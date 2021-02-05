Results and Forecast Briefing Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021(PDF:1,939KB)

*All figures in this document are prepared in accordance
Media Service Sector (MS)
Others
with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
■ DX※ Business, etc.
■Media Business
・Solutions/Lifestyle/Brand
video cameras, headphones,
8%
Automotive Sector (AM)
projectors, home audio,
■Aftermarket Business
imaging devices, etc.
• Car navigation systems
Entertainment Business
19%
• Car audio systems
Content/contract production
• Display audio systems
business
3Q(1-3Q)
• Dashcams, etc.
52% OEM Business
Public Service Sector (PS)
FYE3/'21
Communication Systems
(Revenue Composition Ratio)
• Car navigation systems
Business
（194.9 B yen)
• Display audio systems
Professional radio systems,
• Dashcams
amateur radio equipment,
• Car-mounted cameras
wireless system devices, etc.
21%
• CD/DVD mechanisms
Professional Systems Business
for vehicles
・JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial
• Optical pick-ups for car
mounted equipment
Systems Corporation
• Car-mounted speakers
Security camera systems, professional
• Car-mounted antennas
broadcasting equipment, etc.
・Healthcare Field
• Car-mounted
amplifiers , etc.
Medical image display systems, Exosome analysis systems,
2
GazeFinder, etc.
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q)of FYE3/'21 - Highlights
While both revenue and core operating income decreased in 3Q(1-3Q)due to the impact ofCOVID-19*1,positive profit was achieved in all levels of profit or loss below core operating income attributed to a sharp
increase in core operating income in 3Q.*1 Novel coronavirus infections
（Billion yen）
3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'20
3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'21
Composition
Composition
YoY
ratio(%)
ratio(%)
comparison
Revenue
219.4
100.0
194.9
100.0
-24.5
Cost of sales
160.3
73.1
143.5
73.6
-16.9
Gross profit
59.0
26.9
51.4
26.4
-7.6
Core operating income*2
4.3
1.9
2.0
1.0
-2.3
Operating profit
4.2
1.9
2.1
1.1
-2.1
Profit before income taxes
3.5
1.6
2.0
1.0
-1.6
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
1.7
0.8
0.5
0.3
-1.2
company
*2: Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains).
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-Year
Profit-And-Loss
U.S. dollar
110yen
107yen
109yen
109yen
109yen
108yen
106yen
105yen
5
Exchange Rates
Euro
124yen
119yen
120yen
120yen
121yen
119yen
124yen
125yen
JVCKENWOOD Group - Trends in Quarterly Results
In 3Q, all sectors posted positive profit due primarily to the effects of market recovery and
improvement in business structure, returning to positive revenue and core operating income
growth for the first time in six quarters.
Core Operating
Revenue
Income
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
100.0
10.0
76.5
77.6
80.9
77.2
8.0
80.0
72.6
73.6
73.1
72.7
71.9
66.6
60.0
Revenue
51.1
4.6
6.0
40.0
2.5
2.9
2.3
4.0
1.6
20.0
1.2
1.4
1.4
0.4
2.0
0.9
0
0
Core Operating Income
-2.0
-20.0
-3.1
-40.0
-4.0
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
（Billion yen）
（Billion yen）
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
149.1
158.5
146.7
144.6
117.7
ー
6
Core Operating Income
3.4
5.2
2.6
3.1
-2.7
ー
Progress of CEM* Project and Promotion of Enhancement of Business Structure
*CEM=COVID-19 Emergency Measures
CEM Project
Promote urgent
countermeasures assuming the
risk of a sales lower limit
Largely achieved reduction goals again in 3Q (1-3Q).
Maintain activities in 4Q.
Reduced overtime costs through workstyle reform, including promotion of teleworking.
Ensure continued effects in/after FYE3/'22 through system development.
3Q (1-3Q) Actual
4Q~
Control capital
Reduce overtime
Reduce general
investment:
costs:
expenses:
Approx. 30%
Approx. 50+%
Approx. 30%
Pre-COVID-19
3Q (1-3Q)
Pre-COVID-19
3Q (1-3Q)
Pre-COVID-19
3Q (1-3Q)
plan
actual
plan
actual
plan
actual
Enhancement of
business structure
Make strategic moves to
enhance revenue base with an eye to the post COVID-19 world
Maintain the management reform based on manufacturing reform as a company-wide project and implement the management reform plan aimed at improving the ability of field organizations, which are management bases to solve problems.
