160.3

73.1

143.5

73.6

-16.9

Gross profit

59.0

26.9

51.4

26.4

-7.6

Core operating income*2

4.3

1.9

2.0

1.0

-2.3

Operating profit

4.2

1.9

2.1

1.1

-2.1

Profit before income taxes

3.5

1.6

2.0

1.0

-1.6

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

1.7

0.8

0.5

0.3

-1.2

company

*2: Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains).

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-Year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-Year

Profit-And-Loss

U.S. dollar

110yen

107yen

109yen

109yen

109yen

108yen

106yen

105yen

5

Exchange Rates

Euro

124yen

119yen

120yen

120yen

121yen

119yen

124yen

125yen

JVCKENWOOD Group - Trends in Quarterly Results

  • In 3Q, all sectors posted positive profit due primarily to the effects of market recovery and

improvement in business structure, returning to positive revenue and core operating income

growth for the first time in six quarters.

Core Operating

Revenue

Income

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

100.0

10.0

76.5

77.6

80.9

77.2

8.0

80.0

72.6

73.6

73.1

72.7

71.9

66.6

60.0

Revenue

51.1

4.6

6.0

40.0

2.5

2.9

2.3

4.0

1.6

20.0

1.2

1.4

1.4

0.4

2.0

0.9

0

0

Core Operating Income

-2.0

-20.0

-3.1

-40.0

-4.0

123412341234

Billion yen

Billion yen

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

149.1

158.5

146.7

144.6

117.7

6

Core Operating Income

3.4

5.2

2.6

3.1

-2.7

Progress of CEM* Project and Promotion of Enhancement of Business Structure

*CEM=COVID-19 Emergency Measures

CEM Project

Promote urgent

countermeasures assuming the

risk of a sales lower limit

  • Largely achieved reduction goals again in 3Q (1-3Q).
    • Maintain activities in 4Q.
  • Reduced overtime costs through workstyle reform, including promotion of teleworking.
    • Ensure continued effects in/after FYE3/'22 through system development.

3Q (1-3Q) Actual

4Q~

Control capital

Reduce overtime

Reduce general

investment:

costs:

expenses:

Approx. 30%

Approx. 50+%

Approx. 30%

Pre-COVID-19

3Q (1-3Q)

Pre-COVID-19

3Q (1-3Q)

Pre-COVID-19

3Q (1-3Q)

plan

actual

plan

actual

plan

actual

Enhancement of

business structure

Make strategic moves to

enhance revenue base with an eye to the post COVID-19 world

Maintain the management reform based on manufacturing reform as a company-wide project and implement the management reform plan aimed at improving the ability of field organizations, which are management bases to solve problems.

7

Financial Results for 2Q(1-2Q) of FYE3/'21 - Increase and Decrease of Operating Profit (by Factor)

Improvement in initially forecast core operating income

Impacts of COVID-19 in the first half

Billion yen

+2.1

Effect of COVID-19 Emergency Measures (CEM*)

4.2

+0.2

2.1

-12.2

+7.8

Increase in other revenue and cost

FYE3/'20

Operating profit -2.1 billion yen

FYE3/'21

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q(1-3Q)

CEM…COVID-19 Emergency Measure

8

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'21

  • Results by Sector

Billion yen

3Q(1-3Q)3Q(1-3Q)

YoY change

YoY change

Factors

'FYE3/'20

'FYE3/'21

(amount)

(percentage)

*Revenue in Aftermarket increased in 3Q attributed to continued solid sales of car navigation systems and dashcams in the domestic

Revenue

market since 2Q and a recovery in sales in Europe and the United States. However, revenue in 3Q (1-3Q) was on par with the previous

year due to the significant impact of COVID-19 in 1Q. Revenue of the OEM Business increased in 3Q attributed to robust sales of

AM

115.0

102.2

-12.9

-11.2% dealer-installed products in line with the recovery in the number of new cars sold in Japan and a sharp recovery of sales by a

Sector

Core

subsidiary in Europe. However, revenue decreased in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the significant impact of COVID-19 in 1Q.

*Core operating income in Aftermarket and the OEM Business increased sharply in 3Q. In 3Q (1-3Q), core operating income increased

Operating

in Aftermarket while losses decreased in the OEM Business.

