Results and Forecast Briefing Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021(PDF:1,939KB)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Translation for Reference Only JVCKENWOOD Results and Forecast Briefing Third Quarter（1-3Q） of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021（IFRS) January 29, 2021 JVCKENWOOD Corporation Copyright © 2021 JVCKENWOOD Corporation. All rights reserved. Business Domains *All figures in this document are prepared in accordance Media Service Sector (MS) Others with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). ■ DX※ Business, etc. ■Media Business ・Solutions/Lifestyle/Brand video cameras, headphones, 8% Automotive Sector (AM) projectors, home audio, ■Aftermarket Business imaging devices, etc. • Car navigation systems  Entertainment Business 19% • Car audio systems Content/contract production • Display audio systems business 3Q(1-3Q) • Dashcams, etc. 52%  OEM Business Public Service Sector (PS) FYE3/'21  Communication Systems (Revenue Composition Ratio) • Car navigation systems Business （194.9 B yen) • Display audio systems Professional radio systems, • Dashcams amateur radio equipment, • Car-mounted cameras wireless system devices, etc. 21% • CD/DVD mechanisms  Professional Systems Business for vehicles ・JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial • Optical pick-ups for car mounted equipment Systems Corporation • Car-mounted speakers Security camera systems, professional • Car-mounted antennas broadcasting equipment, etc. ・Healthcare Field • Car-mounted amplifiers , etc. Medical image display systems, Exosome analysis systems, 2 GazeFinder, etc. Overview of 3Q(1-3Q) Financial Results for FYE3/'21 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 Topics Overview of 3Q(1-3Q) Financial Results for FYE3/'21 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 Topics Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 - Highlights  While both revenue and core operating income decreased in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the impact of COVID-19 *1 , positive profit was achieved in all levels of profit or loss below core operating income attributed to a sharp increase in core operating income in 3Q. *1 Novel coronavirus infections （ Billion yen ） 3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'20 3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'21 Composition Composition YoY ratio(%) ratio(%) comparison Revenue 219.4 100.0 194.9 100.0 -24.5 Cost of sales 160.3 73.1 143.5 73.6 -16.9 Gross profit 59.0 26.9 51.4 26.4 -7.6 Core operating income*2 4.3 1.9 2.0 1.0 -2.3 Operating profit 4.2 1.9 2.1 1.1 -2.1 Profit before income taxes 3.5 1.6 2.0 1.0 -1.6 Profit attributable to owners of the parent 1.7 0.8 0.5 0.3 -1.2 company *2: Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains). FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-Year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-Year Profit-And-Loss U.S. dollar 110yen 107yen 109yen 109yen 109yen 108yen 106yen 105yen 5 Exchange Rates Euro 124yen 119yen 120yen 120yen 121yen 119yen 124yen 125yen JVCKENWOOD Group - Trends in Quarterly Results In 3Q, all sectors posted positive profit due primarily to the effects of market recovery and improvement in business structure, returning to positive revenue and core operating income growth for the first time in six quarters. Core Operating Revenue Income FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 100.0 10.0 76.5 77.6 80.9 77.2 8.0 80.0 72.6 73.6 73.1 72.7 71.9 66.6 60.0 Revenue 51.1 4.6 6.0 40.0 2.5 2.9 2.3 4.0 1.6 20.0 1.2 1.4 1.4 0.4 2.0 0.9 0 0 Core Operating Income -2.0 -20.0 -3.1 -40.0 -4.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen） （Billion yen） 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 149.1 158.5 146.7 144.6 117.7 ー 6 Core Operating Income 3.4 5.2 2.6 3.1 -2.7 ー Progress of CEM* Project and Promotion of Enhancement of Business Structure *CEM=COVID-19 Emergency Measures CEM Project Promote urgent countermeasures assuming the risk of a sales lower limit Largely achieved reduction goals again in 3Q (1-3Q).

