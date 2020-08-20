MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > JY Grandmark Holdings Limited 2231 KYG831121051 JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED (2231) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/19 3.12 HKD +1.30% 12:18a JY GRANDMARK : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2020 PU 08/03 JY GRANDMARK : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2019 PU Summary Charts News Company Financials Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news JY Grandmark : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 0 08/20/2020 | 12:18am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED 景業名邦集團控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 2231) INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 INTERIM RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Contracted sales of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to approximately RMB1,089.5 million, representing a decrease of 9.8% as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2019; total contracted sales gross floor area (" GFA ") was approximately 100,000 sq.m. for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing an increase of 1.0% as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2019.

") was approximately 100,000 sq.m. for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing an increase of 1.0% as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2019. Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was RMB924.7 million, representing an increase of 21.3% as compared to RMB762.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB404.5 million, representing an increase of 2.0% as compared to RMB396.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Gross profit margin decreased to 43.7% from 52.0% during the corresponding period of 2019.

Profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was RMB194.1 million, representing an increase of 7.1% as compared to RMB181.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Core net profit* for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB193.8 million, representing an increase of 43.9% as compared to RMB134.7 million during the corresponding period of 2019. - 1 - Basic and diluted earnings per share for the period amounted to RMB0.12 Yuan, representing a decrease of 20.0% as compared to RMB0.15 Yuan for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

As at 30 June 2020, net gearing ratio** was 67.2% and cash on hand was RMB2,168.2 million.

Interim dividend declared for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was RMB3.59 cents per share (equivalent to HK$4.01 cents per share).

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group has acquired nine parcels of land in Tengchong, Yunnan province with the GFA of approximately 1.006 million sq.m. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total land bank of approximately 4 million sq.m. Core net profit represents profit for the period excluding the post-tax gains arising from changes in fair value of investment properties and disposals of subsidiaries. Net gearing ratio represents the ratio of net debts (total borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash) divided by total equity as of the end of the reporting period. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of JY Grandmark Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of the preceding financial year as follows: INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 2 924,694 762,404 Cost of sales 3 (520,145) (366,046) Gross profit 404,549 396,358 Selling and marketing expenses 3 (39,689) (40,787) Administrative expenses 3 (62,909) (71,990) Net impairment (losses)/reversal on financial assets (569) 78 Other income 1,590 638 Other expenses (3,729) (1,204) Other (losses)/gains - net 4 (9,131) 61,865 - 2 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Continued) Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Operating profit 290,112 344,958 Finance costs 5 (15,086) - Finance income 5 14,305 452 Finance (costs)/income - net 5 (781) 452 Share of results of a joint venture - (158) Share of results of an associate 39,645 (650) Profit before income tax 328,976 344,602 Income tax expense 6 (134,881) (163,427) Profit for the period 194,095 181,175 Profit attributable to: 196,906 Owners of the Company 185,003 Non-controlling interests (2,811) (3,828) 194,095 181,175 Other comprehensive loss for the period Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss (7,206) - Currency translation differences (6,574) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (7,206) (6,574) Total comprehensive income for the period 186,889 174,601 Total comprehensive income attributable to: 189,700 Owners of the Company 178,429 Non-controlling interests (2,811) (3,828) 186,889 174,601 Earnings per share (expressed in RMB per share) 0.12 - Basic and diluted earnings per share 7 0.15 The above interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. - 3 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS Non-current assets 314,223 Property, plant and equipment 320,264 Right-of-use assets 261,664 260,377 Investment properties 188,033 187,703 Intangible assets 2,536 2,582 Other receivables and prepayments 9 12,839 12,929 Deferred income tax assets 141,321 126,131 Investment in an associate 66,225 29,653 986,841 939,639 Current assets 1,560 Inventories 1,645 Contract costs 25,835 23,148 Properties under development 4,365,094 3,955,015 Completed properties held for sale 1,498,668 1,772,134 Trade and other receivables and prepayments 9 652,707 480,736 Prepaid taxes 81,984 56,962 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6,400 - Restricted cash 1,032,104 1,019,118 Cash and cash equivalents 1,136,050 956,933 Amounts due from related parties 7,897 7,759 8,808,299 8,273,450 Total assets 9,795,140 9,213,089 - 4 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued) As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited EQUITY Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 14,746 Share capital 10 14,746 Other reserves 1,757,996 1,765,202 Retained earnings 985,452 939,006 2,758,194 2,718,954 Non-controlling interests 97,644 100,455 Total equity 2,855,838 2,819,409 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities 210,664 Deferred income tax liabilities 186,142 Bank and other borrowings 1,841,045 1,379,922 Lease liabilities 65,644 62,921 2,117,353 1,628,985 Current liabilities 2,247,418 Bank and other borrowings 1,923,102 Trade and other payables 11 2,311,458 2,553,385 Lease liabilities 4,421 3,743 Current income tax liabilities 258,652 234,465 Amounts due to related parties - 50,000 4,821,949 4,764,695 Total liabilities 6,939,302 6,393,680 Total equity and liabilities 9,795,140 9,213,089 The above interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. - 5 - 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES The interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with HKAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS"). The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, as described in those annual financial statements, except the adoption of new and amended standards and interpretation as described below. New and amended standards and interpretation adopted by the Group Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of material Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a business Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 Interest rate benchmark reform and HKFRS 7 Amendments to HKFRS 16 COVID-19-related rent concessions Conceptual Framework for Revised conceptual framework for financial reporting Financial Reporting 2018 The adoption of new and amended standards and interpretation did not have any material impact on the interim financial information. New standards and amendments not yet adopted