7
Financial Results for 2Q(1-2Q) of FYE3/'21 - Increase and Decrease of Operating Profit (by Factor)
Improvement in initially forecast core operating income
Impacts of COVID-19 in the first half
（Billion yen）
+2.1
Effect of COVID-19 Emergency Measures (CEM*)
4.2
+0.2
2.1
-12.2
+7.8
Increase in other revenue and cost
FYE3/'20
Operating profit -2.1 billion yen
FYE3/'21
3Q(1-3Q)
3Q(1-3Q)
※ CEM…COVID-19 Emergency Measure
8
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'21
Results by Sector
（Billion yen）
3Q(1-3Q)3Q(1-3Q)
YoY change
YoY change
Factors
'FYE3/'20
'FYE3/'21
(amount)
(percentage)
*Revenue in Aftermarket increased in 3Q attributed to continued solid sales of car navigation systems and dashcams in the domestic
Revenue
market since 2Q and a recovery in sales in Europe and the United States. However, revenue in 3Q (1-3Q) was on par with the previous
year due to the significant impact of COVID-19 in 1Q. Revenue of the OEM Business increased in 3Q attributed to robust sales of
AM
115.0
102.2
-12.9
-11.2% dealer-installed products in line with the recovery in the number of new cars sold in Japan and a sharp recovery of sales by a
Sector
Core
subsidiary in Europe. However, revenue decreased in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the significant impact of COVID-19 in 1Q.
*Core operating income in Aftermarket and the OEM Business increased sharply in 3Q. In 3Q (1-3Q), core operating income increased
Operating
in Aftermarket while losses decreased in the OEM Business.
Income
2.1
1.1
-1.0
-47.6%
*Revenue in the Communications Systems Business increased in 3Q attributed to growth in sales by a US subsidiary and recovery in
Revenue
the BI (Business Industry) market. However, revenue declined in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the impacts of the shutdown of a plant in Malaysia
in 1Q as well as stay-at-home orders and closures of distribution outlets around the world. Revenue in the Professional Systems
50.3
41.6
-8.7
-17.3%
PS Sector
Business declined due to the continued impact of a decline in capital investment in 3Q caused by the declaration of a state of
emergency in Japan.
Core
*Core operating income of the Communications Systems Business increased in 3Q due to the effects of revenue increase and
Operating
enhancement of business structure while losses decreased in 3Q (1-3Q). Core operating income of the Professional Systems Business
Income
0.7
-0.9
-1.7
ー decreased due to the impact of revenue decline.
*Revenue in the Media Business increased in 3Q attributed to increased sales of portable power sources and home audio caused by an
Revenue
increase in teleworking and demand for staying at home. However, revenue declined in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the impact of the
deterioration in market conditions in the BtoB business. Revenue in the Entertainment Business declined due primarily to the continued
MS Sector
42.1
36.5
-5.6
-13.3% stagnation of the non-sound source business in 3Q following the first half, such as cancellation of artists' events including live
performance events.
Core
*Core operating income of the Media Business and the Entertainment Business declined in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the revenue decline.
Operating
However, core operating income of the Entertainment Business increased in 3Q attributed to the effects of cost reductions.
Income
0.9
0.2
-0.7
-75.1%
*Revenue in the DX Business increased sharply in 3Q (1-3Q) due to continued strong sales of telematics solutions in 3Q despite the
Revenue
impact of the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan.
*Core operating income also increased sharply.
Others
11.9
14.6
2.7
+22.7%
（DX Business,
etc.）
Core
Operating
Income
0.6
1.6
1.0
+169.7%
Revenue
219.4
194.9
-24.5
-11.2%
Total
Core
―
Operating
Income
4.3
2.0
-2.3
-54.3%
9
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'21
Consolidated Revenue by Sector
(Billion yen)
Consolidated Revenue by Sector (1-3Q)
(Billion yen)
Consolidated Revenue by Sector (3Q)
240.0
80.0
-12.9
+4.9
-0.6
-0.1
+0.3
-8.7
PS
MS
Others
AM
-5.6
+2.7
(DX, etc.)
PS
MS
Others
(DX, etc.)