Income

2.1

1.1

-1.0

-47.6%

*Revenue in the Communications Systems Business increased in 3Q attributed to growth in sales by a US subsidiary and recovery in

Revenue

the BI (Business Industry) market. However, revenue declined in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the impacts of the shutdown of a plant in Malaysia

in 1Q as well as stay-at-home orders and closures of distribution outlets around the world. Revenue in the Professional Systems

50.3

41.6

-8.7

-17.3%

PS Sector

Business declined due to the continued impact of a decline in capital investment in 3Q caused by the declaration of a state of

emergency in Japan.

Core

*Core operating income of the Communications Systems Business increased in 3Q due to the effects of revenue increase and

Operating

enhancement of business structure while losses decreased in 3Q (1-3Q). Core operating income of the Professional Systems Business

Income

0.7

-0.9

-1.7

decreased due to the impact of revenue decline.

*Revenue in the Media Business increased in 3Q attributed to increased sales of portable power sources and home audio caused by an

Revenue

increase in teleworking and demand for staying at home. However, revenue declined in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the impact of the

deterioration in market conditions in the BtoB business. Revenue in the Entertainment Business declined due primarily to the continued

MS Sector

42.1

36.5

-5.6

-13.3% stagnation of the non-sound source business in 3Q following the first half, such as cancellation of artists' events including live

performance events.

Core

*Core operating income of the Media Business and the Entertainment Business declined in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the revenue decline.

Operating

However, core operating income of the Entertainment Business increased in 3Q attributed to the effects of cost reductions.

Income

0.9

0.2

-0.7

-75.1%

*Revenue in the DX Business increased sharply in 3Q (1-3Q) due to continued strong sales of telematics solutions in 3Q despite the

Revenue

impact of the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan.

*Core operating income also increased sharply.

Others

11.9

14.6

2.7

+22.7%

DX Business,

etc.

Core

Operating

Income

0.6

1.6

1.0

+169.7%

Revenue

219.4

194.9

-24.5

-11.2%

Total

Core

Operating

Income

4.3

2.0

-2.3

-54.3%

9

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'21

  • Consolidated Revenue by Sector

(Billion yen)

Consolidated Revenue by Sector (1-3Q)

(Billion yen)

Consolidated Revenue by Sector (3Q)

240.0

80.0

-12.9

+4.9

-0.6

-0.1

+0.3

-8.7

PS

MS

Others

AM

-5.6

+2.7

(DX, etc.)

PS

MS

Others

(DX, etc.)

AM

160.0

70.0

219.4

77.2

194.9

72.7

80.0

60.0

0

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

0

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q

3Q

10

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'21

  • Consolidated Core Operating Income by Sector

(Billion yen)

Consolidated Core Operating Income

5.0

by Sector (1-3Q)

-1.0

4.0

-1.7

3.0

AM

4.3

+1.0

2.0

-0.7

PS

1.0

MS

2.0

Others

(DX, etc.)

0

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q(1-3Q)

(Billion yen)

Consolidated Core Operating Income

5.0

by Sector (3Q)

+0.5

+0.1

+0.1

Others

MS

(DX, etc.)

4.0

+2.4

PS

3.0

4.6

2.0

AM

1.0

1.6

0

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

3Q

3Q

11

Quarterly Results: Automotive Sector

  • In 3Q, the Aftermarket and OEM Business showed a clear recovery, achieving revenue growth and a sharp increase in core operating income (up approximately 488%).

Revenue

Core Operating

Income

(Billion yen)

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

(Billion yen)

50.0

5.0

43.0

43.0

41.8

41.7

40.1

41.6

40.0

38.3

4.0

36.7

34.7

34.3

2.9

30.0

3.0

2.2

26.3

2.0

1.8

2.0

20.0

1.1

10.0

0.5

0.5

0.3

1.0

0

0

-10.0

-0.4

[Factors for YoY difference

-1.0

in core operating income in 4Q]

Improvement of special factors in

-0.9

-20.0

the previous year

+1.9 bn yen

-2.0

Aftermarket

Impacts of pandemic of

novel coronavirus

-1.5 bn yen

-2.0

OEM

Impacts of sales decline

-1.3 bn yen

-30.0

Effects of cost reductions

+0.4 bn yen

-3.0

1

2

3

4

1

2

3

4

1

2

3

4

Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

86.1

83.5

78.3

71.5

60.6

12

Core Operating Income

4.2

1.4

1.6

-0.4

-1.8

Quarterly Results: Public Service Sector

  • In 3Q, core operating income of the Communications Systems Business increased attributed to strong sales by a US subsidiary and the effects of improvement in business structure.

