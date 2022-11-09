JX Luxventure : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

On November 7, 2022, Helong Hai and Keyan Yan, each a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of JX Luxventure Limited (the "Company") resigned from the Board, effective immediately. As a result, there are currently five members of the Board, three of which are independent directors under the standards set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(a)(2). Mr. Hai and Mr. Yan did not serve on any Board committees at the time of their resignations. Both directors did not resign as a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

On November 7, 2022, Keyan Yan also resigned as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Effective November 7, 2022, the Board appointed Sun Lei as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Co-Chairwoman of the Board.