(1-3Q). Maintain activities in 4Q.

Reduced overtime costs through workstyle reform, including promotion of teleworking.

Ensure continued effects in/after FYE3/'22 through system development.

3Q (1-3Q) Actual 4Q~ Control capital Reduce overtime Reduce general investment: costs: expenses: Approx. 30% Approx. 50+% Approx. 30% Pre-COVID-19 3Q (1-3Q) Pre-COVID-19 3Q (1-3Q) Pre-COVID-19 3Q (1-3Q) plan actual plan actual plan actual Enhancement of business structure Make strategic moves to enhance revenue base with an eye to the post COVID-19 world Maintain the management reform based on manufacturing reform as a company-wide project and implement the management reform plan aimed at improving the ability of field organizations, which are management bases to solve problems. 7 Financial Results for 2Q(1-2Q) of FYE3/'21 - Increase and Decrease of Operating Profit (by Factor) Improvement in initially forecast core operating income Impacts of COVID-19 in the first half （Billion yen） +2.1 Effect of COVID-19 Emergency Measures (CEM*) 4.2 +0.2 2.1 -12.2 +7.8 Increase in other revenue and cost FYE3/'20 Operating profit -2.1 billion yen FYE3/'21 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q(1-3Q) ※ CEM…COVID-19 Emergency Measure 8 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 Results by Sector （Billion yen） 3Q(1-3Q)3Q(1-3Q) YoY change YoY change Factors 'FYE3/'20 'FYE3/'21 (amount) (percentage) *Revenue in Aftermarket increased in 3Q attributed to continued solid sales of car navigation systems and dashcams in the domestic Revenue market since 2Q and a recovery in sales in Europe and the United States. However, revenue in 3Q (1-3Q) was on par with the previous year due to the significant impact of COVID-19 in 1Q. Revenue of the OEM Business increased in 3Q attributed to robust sales of AM 115.0 102.2 -12.9 -11.2% dealer-installed products in line with the recovery in the number of new cars sold in Japan and a sharp recovery of sales by a Sector Core subsidiary in Europe. However, revenue decreased in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the significant impact of COVID-19 in 1Q. *Core operating income in Aftermarket and the OEM Business increased sharply in 3Q. In 3Q (1-3Q), core operating income increased Operating in Aftermarket while losses decreased in the OEM Business. Income 2.1 1.1 -1.0 -47.6% *Revenue in the Communications Systems Business increased in 3Q attributed to growth in sales by a US subsidiary and recovery in Revenue the BI (Business Industry) market. However, revenue declined in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the impacts of the shutdown of a plant in Malaysia in 1Q as well as stay-at-home orders and closures of distribution outlets around the world. Revenue in the Professional Systems 50.3 41.6 -8.7 -17.3% PS Sector Business declined due to the continued impact of a decline in capital investment in 3Q caused by the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan. Core *Core operating income of the Communications Systems Business increased in 3Q due to the effects of revenue increase and Operating enhancement of business structure while losses decreased in 3Q (1-3Q). Core operating income of the Professional Systems Business Income 0.7 -0.9 -1.7 ー decreased due to the impact of revenue decline. *Revenue in the Media Business increased in 3Q attributed to increased sales of portable power sources and home audio caused by an Revenue