Revenue

Core Operating

Income

(Billion yen)

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

(Billion yen)

25.0

Professional Systems

5.0

21.3

20.3

Communication Systems

20.0

4.0

17.4

17.5

18.0

17.0

16.4

15.4

14.7

14.7

15.0

3.0

2.2

10.5

10.0

1.8

2.0

5.0

0.9

0.9

1.0

0.2

0.4

0

0

-0.1

-0.4

-1.0

-5.0

-0.6

-1.2

-1.5

-10.0

-2.0

1

2

3

4

1

2

3

4

1

2

3

4

Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

32.1

38.9

33.4

37.3

25.2

13

Core Operating Income

-1.4

2.0

0.3

2.6

-1.9

Quarterly Results: Media Service Sector

  • In 3Q, revenue increased in the Media Business by capturing demand for staying at home while

core operating income increased in the Entertainment Business attributed to the effects of cost

reductions.

Core Operating

Revenue

Income

(Billion yen)

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

(Billion yen)

25.0

Entertainment

2.5

20.0

Media

2.0

15.0

14.6

15.7

15.0

14.2

14.3

14.1

1.5

13.6

13.6

13.3

11.7

10.6

10.0

1.0

0.8

0.7

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.5

5.0

0.5

0.2

0.1

0

0

-0.0

-0.0

-5.0

-0.4

-0.5

-10.0

-1.0

1

2

3

4

1

2

3

4

1

2

3

4

Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

28.2

30.6

27.8

27.6

22.3

14

Core Operating Income

0.7

1.5

0.4

0.4

-0.3

Quarterly Results: Others

  • In 3Q, revenue increased attributed to continued strong sales of telematics solutions.

However, core operating income was on par with the previous year due to acceleration of

development.

Core Operating

Revenue

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

Income

(Billion yen)

(Billion yen)

7.5

Others

1.0

0.9

DX Business

6.0

5.8

0.8

4.7

5.0

4.5

0.6

4.0

3.7

3.5

3.2

3.0

3.0

0.3

0.4

2.6

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.3

1.5

1.3

1.5

0.1

0.2

0.0

0

0

-0.0

-0.0

-0.1

-1.5

-0.2

1

2

3

4

1

2

3

4

1

2

3

4

Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

2.8

5.6

7.2

8.3

9.6

15

Core Operating Income

6.9

0.2

0.3

0.4

1.2

Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 -

Consolidated Revenue by Region

  • In 3Q (1-3Q), revenue declined in all regions excluding Others. However, the degree of revenue decline was on a downward trend. In 3Q, revenue increased in all regions.

(Billion yen)

Consolidated Revenue by Region (1-3Q)

(Billion yen)

Consolidated Revenue by Region (3Q)

240.0

90.0

-12.4

-4.2

-5.3

+1.4

+0.4

0.9

Japan

-3.7

+1.8

1.1

+0.0

Others

Asia/

Americas

Europe

Europe

Asia/

China

Others

Japan Americas

China

160.0

60.0

219.4

77.2

194.9

72.7

80.0

30.0

0

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

0

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

16

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q

3Q

Transition in consolidated revenue by region

  • A recovery trend became more apparent in 3Q and all regions achieved a year-on-year revenue increase.

(Billion yen)

100.0

80.0

60.0

40.0

20.0

0

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

Others

Asia/China

Europe

1.5

Americas

1.6

1.5

Japan

2.5

9.6

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.7

1.2

9.5

10.1

10.3

9.5

8.9

9.7

9.9

7.6

1.8

12.5

8.2

13.1

14.9

11.0

14.0

13.1

11.8

15.9

12.6

1.1

11.5

19.7

17.5

16.3

6.4

16.8

16.1

16.5

15.0

6.8

16.9

15.7

14.9

11.7

34.9

34.2

37.6

34.1

33.7

33.5

35.7

33.5

30.2

30.1

25.2

1

2

3

4

1

2

3

4

1

2

3

4

Billion yen

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Japan

65.1

71.8

67.8

69.2

55.4

Americas

33.2

36.6

32.6

31.4

26.6

Europe

29.0

27.4

24.9

23.6

18.2

Asia/China

19.0

19.7

18.7

17.5

14.6

17

Others

2.8

3.0

2.7

2.9

3.0

Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 -

Consolidated Profit/Loss (Summary)

  • Operating profit declined due primarily to a decrease in core operating income.
  • While profit attributable to owners of parent declined due to a decrease in operating profit, positive profit was achieved as a result of a reduction in the degree of profit decrease through improvement in Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc., due to an increase in dividend income and a reduction in tax expenses.