The following new standards and amendments have been published that are not mandatory for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and have not been early adopted by the Group. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions. Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after Amendments to HKFRS 10 Sale or contribution of assets between Effective date to be and HKAS 28 an investor and its associate and determined joint venture HKFRS 17 Insurance contracts 1 January 2021 The Group's assessment of these new standards and amendments did not identify a significant impact on the Group's financial performance and position. - 6 - 2. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION Description of segments and principal activities

The executive directors, as the chief operating decision-maker (the " CODM ") of the Group, review the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports.

The Group is organised into four business segments: property development and sales, commercial property investment, hotel operations and property management.

As the CODM considers most of the Group's consolidated revenue and results are attributable to the market in the PRC, and the Group's consolidated non-current assets are substantially located in the PRC, no geographical information is presented. Segment performance

The segment information provided to the executive directors for the reportable segments for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is as follows: Property Commercial development property Hotel Property and sales investment operations management Total Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment revenue 884,702 - 21,790 8,044 914,536 Recognised at a point in time 884,702 - - - 884,702 Recognised over time - - 21,790 8,044 29,834 Revenue from other sources: rental income - 16,834 - - 16,834 Inter-segment revenue - (5,874) (410) (392) (6,676) Revenue from external customers 884,702 10,960 21,380 7,652 924,694 Gross profit 401,036 9,683 (5,342) (828) 404,549 Selling and marketing expenses (39,689) Administrative expenses (62,909) Net impairment losses on financial assets (569) Other income 1,590 Other expenses (3,729) Other losses - net (9,131) Finance costs - net (781) Share of results of an associate 39,645 - - - 39,645 Profit before income tax 328,976 Income tax expense (134,881) Profit for the period 194,095 Depreciation and amortisation 6,341 - 7,391 61 13,793 Fair value gains on investment properties - net - 330 - - 330 - 7 - The segment information provided to the executive directors for the reportable segments for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is as follows: Property Commercial development property Hotel Property and sales investment operations management Total Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment revenue 712,535 - 37,077 5,592 755,204 Recognised at a point in time 712,535 - - - 712,535 Recognised over time - - 37,077 5,592 42,669 Revenue from other sources: rental income - 11,789 - - 11,789 Inter-segment revenue - (4,071) (518) - (4,589) Revenue from external customers 712,535 7,718 36,559 5,592 762,404 Gross profit 390,252 7,262 200 (1,356) 396,358 Selling and marketing expenses (40,787) Administrative expenses (71,990) Net impairment reversal on financial assets 78 Other income 638 Other expenses (1,204) Other gains - net 61,865 Finance income - net 452 Share of results of a joint venture (158) - - - (158) Share of results of an associate (650) - - - (650) Profit before income tax 344,602 Income tax expense (163,427) Profit for the period 181,175 Depreciation and amortisation 6,176 - 7,881 19 14,076 Fair value gains on investment properties - net - 1,298 - - 1,298 Sales between segments are carried out at arm's length. The revenue from external parties reported to the CODM is measured in a manner consistent with that in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. - 8 - The segment assets and liabilities provided to the executive directors for the reportable segments as at 30 June 2020 is as follows: Property Commercial development property Hotel Property and sales investment operations management Total Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment assets 9,151,345 206,239 286,614 3,221 9,647,419 Segment assets include: Investment in an associate 66,225 - - - 66,225 Addition to non-current assets (other than financial instruments and deferred income tax assets) 8,551 - 441 37 9,029 Segment liabilities 2,350,642 7,258 15,328 8,295 2,381,523 The segment assets and liabilities provided to the executive directors for the reportable segments as at 31 December 2019 is as follows: Property Commercial development property Hotel Property and sales investment operations management Total Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment assets 8,538,314 198,298 348,250 2,096 9,086,958 Segment assets include: Investment in an associate 29,653 - - - 29,653 Addition to non-current assets (other than financial instruments and deferred income tax assets) 17,299 - 662 129 18,090 Segment liabilities 2,637,528 3,196 18,907 10,418 2,670,049 There are no differences from the last annual financial statements in the basis of segmentation or in the basis of measurement of segment profit or loss. - 9 - Segment assets

