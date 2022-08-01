Log in
    JWD   TH6718010007

JWD INFOLOGISTICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JWD)
  Report
JWD InfoLogistics Public : Resignation of Director and Executive

08/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
(Translation)

No. JWD 028/2022

1 August 2022

Subject:

Resignation of Director and Executive

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

JWD InfoLogistics Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform you that Mr. Tanate Piriyothinkul has resigned from Director, Executive Committee, Risk Management Committee and Chief Commercial Officer, effective on 1 August 2022 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours faithfully,

- signed-

(Mr.Nattapume Pavaratn)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

JWD InfoLogistics pcl published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