increase in teleworking and demand for staying at home. However, revenue declined in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the impact of the deterioration in market conditions in the BtoB business. Revenue in the Entertainment Business declined due primarily to the continued MS Sector 42.1 36.5 -5.6 -13.3% stagnation of the non-sound source business in 3Q following the first half, such as cancellation of artists' events including live performance events. Core *Core operating income of the Media Business and the Entertainment Business declined in 3Q (1-3Q) due to the revenue decline. Operating However, core operating income of the Entertainment Business increased in 3Q attributed to the effects of cost reductions. Income 0.9 0.2 -0.7 -75.1% *Revenue in the DX Business increased sharply in 3Q (1-3Q) due to continued strong sales of telematics solutions in 3Q despite the Revenue impact of the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan. *Core operating income also increased sharply. Others 11.9 14.6 2.7 +22.7% （DX Business, etc.） Core Operating Income 0.6 1.6 1.0 +169.7% Revenue 219.4 194.9 -24.5 -11.2% Total Core ― Operating Income 4.3 2.0 -2.3 -54.3% 9 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 Consolidated Revenue by Sector (Billion yen) Consolidated Revenue by Sector (1-3Q) (Billion yen) Consolidated Revenue by Sector (3Q) 240.0 80.0 -12.9 +4.9 -0.6 -0.1 +0.3 -8.7 PS MS Others AM -5.6 +2.7 (DX, etc.) PS MS Others (DX, etc.) AM 160.0 70.0 219.4 77.2 194.9 72.7 80.0 60.0 0 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 0 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q 3Q 10 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 Consolidated Core Operating Income by Sector (Billion yen) Consolidated Core Operating Income 5.0 by Sector (1-3Q) -1.0 4.0 -1.7 3.0 AM 4.3 +1.0 2.0 -0.7 PS 1.0 MS 2.0 Others (DX, etc.) 0 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q(1-3Q) (Billion yen) Consolidated Core Operating Income 5.0 by Sector (3Q) +0.5 +0.1 +0.1 Others MS (DX, etc.) 4.0 +2.4 PS 3.0 4.6 2.0 AM 1.0 1.6 0 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 3Q 3Q 11 Quarterly Results: Automotive Sector In 3Q, the Aftermarket and OEM Business showed a clear recovery, achieving revenue growth and a sharp increase in core operating income (up approximately 488%). Revenue Core Operating Income (Billion yen) FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 (Billion yen) 50.0 5.0 43.0 43.0 41.8 41.7 40.1 41.6 40.0 38.3 4.0 36.7 34.7 34.3 2.9 30.0 3.0 2.2 26.3 2.0 1.8 2.0 20.0 1.1 10.0 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.0 0 0 -10.0 -0.4 [Factors for YoY difference -1.0 in core operating income in 4Q] ・Improvement of special factors in -0.9 -20.0 the previous year +1.9 bn yen -2.0 Aftermarket ・Impacts of pandemic of novel coronavirus -1.5 bn yen -2.0 OEM ・Impacts of sales decline -1.3 bn yen -30.0 ・Effects of cost reductions +0.4 bn yen -3.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 86.1 83.5 78.3 71.5 60.6 ー 12 Core Operating Income 4.2 1.4 1.6 -0.4 -1.8 ー Quarterly Results: Public Service Sector In 3Q, core operating income of the Communications Systems Business increased attributed to strong sales by a US subsidiary and the effects of improvement in business structure. Revenue Core Operating Income (Billion yen) FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 (Billion yen) 25.0 Professional Systems 5.0 21.3 20.3 Communication Systems 20.0 4.0 17.4 17.5 18.0 17.0 16.4 15.4 14.7 14.7 15.0 3.0 2.2 10.5 10.0 1.8 2.0 5.0 0.9 0.9 1.0 0.2 0.4 0 0 -0.1 -0.4 -1.0 -5.0 -0.6 -1.2 -1.5 -10.0 -2.