AM
160.0
70.0
219.4
77.2
194.9
72.7
80.0
60.0
0
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
0
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
3Q(1-3Q)
3Q(1-3Q)
3Q
3Q
10
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'21
Consolidated Core Operating Income by Sector
(Billion yen)
Consolidated Core Operating Income
5.0
by Sector (1-3Q)
-1.0
4.0
-1.7
3.0
AM
4.3
+1.0
2.0
-0.7
PS
1.0
MS
2.0
Others
(DX, etc.)
0
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
3Q(1-3Q)
3Q(1-3Q)
(Billion yen)
Consolidated Core Operating Income
5.0
by Sector (3Q)
+0.5
+0.1
+0.1
Others
MS
(DX, etc.)
4.0
+2.4
PS
3.0
4.6
2.0
AM
1.0
1.6
0
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
3Q
3Q
11
Quarterly Results: Automotive Sector
In 3Q, the Aftermarket and OEM Business showed a clear recovery, achieving revenue growth and a sharp increase in core operating income (up approximately 488%).
Revenue
Core Operating
Income
(Billion yen)
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
(Billion yen)
50.0
5.0
43.0
43.0
41.8
41.7
40.1
41.6
40.0
38.3
4.0
36.7
34.7
34.3
2.9
30.0
3.0
2.2
26.3
2.0
1.8
2.0
20.0
1.1
10.0
0.5
0.5
0.3
1.0
0
0
-10.0
-0.4
[Factors for YoY difference
-1.0
in core operating income in 4Q]
・Improvement of special factors in
-0.9
-20.0
the previous year
+1.9 bn yen
-2.0
Aftermarket
・Impacts of pandemic of
novel coronavirus
-1.5 bn yen
-2.0
OEM
・Impacts of sales decline
-1.3 bn yen
-30.0
・Effects of cost reductions
+0.4 bn yen
-3.0
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
86.1
83.5
78.3
71.5
60.6
ー
12
Core Operating Income
4.2
1.4
1.6
-0.4
-1.8
ー
Quarterly Results: Public Service Sector
In 3Q, core operating income of the Communications Systems Business increased attributed to strong sales by a US subsidiary and the effects of improvement in business structure.
Revenue
Core Operating
Income
(Billion yen)
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
(Billion yen)
25.0
Professional Systems
5.0
21.3
20.3
Communication Systems
20.0
4.0
17.4
17.5
18.0
17.0
16.4
15.4
14.7
14.7
15.0
3.0
2.2
10.5
10.0
1.8
2.0
5.0
0.9
0.9
1.0
0.2
0.4
0
0
-0.1
-0.4
-1.0
-5.0
-0.6
-1.2
-1.5
-10.0
-2.0
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
32.1
38.9
33.4
37.3
25.2
ー
13
Core Operating Income
-1.4
2.0
0.3
2.6
-1.9
ー
Quarterly Results: Media Service Sector
In 3Q, revenue increased in the Media Business by capturing demand for staying at home while
core operating income increased in the Entertainment Business attributed to the effects of cost
reductions.
Core Operating
Revenue
Income
(Billion yen)
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
(Billion yen)
25.0
Entertainment
2.5
20.0
Media
2.0
15.0
14.6
15.7
15.0
14.2
14.3
14.1
1.5
13.6
13.6
13.3
11.7
10.6
10.0
1.0
0.8
0.7
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.5
5.0
0.5
0.2
0.1
0
0
-0.0
-0.0
-5.0
-0.4
-0.5
-10.0
-1.0
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
28.2
30.6
27.8
27.6
22.3
ー
14
Core Operating Income
0.7
1.5
0.4
0.4
-0.3
ー
Quarterly Results: Others
In 3Q, revenue increased attributed to continued strong sales of telematics solutions.
However, core operating income was on par with the previous year due to acceleration of
development.
Core Operating
Revenue
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
Income
(Billion yen)
(Billion yen)
7.5
Others
1.0
0.9
DX Business
6.0
5.8
0.8
4.7
5.0
4.5
0.6
4.0
3.7
3.5
3.2
3.0
3.0
0.3
0.4
2.6
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.3
1.5
1.3
1.5
0.1
0.2
0.0
0
0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.1
-1.5
-0.2
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
2.8
5.6
7.2
8.3
9.6
ー
15
Core Operating Income
6.9
0.2
0.3
0.4
1.2
ー
Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 -
Consolidated Revenue by Region
In 3Q (1-3Q), revenue declined in all regions excluding Others. However, the degree of revenue decline was on a downward trend. In 3Q, revenue increased in all regions.