The amounts provided to the executive directors with respect to segment assets are measured in a manner consistent with that of the financial statements. These assets are allocated based on the operations of the segment.

The Group's deferred income tax assets and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss are not considered to be segment assets but rather are managed on a central basis.

Segment assets are reconciled to total assets as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment assets 9,647,419 9,086,958 Unallocated: - Deferred income tax assets 141,321 126,131 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6,400 - Total assets 9,795,140 9,213,089 Segment liabilities

The amounts provided to the executive directors with respect to segment liabilities are measured in a manner consistent with that of the financial statements. These liabilities are allocated based on the operations of the segment.

The Group's current and deferred income tax liabilities and borrowings are not considered to be segment liabilities but rather are managed on a central basis.

Segment liabilities are reconciled to total liabilities as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment liabilities 2,381,523 2,670,049 Unallocated: - Current income tax liabilities 258,652 234,465 - Deferred income tax liabilities 210,664 186,142 - Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings 2,247,418 1,923,102 - Long-term borrowings 1,841,045 1,379,922 Total liabilities 6,939,302 6,393,680 - 10 - 3. EXPENSES BY NATURE Expenses by nature included in cost of sales, selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses are analysed as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Cost of properties sold - including construction cost, land cost and interest cost 469,592 304,957 Employee benefit expenses (including directors' emoluments) 58,727 67,665 Employee benefit expenditure - including directors' emoluments 67,095 77,863 Less: capitalised in properties under development (8,368) (10,198) Commission fees 20,624 18,265 Hotel operations expenses 12,178 15,702 Taxes and other levies 8,750 9,098 Advertising costs 11,063 15,754 Entertainment expenses 8,906 7,523 Depreciation and amortisation of intangible assets and right-of-use assets 13,793 14,076 Listing expenses - 10,602 Office and travelling expenses 3,252 4,691 Auditor's remuneration 900 195 Property management fees 2,512 2,656 Professional consulting fees 3,008 548 Others 9,438 7,091 Total 622,743 478,823 4. OTHER (LOSSES)/GAINS - NET Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Interest on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,613 870 Gains/(losses) on disposals of property, plant and equipment 1 (9) Fair value gains on investment properties 330 1,298 Gains on disposal of a subsidiary - 59,706 Net foreign exchange losses (12,075) - (9,131) 61,865 - 11 - 5. FINANCE COSTS/(INCOME) - NET Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Finance costs 126,956 - Interest expense on bank and other borrowings 56,489 - Interest expense on leases 1,600 1,473 Net exchange gains on foreign currency borrowings (835) - Less: (112,635) - Interest capitalised (57,962) 15,086 - Finance income (14,305) - Interest income from bank deposits (452) Finance costs/(income) - net 781 (452) 6. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Current income tax: 62,094 - Corporate income tax 90,859 - Land appreciation tax 63,455 93,102 125,549 183,961 Deferred income tax 10,398 - Corporate income tax (19,752) - Land appreciation tax (1,066) (782) 9,332 (20,534) 134,881 163,427 PRC corporate income tax