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 32.1 38.9 33.4 37.3 25.2 ー 13 Core Operating Income -1.4 2.0 0.3 2.6 -1.9 ー Quarterly Results: Media Service Sector In 3Q, revenue increased in the Media Business by capturing demand for staying at home while core operating income increased in the Entertainment Business attributed to the effects of cost reductions. Core Operating Revenue Income (Billion yen) FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 (Billion yen) 25.0 Entertainment 2.5 20.0 Media 2.0 15.0 14.6 15.7 15.0 14.2 14.3 14.1 1.5 13.6 13.6 13.3 11.7 10.6 10.0 1.0 0.8 0.7 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.5 5.0 0.5 0.2 0.1 0 0 -0.0 -0.0 -5.0 -0.4 -0.5 -10.0 -1.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 28.2 30.6 27.8 27.6 22.3 ー 14 Core Operating Income 0.7 1.5 0.4 0.4 -0.3 ー Quarterly Results: Others In 3Q, revenue increased attributed to continued strong sales of telematics solutions. However, core operating income was on par with the previous year due to acceleration of development. Core Operating Revenue FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 Income (Billion yen) (Billion yen) 7.5 Others 1.0 0.9 DX Business 6.0 5.8 0.8 4.7 5.0 4.5 0.6 4.0 3.7 3.5 3.2 3.0 3.0 0.3 0.4 2.6 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3 1.5 1.3 1.5 0.1 0.2 0.0 0 0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.1 -1.5 -0.2 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 2.8 5.6 7.2 8.3 9.6 ー 15 Core Operating Income 6.9 0.2 0.3 0.4 1.2 ー Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 - Consolidated Revenue by Region In 3Q (1-3Q), revenue declined in all regions excluding Others. However, the degree of revenue decline was on a downward trend. In 3Q, revenue increased in all regions. (Billion yen) Consolidated Revenue by Region (1-3Q) (Billion yen) Consolidated Revenue by Region (3Q) 240.0 90.0 -12.4 -4.2 -5.3 +1.4 +0.4 ＋0.9 Japan -3.7 +1.8 ＋1.1 +0.0 Others Asia/ Americas Europe Europe Asia/ China Others Japan Americas China 160.0 60.0 219.4 77.2 194.9 72.7 80.0 30.0 0 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 0 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 16 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q 3Q Transition in consolidated revenue by region A recovery trend became more apparent in 3Q and all regions achieved a year-on-year revenue increase. (Billion yen) 100.0 80.0 60.0 40.0 20.0 0 FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 Others Asia/China Europe 1.5 Americas 1.6 1.5 Japan 2.5 9.6 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.7 1.2 9.5 10.1 10.3 9.5 8.9 9.7 9.9 7.6 1.8 12.5 8.2 13.1 14.9 11.0 14.0 13.1 11.8 15.9 12.6 1.1 11.5 19.7 17.5 16.3 6.4 16.8 16.1 16.5 15.0 6.8 16.9 15.7 14.9 11.7 34.9 34.2 37.6 34.1 33.7 33.5 35.7 33.5 30.2 30.1 25.2 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen） 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Japan 65.1 71.8 67.8 69.2 55.4 ー Americas 33.2 36.6 32.6 31.4 26.6 ー Europe 29.0 27.4 24.9 23.6 18.2 ー Asia/China 19.0 19.7 18.7 17.5 14.6 ー 17 Others 2.8 3.0 2.7 2.9 3.0 ー Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 - Consolidated Profit/Loss (Summary) Operating profit declined due primarily to a decrease in core operating income.