(Billion yen)
Consolidated Revenue by Region (1-3Q)
(Billion yen)
Consolidated Revenue by Region (3Q)
240.0
90.0
-12.4
-4.2
-5.3
+1.4
+0.4
＋0.9
Japan
-3.7
+1.8
＋1.1
+0.0
Others
Asia/
Americas
Europe
Europe
Asia/
China
Others
Japan Americas
China
160.0
60.0
219.4
77.2
194.9
72.7
80.0
30.0
0
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
0
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
16
3Q(1-3Q)
3Q(1-3Q)
3Q
3Q
Transition in consolidated revenue by region
A recovery trend became more apparent in 3Q and all regions achieved a year-on-year revenue increase.
(Billion yen)
100.0
80.0
60.0
40.0
20.0
0
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
Others
Asia/China
Europe
1.5
Americas
1.6
1.5
Japan
2.5
9.6
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.7
1.2
9.5
10.1
10.3
9.5
8.9
9.7
9.9
7.6
1.8
12.5
8.2
13.1
14.9
11.0
14.0
13.1
11.8
15.9
12.6
1.1
11.5
19.7
17.5
16.3
6.4
16.8
16.1
16.5
15.0
6.8
16.9
15.7
14.9
11.7
34.9
34.2
37.6
34.1
33.7
33.5
35.7
33.5
30.2
30.1
25.2
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
（Billion yen）
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Japan
65.1
71.8
67.8
69.2
55.4
ー
Americas
33.2
36.6
32.6
31.4
26.6
ー
Europe
29.0
27.4
24.9
23.6
18.2
ー
Asia/China
19.0
19.7
18.7
17.5
14.6
ー
17
Others
2.8
3.0
2.7
2.9
3.0
ー
Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 -
Consolidated Profit/Loss (Summary)
Operating profit declined due primarily to a decrease in core operating income.
While profit attributable to owners of parent declined due to a decrease in operating profit, positive profit was achieved as a result of a reduction in the degree of profit decrease through improvement in Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc., due to an increase in dividend income and a reduction in tax expenses.
（Billion yen）
3Q(1-3Q) 'FYE3/'20
3Q(1-3Q) 'FYE3/'21
YoY Change
Core Operating Income*
4.27
1.95
-2.32
Other Income, Other Expenses, Foreign Exchange Loss, etc.
-0.07
0.11
+ 0.17
Operating Profit
4.20
2.06
-2.15
Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc.
-0.67
-0.09
+ 0.58
Profit Before Income Taxes
3.54
1.97
-1.56
Income Tax Expenses
1.47
1.00
-0.47
Non-Controlling Interests
0.34
0.47
+ 0.13
Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company
1.72
0.50
-1.22
* Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains).
18
Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 -
Financial Position (Summary)
Cash and deposits as of the end of December 2020 amounted to 55.3 billion yen. Together with securities, on-hand liquidity of 58.1 billion yen was secured (on-hand liquidity ratio: 2.3 months).
Commitment lines of approx. 30.0 billion yen are unused, including commitment lines of 10.0 billion yen added in FYE3/'21.
（Billion yen)
FYE3/'20
3Q FYE3/'21
YoY Change
Total Assets
249.7
261.7
+ 12.0
Total Liabilities
189.7
200.3
+ 10.7
Total Equity
60.0
61.3
+ 1.3
Interest-Bearing Debts
74.6
80.6
+ 6.0
Net Debt
34.7
25.4
-9.3
Net Debt/Equity Ratio (Times)
0.61
0.44
-0.17
Equity Attributable to Owners of the
56.5
57.6
+ 1.1
Parent Company
Stockholder's Equity Ratio（%）
22.6
22.0
-0.6
19
Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 -
Cash Flow Summary
Net cash provided by operating activities increased, reflecting cash inflows from working capital due to a decrease in inventories and an increase in trade and other payables.
Net cash used in investing activities decreased due to a decrease in purchases of property, plant and equipment as well as intangible assets. Free cash flow improved sharply year-on-year.
Cash flow from financing activities increased year-on-year due to an increase in borrowings to secure funds on hand.