Billion yen

3Q(1-3Q) 'FYE3/'20

3Q(1-3Q) 'FYE3/'21

YoY Change

Core Operating Income*

4.27

1.95

-2.32

Other Income, Other Expenses, Foreign Exchange Loss, etc.

-0.07

0.11

+ 0.17

Operating Profit

4.20

2.06

-2.15

Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc.

-0.67

-0.09

+ 0.58

Profit Before Income Taxes

3.54

1.97

-1.56

Income Tax Expenses

1.47

1.00

-0.47

Non-Controlling Interests

0.34

0.47

+ 0.13

Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company

1.72

0.50

-1.22

* Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains).

18

Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 -

Financial Position (Summary)

  • Cash and deposits as of the end of December 2020 amounted to 55.3 billion yen. Together with securities, on-hand liquidity of 58.1 billion yen was secured (on-hand liquidity ratio: 2.3 months).
  • Commitment lines of approx. 30.0 billion yen are unused, including commitment lines of 10.0 billion yen added in FYE3/'21.

Billion yen)

FYE3/'20

3Q FYE3/'21

YoY Change

Total Assets

249.7

261.7

+ 12.0

Total Liabilities

189.7

200.3

+ 10.7

Total Equity

60.0

61.3

+ 1.3

Interest-Bearing Debts

74.6

80.6

+ 6.0

Net Debt

34.7

25.4

-9.3

Net Debt/Equity Ratio (Times)

0.61

0.44

-0.17

Equity Attributable to Owners of the

56.5

57.6

+ 1.1

Parent Company

Stockholder's Equity Ratio%

22.6

22.0

-0.6

19

Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 -

Cash Flow Summary

  • Net cash provided by operating activities increased, reflecting cash inflows from working capital due to a decrease in inventories and an increase in trade and other payables.
  • Net cash used in investing activities decreased due to a decrease in purchases of property, plant and equipment as well as intangible assets. Free cash flow improved sharply year-on-year.
  • Cash flow from financing activities increased year-on-year due to an increase in borrowings to secure funds on hand.

Billion yen)

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q(1-3Q)

YoY Change

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

Cash Flow from Operating

17.1

22.9

+ 5.8

Activities

Cash Flow from Investing

-14.7

-8.9

+ 5.8

Activities

Free cash flow

2.5

14.0

+ 11.5

* Free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities + Cash

flow from investing activities

Cash Flow from Financing

-4.7

1.3

+ 6.0

Activities

Total

-2.3

15.2

+ 17.5

20

  1. Overview of 3Q(1-3Q) Financial Results for FYE3/'21
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
  3. Topics

Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21

  • In 3Q (1-3Q), both revenue and operating profit decreased due to the significant impact of COVID-19. However, operating profit increased sharply in 3Q attributed to higher-than-expected growth and recovery in the Automotive Sector and greater-than-expected effects of the company-wide CEM Project and business structure enhancement activities.
  • In 4Q, we will focus on expanding sales in the Automotive Sector backed by the recovery in the automobile market and continue to expand sales in each sector and implement urgent countermeasures.
  • The outlook remains uncertain due to concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19, a delay in the delivery of semiconductors and other components, and other factors. Therefore, we will not revise our consolidated earnings forecast at the moment.