The income tax provision of the Group in respect of operations in Mainland China has been calculated at the applicable tax rate on the estimated assessable profits for the period, based on the existing legislation, interpretations and practices in respect thereof. The corporate income tax rate applicable to the Group's entities located in Mainland China is 25%.

Pursuant to the Detailed Implementation Regulations for implementation of the Corporate Income Tax Law issued on 6 December 2007, dividends distributed from the profits generated by the PRC companies after 1 January 2008 to their foreign investors shall be subject to this withholding income tax of 10%, a lower 5% withholding tax rate can be applied when the immediate holding companies of the PRC subsidiaries are incorporated in Hong Kong and fulfil the requirements to the tax treaty arrangements between the PRC and Hong Kong. The Group has not accrued any withholding income tax for the undistributed earnings of its PRC subsidiaries as the Group does not have a plan to distribute these earnings out of the Mainland China in the foreseeable future. - 12 - PRC land appreciation tax ("LAT")

Pursuant to the requirements of the Provisional Regulations of the PRC on LAT effective 1 January 1994, and the Detailed Implementation Rules on the Provisional Regulations of the PRC on LAT effective on 27 January 1995, all income from the sale or transfer of state-owned land use rights, buildings and their attached facilities in the PRC is subject to LAT at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% of the appreciation value, with an exemption provided for sales of ordinary residential properties if their appreciation values do not exceed 20% of the sum of the total deductible items.

The Group has made provision of LAT for sales of properties according to the aforementioned progressive rate, except for certain group companies which calculate the LAT based on deemed tax rates in accordance with the approved taxation method obtained from tax authorities. Overseas income tax

The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap 22 of Cayman Islands and accordingly, is exempted from Cayman Islands income tax. The Company's subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands were incorporated under the BVI Business Companies Act of the British Virgin Islands and, accordingly, are exempted from British Virgin Islands income tax. Hong Kong profits tax

