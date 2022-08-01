JWD InfoLogistics Public : Resignation of Director and Executive

(Translation)
No. JWD 028/2022
1 August 2022
Subject:
Resignation of Director and Executive
To:
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
JWD InfoLogistics Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform you that Mr. Tanate Piriyothinkul has resigned from Director, Executive Committee, Risk Management Committee and Chief Commercial Officer, effective on 1 August 2022 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly,
Yours faithfully,
- signed-
(Mr.Nattapume Pavaratn)
Company Secretary