While profit attributable to owners of parent declined due to a decrease in operating profit, positive profit was achieved as a result of a reduction in the degree of profit decrease through improvement in Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc., due to an increase in dividend income and a reduction in tax expenses. （Billion yen） 3Q(1-3Q) 'FYE3/'20 3Q(1-3Q) 'FYE3/'21 YoY Change Core Operating Income* 4.27 1.95 -2.32 Other Income, Other Expenses, Foreign Exchange Loss, etc. -0.07 0.11 + 0.17 Operating Profit 4.20 2.06 -2.15 Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc. -0.67 -0.09 + 0.58 Profit Before Income Taxes 3.54 1.97 -1.56 Income Tax Expenses 1.47 1.00 -0.47 Non-Controlling Interests 0.34 0.47 + 0.13 Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company 1.72 0.50 -1.22 * Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains). 18 Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 - Financial Position (Summary) Cash and deposits as of the end of December 2020 amounted to 55.3 billion yen. Together with securities, on-hand liquidity of 58.1 billion yen was secured (on-hand liquidity ratio: 2.3 months).

on-hand liquidity of 58.1 billion yen was secured (on-hand liquidity ratio: 2.3 months). Commitment lines of approx. 30.0 billion yen are unused, including commitment lines of 10.0 billion yen added in FYE3/'21. （Billion yen) FYE3/'20 3Q FYE3/'21 YoY Change Total Assets 249.7 261.7 + 12.0 Total Liabilities 189.7 200.3 + 10.7 Total Equity 60.0 61.3 + 1.3 Interest-Bearing Debts 74.6 80.6 + 6.0 Net Debt 34.7 25.4 -9.3 Net Debt/Equity Ratio (Times) 0.61 0.44 -0.17 Equity Attributable to Owners of the 56.5 57.6 + 1.1 Parent Company Stockholder's Equity Ratio（%） 22.6 22.0 -0.6 19 Financial Results for 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'21 - Cash Flow Summary Net cash provided by operating activities increased, reflecting cash inflows from working capital due to a decrease in inventories and an increase in trade and other payables.

Net cash used in investing activities decreased due to a decrease in purchases of property, plant and equipment as well as intangible assets. Free cash flow improved sharply year-on-year.

year-on-year. Cash flow from financing activities increased year-on-year due to an increase in borrowings to secure funds on hand. （Billion yen) 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q(1-3Q) YoY Change FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 Cash Flow from Operating 17.1 22.9 + 5.8 Activities Cash Flow from Investing -14.7 -8.9 + 5.8 Activities Free cash flow 2.5 14.0 + 11.5 * Free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities + Cash flow from investing activities Cash Flow from Financing -4.7 1.3 + 6.0 Activities Total -2.3 15.2 + 17.5 20 Overview of 3Q(1-3Q) Financial Results for FYE3/'21 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 Topics Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 In 3Q (1-3Q), both revenue and operating profit decreased due to the significant impact of COVID-19. However, operating profit increased sharply in 3Q attributed to higher-than-expected growth and recovery in the Automotive Sector and greater-than-expected effects of the company-wide CEM Project and business structure enhancement activities.

(1-3Q), both revenue and operating profit decreased due to the significant impact of COVID-19. However, operating profit increased sharply in 3Q attributed to higher-than-expected growth and recovery in the Automotive Sector and greater-than-expected effects of the company-wide CEM Project and business structure enhancement activities. In 4Q, we will focus on expanding sales in the Automotive Sector backed by the recovery in the automobile market and continue to expand sales in each sector and implement urgent countermeasures.

The outlook remains uncertain due to concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19, a delay in the delivery of semiconductors and other components, and other factors. Therefore, we will not revise our consolidated earnings forecast at the moment. （Billion yen） Result for Forecast for YoY FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 Revenue 291.3 260.0 -31.3 Operating Profit 4.1 2.0 -2.1 Profit Before Income Taxes 2.9 0.9 -2.0 Profit Attributable to Owners of the 1.0 -1.4 -2.4 Parent Company Result for FYE3/'20/3 Assumption for FYE3/'21 Profit-And-Loss Exchange Rates U.S. doller 109 Yen 107 Yen 22 Euro 121 Yen 120 Yen Concerns in 4Q and Onwards Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 The Professional Systems Business in the Public Service Sector and the Entertainment Business in the Media Service Sector are expected to be affected throughout the year. While other businesses have largely recovered, there are concerns over the impact of a resurgence of COVID-19 in Japan and abroad in 4Q.

Impact of fire at supplier's factory

There is practically no impact on production and sales in FYE3/'21. The Automotive Sector has completed the design for replacement with alternative components and there will be no impact in FYE3/'22. In the Communication Systems Business in the Public Service Sector, production of some products will be ended and the impact of lower sales is expected in

FYE3/'22.