Billion yen

Result for

Forecast for

YoY

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

Revenue

291.3

260.0

-31.3

Operating Profit

4.1

2.0

-2.1

Profit Before Income Taxes

2.9

0.9

-2.0

Profit Attributable to Owners of the

1.0

-1.4

-2.4

Parent Company

Result for FYE3/'20/3

Assumption for

FYE3/'21

Profit-And-Loss Exchange Rates

U.S. doller

109 Yen

107 Yen

22

Euro

121 Yen

120 Yen

Concerns in 4Q and Onwards

  • Impact of COVID-19
    • The Professional Systems Business in the Public Service Sector and the Entertainment Business in the Media Service Sector are expected to be affected throughout the year.
    • While other businesses have largely recovered, there are concerns over the impact of a resurgence of COVID-19 in Japan and abroad in 4Q.
  • Impact of fire at supplier's factory
    • There is practically no impact on production and sales in FYE3/'21.
    • The Automotive Sector has completed the design for replacement with alternative components and there will be no impact in FYE3/'22.
    • In the Communication Systems Business in the Public Service Sector, production of some products will be ended and the impact of lower sales is expected in
      FYE3/'22.
  • Impact of supply chains
    • A delay in logistics distribution and an increase in logistics expenses began to occur in 3Q and there are concerns that they will continue in 4Q.
    • There are concerns about a delay in the delivery of semiconductors and other components in/after 4Q.

23

  1. Overview of 3Q(1-3Q) Financial Results for FYE3/'21
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
  3. Topics

To contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), JVCKENWOOD Group has identified eight of the 17 SDGs connected particularly closely to our material issues as priority goals. The priority goals that we intend to achieve through the respective business activities are listed in each page.

Connections between Sustainability Management Icons and SDGs

Topics: Products for a World With COVID-19

Low-concentration ozone

Anti-bacterial/anti-virus

generator

transceiver

Home audio

Anti-virus,anti-bacterial, and anti-odor

Industry's first* safe/secure anti-

measures with the effects of ion and low-

bacterial/anti-virus transceiver

concentration ozone

*As of November 2020. Based on available information

Wireless earphones/portable

AI-enabled temperature check

power source

station

Demand increasing due to effective use in

Contactless self-service thermometer

teleworking, such as online meetings and

that can measure temperature with an

securing power supply

accuracy of 0.2°C in 0.3 seconds.

Responding to staying at home demand and easily providing high audio quality playback

Anti-infection, waterproof

keyboard and mouse

Adopting hygienic design that is

suited for cleaning and sterilization.

25

Topics: Automotive Sector
Aftermarket Business

SDGs Goal 3

Prevention of

  • Efforts will be made to expand share in Japan by expanding product lines oftraffic accidents Saisoku-Navi series car navigation systems, which have posted strong sales.
  • For dashcams, expanded dual camera type product lines, for which the market is expanding, such as models with voice command functions and those for specific sales channels.
  • In the overseas market, sales of display audio systems remained strong mainly in the Americas following 2Q.

Transition in the number of car navigation

Transition in the number of display audio

systems sold (in Japan)

systems sold (in the Americas)

FYE3/'20

• Sales exceeded the

FYE3/'21

pre-COVID-19 level

97%98% 118%

year-on-year-on-year-on-

yearyearyear

1Q

2Q

3Q

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

FYE3/'21

FYE3/'21

26

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

Topics: Automotive Sector

  • OEM - ASK Industries S.p.A.
  • ASK, a subsidiary in Italy, remained solid due partly to a rapid recovery in the Chinese market, achieving record-high quarterly revenue in 3Q.

SDGs Goal 3 Prevention of traffic accidents

  • Stable business growth is expected in FYE3/'22 onwards through acquisition of a large number of orders for projects in the Chinese market while maintaining the
    current share in mid to high-end audio systems in the European market.

Transition in ASK's revenue

ASK's main clients

113%

year-on-

108%

year

year-on-

year

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

FYE3/'22

actual

forecast

plan

In-car acoustic/noise simulation room

High-end sound solution

27

Topics: Technological development

Development of an in-vehicle FIR* camera system

*Far Infrared Rays

SDGs Goal 3

Prevention of

traffic accidents

Development of an in-vehicle FIR camera system that enables video shooting and image recognition at night, regardless of the existence of light sources, such as sunlight or streetlights.

Promotion of the use of the product as a warning system for nighttime driving and as an in-vehicle camera for automatic driving and proposals for its use in various sectors, including installation in professional vehicles and security camera systems.

Pedestrians can be recognized even at night on

the road where they are not visible.

Newly developed in-vehicle FIR camera

Human figures can be recognized even when they are

28

hidden in the backlight from the headlights.

*2. System-on-a-chip

Topics: Technological development

Image Signal Processing IP*1 "IPSILOS" *1. Intellectual Property

SDGs Goal 9

Acceleration of

Development of a new image signal processing IP that has been modified

innovation

based on our proprietary image signal processing SoC*2, which has contributed to the high image quality performance of our products, to enable enhancement/expansion of basic performance and automotive applications.

