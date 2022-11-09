Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JX Luxventure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JXJT   MHY460022038

JX LUXVENTURE LIMITED

(JXJT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:21 2022-11-09 am EST
0.7182 USD   -0.25%
10:41aJx Luxventure : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
11/01JX Luxventure Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price
PR
10/11Sector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Finish Mixed
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JX Luxventure : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

11/09/2022 | 10:41am EST
On November 7, 2022, Helong Hai and Keyan Yan, each a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of JX Luxventure Limited (the "Company") resigned from the Board, effective immediately. As a result, there are currently five members of the Board, three of which are independent directors under the standards set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(a)(2). Mr. Hai and Mr. Yan did not serve on any Board committees at the time of their resignations. Both directors did not resign as a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

On November 7, 2022, Keyan Yan also resigned as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Effective November 7, 2022, the Board appointed Sun Lei as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Co-Chairwoman of the Board.

Disclaimer

JX Luxventure Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 15:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