Impact of supply chains

A delay in logistics distribution and an increase in logistics expenses began to occur in 3Q and there are concerns that they will continue in 4Q. There are concerns about a delay in the delivery of semiconductors and other components in/after 4Q.

23 Overview of 3Q(1-3Q) Financial Results for FYE3/'21 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 Topics To contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), JVCKENWOOD Group has identified eight of the 17 SDGs connected particularly closely to our material issues as priority goals. The priority goals that we intend to achieve through the respective business activities are listed in each page. Connections between Sustainability Management Icons and SDGs Topics: Products for a World With COVID-19 Low-concentration ozone Anti-bacterial/anti-virus generator transceiver Home audio Anti-virus,anti-bacterial, and anti-odor Industry's first* safe/secure anti- measures with the effects of ion and low- bacterial/anti-virus transceiver concentration ozone *As of November 2020. Based on available information Wireless earphones/portable AI-enabled temperature check power source station Demand increasing due to effective use in Contactless self-service thermometer teleworking, such as online meetings and that can measure temperature with an securing power supply accuracy of 0.2°C in 0.3 seconds. Responding to staying at home demand and easily providing high audio quality playback Anti-infection, waterproof keyboard and mouse Adopting hygienic design that is suited for cleaning and sterilization. 25 Topics: Automotive Sector  Aftermarket Business SDGs Goal 3 Prevention of Efforts will be made to expand share in Japan by expanding product lines of traffic accidents Saisoku-Navi series car navigation systems, which have posted strong sales.

Saisoku-Navi series car navigation systems, which have posted strong sales. For dashcams, expanded dual camera type product lines, for which the market is expanding, such as models with voice command functions and those for specific sales channels.

In the overseas market, sales of display audio systems remained strong mainly in the Americas following 2Q. Transition in the number of car navigation Transition in the number of display audio systems sold (in Japan) systems sold (in the Americas) FYE3/'20 • Sales exceeded the FYE3/'21 pre-COVID-19 level 97%98% 118% year-on-year-on-year-on- yearyearyear 1Q 2Q 3Q FYE3/'20 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 FYE3/'21 FYE3/'21 26 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q Topics: Automotive Sector OEM - ASK Industries S.p.A.

ASK, a subsidiary in Italy, remained solid due partly to a rapid recovery in the Chinese market, achieving record-high quarterly revenue in 3Q. SDGs Goal 3 Prevention of traffic accidents Stable business growth is expected in FYE3/'22 onwards through acquisition of a large number of orders for projects in the Chinese market while maintaining the