  • Planning to install it in our various types of video-related equipment and to provide this IP to manufacturers developing signal processing SoCs used in various markets.

Existing Technology

New IP "IPSILOS"

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Realizes clear video recording by

reducing blown-out highlights and

blocked-up shadows that occur in

a high contrast environment, such

as backlight, streetlights during

nighttime driving, and tunnel

entrances and exits.

*The image taken at tunnel exit

Image correction processing

This correction makes the level

difference of the brightness

component at the boundary of

objects smoother in terms of

brightness change over a wide

area. The black looks tighter.

Comparison of newly developed IP "IPSILOS" and existing technology

29

Topics: Public Service Sector

  • Communications Systems

SDGs Goal 11

Safe and secure

cities and communities

Sales of "DEMITOSS," a license-free transceiver that supports safe usage with

industry's first* anti-virus/anti-bacterial processing, remained strong. * As of November 2020. Based

on available information

  • Ongoing efforts will be made to increase backlogs of orders for large projects in the public safety market, which continues to be robust in the United States, toward FYE3/'22 and onwards.

(USD million)

Transition in order backlog for communications systems

120

80

40

"DEMITOSS," a license-free transceiver with

0

industry's first anti-virus/anti-bacterial

processing

30

SDGs Goal 11
Disaster-preventionand
disaster-mitigation

Topics: Media Service Sector

Media Business

The integrated all-in-one model "EX-D6" of the Wood Cone audio system

was ranked No.1 in a ranking by a leading online shopping site by capturing staying at home demand caused by COVID-19.

Sales of portable power sources were solid due to expansion of demand to secure power for teleworking, outdoor leisure, and in emergency situations. Large-capacity models and solar panels have been certified as recommended products for disaster prevention*

Transition in home audio sales (Japan)

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

Transition in portable power source sales (Japan)

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

113%

117%

131%

year-on-

year-on-

year-on-

year

year

year

Entry in the

portable power

source market 249%

year-on-

year

276%

year-on-

year *Certified as recommended products for disaster prevention, a certification offered by the Disaster Prevention Safety Association for disaster prevention products that are useful in times of disaster

1Q

2Q

3Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

31

transportation systems
safe and secure
SDGs Goal 11
Securing of

Topics: DX Business

Promote the development of a diverse ecosystem that provides both hardware and service solutions by enhancing collaboration with business partners with a focus on dashcam with communication capability and edge AI camera.

  • Joint development and sales of dashcams with communication capabilities with NTT DOCOMO that supports docomo Drivers Support, a personal service launched by NTT DOCOMO in November 2020.
  • Joint development of the industry's first motorbike dashcam that is linked with insurance with Red Baron and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance and start of its sale in March 2021.
  • Release of Software Development Kit (SDK) that realizes the development of IoT/AI- based telematics services using dashcam with communication capability in a short time for a low cost.

Switch

GPS

Rear camera

Body

Notifications to

Press the button

Front camera

Impact detection

registered smartphones

Securely store recorded video in the cloud

Can be checked from a PC

Conceptual image of NTT DOCOMO's docomo Drivers Support

Insurance-linked motorbike dashcam

32

The expressions contained in this presentation referring to the Company's future plans, intentions and expectations are categorized as future forecast statements. Such statements reflect management expectations of future events, and accordingly, are inherently susceptible to risk, uncertainty and other factors, whether known or unknown, and may be significantly different from future performance. These statements represent management's targets as of the time of issuance of these presentation materials, and the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, alter or publicize its future forecast statements in the event there are changes in the economic climate and market conditions affecting the performance of the Company. Risk factors and other uncertainty which may affect the Company's actual performance include: (1) violent fluctuations in economic circumstances and supply and demand systems in major markets (Japan, the U.S, the EU and Asia); (2) restrictions including trade regulations applicable to major markets including Japan and other foreign countries; (3) sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar, euro, and such like against the yen; (4) market price fluctuations in capital markets; and (5) changes in social infrastructure due to short-term changes in technology and such like.

Please note, however, that the above is not a comprehensive list of all the factors that may exert a significant influence on the Company's performance.

Disclaimer

JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 07:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