No provision for Hong Kong profits tax has been made in these consolidated financial statements as the group companies did not have assessable profit in Hong Kong for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: nil). 7. EARNINGS PER SHARE In determining the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, the ordinary shares issued upon the incorporation of the Company (3 ordinary shares), the ordinary shares issued to capitalisation of loan due to ultimate controlling shareholder on 12 November 2019 (1 ordinary share) and the capitalisation issue to Sze Ming Limited on 13 November 2019 (1,199,999,996 ordinary shares), were deemed to be issued on 1 January 2019 as if the Company had been incorporated by then. Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited Profit attribute to owners of the Company (RMB'000) 196,906 185,003 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (in thousand) 1,646,173 1,200,000 Earnings per share - basic (RMB per share) 0.12 0.15 Earnings per share - diluted (RMB per share) 0.12 0.15 The Company had no dilutive potential shares in issue, thus the diluted earnings per share equals the basic earnings per share. 8. DIVIDEND The 2019 final dividend amounting to RMB150,460,000 (equivalent to HK Dollar ("HK$") 163,630,000) was approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 May 2020 and was subsequently distributed in June 2020. The board of directors of the Company declared payment of an interim dividend of RMB3.59 cents per share (equivalent to HK$4.01 cents per share) for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: nil). This interim dividend has not been recognised as liabilities in this interim financial information. - 13 - 9. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PREPAYMENTS As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Included in current assets: Trade receivables - third parties (Note (a)) 16,130 7,552 Other receivables - third parties (Note (b)) 166,860 319,697 Prepayments for acquisition of land use rights 451,854 132,854 Other prepayments 32,154 34,445 666,998 494,548 Less: non-current portion (12,839) (12,929) Less: impairment (1,452) (883) 652,707 480,736 As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the fair value of trade and other receivables approximated their carrying amounts. As at 30 June 2020, trade receivables with net book value of RMB1,134,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,190,000) were pledged as collateral for the Group's bank and other borrowings. Details of trade receivables are as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade receivables - third parties 16,130 7,552 Less: allowance for impairment - - Trade receivables - net 16,130 7,552 Aging analysis of trade receivables based on invoice date is as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Within one year 16,130 7,552 Trade receivables mainly arise from rental income, sales of properties and hotel operations. Proceeds from sale of properties are generally received in accordance with the terms stipulated in the sale and purchase agreements. There is generally no credit period granted to the property purchasers. - 14 - Details of other receivables are as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Deposits for acquisition of land use rights 112,839 275,419 Others 54,021 44,278 166,860 319,697 Less: allowance for impairment (1,452) (883) Other receivables - net 165,408 318,814 10. SHARE CAPITAL Equivalent Number of Nominal value of nominal value of ordinary shares ordinary shares ordinary shares Total Authorised As at 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 2,500,000,000 Issued and fully paid Six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) As at 1 January 2020 and 30 June 2020 1,646,173,000 HK$16,462,000 RMB14,746,000 RMB14,746,000 Six months ended 30 June 2019 (Audited) As at 1 January 2019 and 30 June 2019 3 HK$0.03 RMB0.03 RMB0.03 - 15 - 11. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade payables (Note (a)) 737,938 888,864 Notes payable 156,901 156,369 Amounts due to non-controlling interests 63,483 62,123 Outstanding consideration payables for acquisitions 46,995 52,809 Contract liabilities 1,045,169 1,115,763 Deposits payables 59,762 54,243 Accrued expenses 18,708 37,240 Salaries payable 20,489 52,944 Other taxes payable 95,405 76,286 Interest payable 25,338 6,282 Other payables 41,270 50,462 2,311,458 2,553,385 Aging analysis of the trade payables based on invoice dates is as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited RMB'000 RMB'000 Within one year 654,391 788,893 Over one year 83,547 99,971 737,938 888,864 - 16 - CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Dear Shareholders, I am pleased to present the business review and prospects of JY Grandmark Holdings Limited ("JY Grandmark" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together with the Company, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Period under Review") to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). RESULTS AND DIVIDENDS During the Period under Review, the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB1,089.5 million, representing a period-on-period decrease of 9.8%. The sales area was approximately 100,000 sq.m., representing an increase of 1.0% as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2019. During the Period under Review, the Group's recognised revenue was RMB924.7 million, representing a period-on-period increase of 21.3%. Profit for the period was RMB194.1 million, representing an increase of 7.1% as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2019. Core net profit was RMB193.8 million, representing a period-on-period growth of 43.9%. Profit attributable to owners of the Company was RMB196.9 million, representing an increase of 6.4% as compared to the corresponding period of 2019. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") declared payment of an interim dividend of RMB3.59 cents per share (equivalent to HK$4.01 cents per share) for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: nil), and the dividend payout ratio is approximately 30% of the profit attributable to owners of the Company. BUSINESS REVIEW FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 Macro market conditions

In the first half of 2020, the national property market was affected by the outbreak of COVID-19, but as the epidemic got under control relatively quickly in Mainland China, the property market has shown a significant recovery trend: in February to June, the number of cities where prices of new home recorded month-on-month increase continued to grow; in June, the national investments in real estate development increased, reversing the trend of the slight year-on-year decline in the first five months, and both transaction volumes and prices of the property markets in the cities where the Group operates have also begun to rebound significantly. The stable and fast recovery of the market reflects that the real estate market is still in sound basic conditions: there is objective demand for purchasing as well as vibrancy for squeezing and outbreak in the market; and under the principles of "no speculation of residential properties" and "one city, one policy ( 因 城施策 )", policies have also provided certain support to the market and enterprises, including, among others, moderately loose local policies and smooth adjustment of the loan prime rate in the PRC. - 17 - Under such macro background, the Group operated well in the first half of the year. The Group actively ensured the quality and quantity of constructions, and ensured the punctuality and effectiveness at the node for projects all over Mainland China. The Group expanded sales channels and achieved our basic operating indicators. Among the nine property projects for sale, certain have, driven by market and as a result of effective transfer, recorded substantial increase in results. Market opportunities arise for "Eco-friendly and People-oriented Property"