current share in mid to high-end audio systems in the European market. Transition in ASK's revenue ASK's main clients 113% year-on- 108% year year-on- year FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 FYE3/'22 actual forecast plan In-car acoustic/noise simulation room High-end sound solution 27 Topics: Technological development  Development of an in-vehicle FIR* camera system *Far Infrared Rays SDGs Goal 3 Prevention of traffic accidents  Development of an in-vehicle FIR camera system that enables video shooting and image recognition at night, regardless of the existence of light sources, such as sunlight or streetlights.  Promotion of the use of the product as a warning system for nighttime driving and as an in-vehicle camera for automatic driving and proposals for its use in various sectors, including installation in professional vehicles and security camera systems. Pedestrians can be recognized even at night on the road where they are not visible. Newly developed in-vehicle FIR camera Human figures can be recognized even when they are 28 hidden in the backlight from the headlights. *2. System-on-a-chip Topics: Technological development  Image Signal Processing IP*1 "IPSILOS" *1. Intellectual Property SDGs Goal 9 Acceleration of  Development of a new image signal processing IP that has been modified innovation based on our proprietary image signal processing SoC*2, which has contributed to the high image quality performance of our products, to enable enhancement/expansion of basic performance and automotive applications. Planning to install it in our various types of video-related equipment and to provide this IP to manufacturers developing signal processing SoCs used in various markets. Existing Technology New IP "IPSILOS" HDR (High Dynamic Range) Realizes clear video recording by reducing blown-out highlights and blocked-up shadows that occur in a high contrast environment, such as backlight, streetlights during nighttime driving, and tunnel entrances and exits. *The image taken at tunnel exit Image correction processing This correction makes the level difference of the brightness component at the boundary of objects smoother in terms of brightness change over a wide area. The black looks tighter. Comparison of newly developed IP "IPSILOS" and existing technology 29 Topics: Public Service Sector Communications Systems SDGs Goal 11 Safe and secure cities and communities  Sales of "DEMITOSS," a license-free transceiver that supports safe usage with industry's first* anti-virus/anti-bacterial processing, remained strong. * As of November 2020. Based on available information Ongoing efforts will be made to increase backlogs of orders for large projects in the public safety market, which continues to be robust in the United States, toward FYE3/'22 and onwards. (USD million) Transition in order backlog for communications systems 120 80 40 "DEMITOSS," a license-free transceiver with 0 industry's first anti-virus/anti-bacterial processing 30 SDGs Goal 11 Disaster-prevention and disaster-mitigation Topics: Media Service Sector  Media Business  The integrated all-in-one model "EX-D6" of the Wood Cone audio system was ranked No.1 in a ranking by a leading online shopping site by capturing staying at home demand caused by COVID-19.  Sales of portable power sources were solid due to expansion of demand to secure power for teleworking, outdoor leisure, and in emergency situations. Large-capacity models and solar panels have been certified as recommended products for disaster prevention* Transition in home audio sales (Japan) FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 Transition in portable power source sales (Japan) FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 113% 117% 131% year-on- year-on- year-on- year year year Entry in the portable power source market 249% year-on- year 276% year-on- year *Certified as recommended products for disaster prevention, a certification offered by the Disaster Prevention Safety Association for disaster prevention products that are useful in times of disaster 1Q 2Q 3Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 31 transportation systems safe and secure SDGs Goal 11 Securing of Topics: DX Business  Promote the development of a diverse ecosystem that provides both hardware and service solutions by enhancing collaboration with business partners with a focus on dashcam with communication capability and edge AI camera. Joint development and sales of dashcams with communication capabilities with NTT DOCOMO that supports docomo Drivers Support, a personal service launched by NTT DOCOMO in November 2020.

Joint development of the industry's first motorbike dashcam that is linked with insurance with Red Baron and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance and start of its sale in March 2021.

Release of Software Development Kit (SDK) that realizes the development of IoT/AI- based telematics services using dashcam with communication capability in a short time for a low cost. Switch GPS Rear camera Body Notifications to Press the button Front camera Impact detection registered smartphones Securely store recorded video in the cloud Can be checked from a PC Conceptual image of NTT DOCOMO's docomo Drivers Support Insurance-linked motorbike dashcam 32 The expressions contained in this presentation referring to the Company's future plans, intentions and expectations are categorized as future forecast statements. Such statements reflect management expectations of future events, and accordingly, are inherently susceptible to risk, uncertainty and other factors, whether known or unknown, and may be significantly different from future performance. These statements represent management's targets as of the time of issuance of these presentation materials, and the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, alter or publicize its future forecast statements in the event there are changes in the economic climate and market conditions affecting the performance of the Company. Risk factors and other uncertainty which may affect the Company's actual performance include: (1) violent fluctuations in economic circumstances and supply and demand systems in major markets (Japan, the U.S, the EU and Asia); (2) restrictions including trade regulations applicable to major markets including Japan and other foreign countries; (3) sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar, euro, and such like against the yen; (4) market price fluctuations in capital markets; and (5) changes in social infrastructure due to short-term changes in technology and such like. Please note, however, that the above is not a comprehensive list of all the factors that may exert a significant influence on the Company's performance. Attachments Original document