Overview of 3Q(1-3Q) Financial Results for FYE3/'21
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
Topics
Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
In 3Q (1-3Q), both revenue and operating profit decreased due to the significant impact of COVID-19. However, operating profit increased sharply in 3Q attributed to higher-than-expected growth and recovery in the Automotive Sector and greater-than-expected effects of the company-wide CEM Project and business structure enhancement activities.
In 4Q, we will focus on expanding sales in the Automotive Sector backed by the recovery in the automobile market and continue to expand sales in each sector and implement urgent countermeasures.
The outlook remains uncertain due to concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19, a delay in the delivery of semiconductors and other components, and other factors. Therefore, we will not revise our consolidated earnings forecast at the moment.
（Billion yen）
Result for
Forecast for
YoY
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
Revenue
291.3
260.0
-31.3
Operating Profit
4.1
2.0
-2.1
Profit Before Income Taxes
2.9
0.9
-2.0
Profit Attributable to Owners of the
1.0
-1.4
-2.4
Parent Company
Result for FYE3/'20/3
Assumption for
FYE3/'21
Profit-And-Loss Exchange Rates
U.S. doller
109 Yen
107 Yen
22
Euro
121 Yen
120 Yen
Concerns in 4Q and Onwards
Impact of COVID-19
The Professional Systems Business in the Public Service Sector and the Entertainment Business in the Media Service Sector are expected to be affected throughout the year.
While other businesses have largely recovered, there are concerns over the impact of a resurgence of COVID-19 in Japan and abroad in 4Q.
Impact of fire at supplier's factory
There is practically no impact on production and sales in FYE3/'21.
The Automotive Sector has completed the design for replacement with alternative components and there will be no impact in FYE3/'22.
In the Communication Systems Business in the Public Service Sector, production of some products will be ended and the impact of lower sales is expected in
FYE3/'22.
Impact of supply chains
A delay in logistics distribution and an increase in logistics expenses began to occur in 3Q and there are concerns that they will continue in 4Q.
There are concerns about a delay in the delivery of semiconductors and other components in/after 4Q.
23
Overview of 3Q(1-3Q) Financial Results for FYE3/'21
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
Topics
To contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), JVCKENWOOD Group has identified eight of the 17 SDGs connected particularly closely to our material issues as priority goals. The priority goals that we intend to achieve through the respective business activities are listed in each page.
Connections between Sustainability Management Icons and SDGs
Topics: Products for a World With COVID-19
Low-concentration ozone
Anti-bacterial/anti-virus
generator
transceiver
Home audio
Anti-virus,anti-bacterial, and anti-odor
Industry's first* safe/secure anti-
measures with the effects of ion and low-
bacterial/anti-virus transceiver
concentration ozone
*As of November 2020. Based on available information
Wireless earphones/portable
AI-enabled temperature check
power source
station
Demand increasing due to effective use in
Contactless self-service thermometer
teleworking, such as online meetings and
that can measure temperature with an
securing power supply
accuracy of 0.2°C in 0.3 seconds.
Responding to staying at home demand and easily providing high audio quality playback
Anti-infection, waterproof
keyboard and mouse
Adopting hygienic design that is
suited for cleaning and sterilization.
25
Topics: Automotive Sector
Aftermarket Business
SDGs Goal 3
Prevention of
Efforts will be made to expand share in Japan by expanding product lines oftraffic accidents Saisoku-Navi series car navigation systems, which have posted strong sales.
For dashcams, expanded dual camera type product lines, for which the market is expanding, such as models with voice command functions and those for specific sales channels.
In the overseas market, sales of display audio systems remained strong mainly in the Americas following 2Q.
Transition in the number of car navigation
Transition in the number of display audio
systems sold (in Japan)
systems sold (in the Americas)
FYE3/'20
• Sales exceeded the
FYE3/'21
pre-COVID-19 level
97%98% 118%
year-on-year-on-year-on-
yearyearyear
1Q
2Q
3Q
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
FYE3/'21
FYE3/'21
26
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
Topics: Automotive Sector
OEM - ASK Industries S.p.A.
ASK, a subsidiary in Italy, remained solid due partly to a rapid recovery in the Chinese market, achieving record-high quarterly revenue in 3Q.
SDGs Goal 3 Prevention of traffic accidents
Stable business growth is expected in FYE3/'22 onwards through acquisition of a large number of orders for projects in the Chinese market while maintaining the
current share in mid to high-end audio systems in the European market.