We believe that the COVID-19 epidemic outbreak in around the first half of the year has brought a change to the supply side of the property market - "health" has gradually become a reference indicator with growing concern for the housing consumption preference. The demand for home purchasing and for home upgrade continues to rise, and tends to gradually exceed the rigid demand for home purchasing. Besides, environment and health are the major concern of purchasers looking for home upgrade under the epidemic.

The Group has been focusing on segmented markets and targeting at purchasers looking for a home upgrade and multi-house ownership. With "Eco-friendly and People-oriented Property" serving as our product development concept, we attach great importance to the health value that the internal and external living environment brings when selecting project sites, which helps our products get increasing popular in the market, and brings opportunities for the Group to further penetrate the market. Taking JY Hot Spring Villas ( 景業瓏泉灣 ) under the segment of Conghua hot spring restore which has superior ecological environment as an example, the project recorded a number of transactions of hot spring courtyard products and achieved a breakthrough in sales during the first half of 2020. In addition, Qingyuan residential project JY Grand Garden ( 景業雍景園 ), which is near to a national 4A-level tourist attraction and also has good ecological environment and is equipped with school supporting facilities, was in the leading position in terms of sales volume and sales among the local projects for sale during the first half of the year. Increase reserve of developing areas by approximately 1.1 million sq.m. through tenders, auctions or listing-for-sale

As to the PRC land market, in the first half of the year, the government continued to launch land parcels for sales to ease the supply-demand relationship. We therefore believe that it is an appropriate timing for enterprises with good capital reserve to moderately increase their land reserve.

With good funding conditions, the Group also actively participated in tenders, auctions or listing-for-sale: in March 2020, it once again obtained nine land parcels in Tengchong, Yunnan province, increasing developing areas by approximately 1.006 million sq.m. Located in the Qushi resort area in Tengchong, Yunnan province where JY Gaoligong Town ( 景業高黎貢小鎮 ), a project of the Group for sale, was located, those land parcels have iconic landscapes and landforms and will be developed into projects under two different product lines. In July 2020, the Group formed a project company with Jinke Properties ( 金科地產 ) with shareholding of 51%: 49% and obtained a high-quality land parcel at the top of the metro in Kengbei Village, Zengcheng District, Guangzhou ( 廣州 增城區坑貝村地鐵上蓋 ) with developing areas of approximately 100,000 sq.m. It is a new area under the Group's deployment in the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area. 18 - "Economic zone of top level" and "entrance city of population flows" serve as the land selection standards of the Group, and are also important indicators ensuring land turnover and land premium. In addition to the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area that we regard as the core area of our expansion, the Group also pays great attention to lands in markets with high-growth potential, such as the Yangtze River Delta and Shaanxi province, to actively expand our presence in high-quality areas. Funding conditions

With sound operating data, the Group gained recognition in the capital market. In March 2020, the 7.5% senior notes in the amount of US Dollar (" US$ ") 150 million issued by the Company were over-subscribed by institutional and individual investors. In May 2020, the Company was included as a constituent of the MSCI China Small Cap Index by Morgan Stanley Capital International. In July 2020, the Company was on the list of "Top 20 Guangdong Property Enterprises with High Credit ( 廣東地產資信 20 強 )" organised by the Guangzhou Province branches of the four state-owned banks, being Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and Construction Bank of China. The recognition by the capital market provides stronger support for the development of the Group.

During the Period under Review, the Group was improving financial structure and broadened funding channels. The sound financial conditions and diversified funding channels enabled the Group to achieve sustainable and high-quality development under the background of tightening funding in the industry. As at 30 June 2020, net gearing ratio of the Group was at a healthy level of 67.2%. FUTURE STRATEGIES AND PROSPECTS Business strategies and prospects for the second half of the year

With accumulated market demands in the first half of the year, we expect that there will be a significant increase in sales in the property market of the PRC as the market gradually recovers, especially in key cities. As such, the Group will capture the market opportunities in the second half of the year to actively promote the sales of projects in the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area which is the focus of the Group and accelerate the process of price adjustment to boost sales. At the same time, the Group will continue to pay attention to the land market in popular cities, with a view to seeking opportunities to acquire more quality land with high potentials for future development and supply.

From the perspective of supply and demand, we believe that the real estate consumption in the PRC has entered the "1 Plus Era" (that is, every family has at least one house on average), during which purchasers looking for a home upgrade will replace purchasers with fundamental demand as the major purchasing power in the market. As a result, the Group's market strategy in the second half of the year is to continue to create properties with high quality, high premiums and increasing demand for middle and high-end consumption markets, and fully meet the focus and demands of customers in the growing market through capturing the hot spots and future trend of the market. With "health" - 19 - and "living experience" at its core, the Group will put more efforts on highlighting its product advantage featuring "Eco-friendly and People-oriented Properties" from site selection, planning to product research and development. Meanwhile, the Group will diversify its product lines, develop products with more styles and categories and expand its market share and brand influence in the market segment. It was mentioned in the 2020 development direction of the property market in the PRC which was stressed at the Central Economic Work Conference that "more efforts should be put on urban renewal and inventory renovation and upgrading" and more support would be provided to encourage property developers to participate in urban construction and development from policy and credit levels. Therefore, the Group has taken the deployment of urban renewal business as one of its business focus in the second half of the year. It will actively participate in the urban renewal projects in key cities in core areas, such as Guangzhou and Foshan in the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, acquire and organise valuable land, integrate its own industrial resources and cooperate with professional industrial operation institutions and platforms to accelerate the deployment and project development of urban renewal business, thus creating a new fast growth point for the Group in the second half of the year. In addition, the Group will also continue to diversify its business strategies. Focusing on property development, the Group will accelerate the brand promotion and business expansion of its property service, improve the sales strategies and operating profits of its hotel operation and achieve the transformation of commercial property investment as soon as possible through the interconnection of all business segments, so as to enhance the overall profitability of the Group in a comprehensive way. Deepen the building of "Eco-friendly and People-oriented" product line

The Group will adhere to the development concept of "Eco-friendly and People- oriented Property Developer", seize the rising demand of customers for improving their living environment and space, and deepen the building of a diversified "Eco- friendly and People-oriented" product line, thereby further enhancing our brand's market competitiveness.

In respect of projects that are about to enter the sales stage, the existing product line will be further deepened to highlight the "Eco-friendly and People-oriented" feature of the products. Based on landscape features and the living habits of different groups of people and taking into account the current market pursuit of "health", breakthroughs in styles and customisation of differentiated apartment types will be realised and more efforts will be put into quality and details.

Among the projects that are about to enter the market, the Group's JY Jiangshan Shili ( 景業江山十里 ) and JY Yunshan Xigu ( 景業雲山溪谷 ) in Tengchong, Yunnan province will be developed into stacked house residential products; the Maofeng Mountain project in Guangzhou will bring properties with both residential and commercial functions and Lingnan new Chinese style, with the aim of building eco-friendly and people-oriented properties worth expecting by the market. - 20 - It is the Group's product strategy to realise both good reputation and high profits by building quality properties that meet the market needs and lead market trends and transferring higher added value into premium while ensuring the cost of projects developed under control. Make efforts to deploy urban renewal and accelerate business growth

Real estate development has come to the stock building age, and urban renewal becomes the blue ocean for real estate enterprises to actively deploy. Since the beginning of its establishment, the Group has taken urban renewal as one of its development businesses. Therefore, in its business plan, urban renewal will be a core business growth point of the Group.