Transition in ASK's revenue
ASK's main clients
113%
year-on-
108%
year
year-on-
year
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
FYE3/'22
actual
forecast
plan
In-car acoustic/noise simulation room
High-end sound solution
27
Topics: Technological development
Development of an in-vehicle FIR* camera system
*Far Infrared Rays
SDGs Goal 3
Prevention of
traffic accidents
Development of an in-vehicle FIR camera system that enables video shooting and image recognition at night, regardless of the existence of light sources, such as sunlight or streetlights.
Promotion of the use of the product as a warning system for nighttime driving and as an in-vehicle camera for automatic driving and proposals for its use in various sectors, including installation in professional vehicles and security camera systems.
Pedestrians can be recognized even at night on
the road where they are not visible.
Newly developed in-vehicle FIR camera
Human figures can be recognized even when they are
28
hidden in the backlight from the headlights.
*2.System-on-a-chip
Topics: Technological development
Image Signal Processing IP*1 "IPSILOS" *1. Intellectual Property
SDGs Goal 9
Acceleration of
Development of a new image signal processing IP that has been modified
innovation
based on our proprietary image signal processing SoC*2, which has contributed to the high image quality performance of our products, to enable enhancement/expansion of basic performance and automotive applications.
Planning to install it in our various types of video-related equipment and to provide this IP to manufacturers developing signal processing SoCs used in various markets.
Existing Technology
New IP "IPSILOS"
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Realizes clear video recording by
reducing blown-out highlights and
blocked-up shadows that occur in
a high contrast environment, such
as backlight, streetlights during
nighttime driving, and tunnel
entrances and exits.
*The image taken at tunnel exit
Image correction processing
This correction makes the level
difference of the brightness
component at the boundary of
objects smoother in terms of
brightness change over a wide
area. The black looks tighter.
Comparison of newly developed IP "IPSILOS" and existing technology
29
Topics: Public Service Sector
Communications Systems
SDGs Goal 11
Safe and secure
cities and communities
Sales of "DEMITOSS," a license-free transceiver that supports safe usage with
industry's first* anti-virus/anti-bacterial processing, remained strong. * As of November 2020. Based
on available information
Ongoing efforts will be made to increase backlogs of orders for large projects in the public safety market, which continues to be robust in the United States, toward FYE3/'22 and onwards.
(USD million)
Transition in order backlog for communications systems
120
80
40
"DEMITOSS," a license-free transceiver with
0
industry's first anti-virus/anti-bacterial
processing
30
SDGs Goal 11
Disaster-preventionand
disaster-mitigation
Topics: Media Service Sector
Media Business
The integrated all-in-one model "EX-D6" of the Wood Cone audio system
was ranked No.1 in a ranking by a leading online shopping site by capturing staying at home demand caused by COVID-19.
Sales of portable power sources were solid due to expansion of demand to secure power for teleworking, outdoor leisure, and in emergency situations. Large-capacity models and solar panels have been certified as recommended products for disaster prevention*
Transition in home audio sales (Japan)
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
Transition in portable power source sales (Japan)
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
113%
117%
131%
year-on-
year-on-
year-on-
year
year
year
Entry in the
portable power
source market 249%
year-on-
year
276%
year-on-
year *Certified as recommended products for disaster prevention, a certification offered by the Disaster Prevention Safety Association for disaster prevention products that are useful in times of disaster
1Q
2Q
3Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
31
transportation systems
safe and secure
SDGs Goal 11
Securing of
Topics: DX Business
Promote the development of a diverse ecosystem that provides both hardware and service solutions by enhancing collaboration with business partners with a focus on dashcam with communication capability and edge AI camera.
Joint development and sales of dashcams with communication capabilities with NTT DOCOMO that supports docomo Drivers Support, a personal service launched by NTT DOCOMO in November 2020.
Joint development of the industry's first motorbike dashcam that is linked with insurance with Red Baron and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance and start of its sale in March 2021.
Release of Software Development Kit (SDK) that realizes the development of IoT/AI- based telematics services using dashcam with communication capability in a short time for a low cost.
Switch
GPS
Rear camera
Body
Notifications to
Press the button
Front camera
Impact detection
registered smartphones
Securely store recorded video in the cloud
Can be checked from a PC
Conceptual image of NTT DOCOMO's docomo Drivers Support
Insurance-linked motorbike dashcam
32