At present, the Group is actively considering the possibility of a number of urban renewal projects, such as the core areas of Guangzhou and Foshan. The overall planning area is approximately 4 million sq.m., which is planned to be transferred in the next three years and will bring rapid growth to the land reserve and results for the Group. APPRECIATION I hereby express my sincere gratitude to the customers and business partners for their long- term support. My heartfelt appreciation also goes to our Directors, the management team and all employees for their excellent work and contributions during the Period under Review. In particular, I would like to thank you, our Shareholders, for your continuing support and trust, which is very important for the growth of the Group and also very much valued by the Board. I am very confident in the strategies that we envision and implement. Our professional and seasoned management team has well placed JY Grandmark to deliver growth in its profitability in relation to its core businesses in the future. CHAN Sze Ming Michael Chairman of the Board Hong Kong, 20 August 2020 - 21 - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW Overall performance During the Period under Review, the aggregated contracted sales of the Group, including those of the Group's associate, was approximately RMB1,089.5 million, representing a period-on- period decrease of 9.8% as compared to RMB1,208.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The aggregated sales area was approximately 100,000 sq.m., which increased by 1.0% period-on-period as compared to approximately 99,000 sq.m. for the six months ended 30 June 2019. During the Period under Review, the Group's recognised revenue was RMB924.7 million (1H2019: RMB762.4 million), representing a period-on-period increase of 21.3%. The operating profit was RMB290.1 million (1H2019: RMB345.0 million), representing a decrease of 15.9% over the same period of 2019. Profit for the period was RMB194.1 million (1H2019: RMB181.2 million), representing an increase of 7.1% as compared with the same period in 2019. Core net profit amounted to RMB193.8 million, representing an increase of 43.9% as compared with RMB134.7 million in the first half of 2019. Revenue Our revenue represents consolidated revenue from (i) property development and sales; (ii) hotel operations; (iii) commercial property investment; and (iv) property management which are all derived in the PRC. During the Period under Review, revenue of the Group amounted to RMB924.7 million (1H2019: RMB762.4 million), representing an increase of 21.3% as compared with the corresponding period of 2019. Property development and sales We focus on the development of quality residential properties with comfortable and convenient living environment. During the Period under Review, revenue from recognised sales of property development of the Group amounted to RMB884.7 million, representing an increase of 24.2% from RMB712.5 million for the same period of 2019, accounting for 95.7% of the Group's total revenue. The increase in revenue recognised was primarily due to an increase in the aggregate GFA completed and delivered as a result of the Group's continuing expansion. - 22 - The following table sets forth the breakdown of our revenue from property development and sales by geographical location for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. Six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2019 Recognised % of % of recognised Recognised recognised revenue revenue Recognised revenue revenue Recognised from sales of from sale of Total GFA average from sales of from sale of Total GFA average City properties properties delivered selling price properties properties delivered selling price RMB'000 % Sq.m. RMB/Sq.m. RMB'000 % Sq.m. RMB/Sq.m. Guangzhou 279,503 31.6% 17,062 16,382 395,292 55.5% 35,886 11,015 Lingshui 185,146 20.9% 8,146 22,728 301,440 42.3% 15,493 19,457 Zhongshan 16,780 1.9% 735 22,830 7,438 1.0% 336 22,137 Tengchong 365,059 41.3% 37,947 9,620 - - - - Others (Note) 38,214 4.3% N/A N/A 8,365 1.2% N/A N/A Total/overall 884,702 100.0% 63,890 13,249 712,535 100.0% 51,715 13,616 Note: Others represented service income from property development and management. Hotel operations Apart from property development and sales, we also operate Just Stay Hotel and Just Stay Resort under our hotel operations business. During the Period under Review, revenue from hotel operations of the Group amounted to RMB21.4 million, representing a period-on-period decline by 41.5% from RMB36.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, which was primarily owe to the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19. As the restaurants reopened and travels started to resume, revenue from hotel operations has been demonstrating a healthy recovery since the second quarter. Commercial property investment Other than holding properties for development and sales, we also own commercial properties for leasing purpose. During the Period under Review, revenue from commercial property investment of the Group amounted to RMB11.0 million, representing an increase of 42.9% as compared with RMB7.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The increase was mainly due to increase in total GFA leased in the first half of 2020. Property management We also derived income from our property management service provided to purchasers of the residential properties. During the Period under Review, revenue from property management service of the Group amounted to RMB7.7 million, representing an increase of 37.5% as compared with RMB5.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to increase in GFA of the properties under management. - 23 - Cost of sales Our cost of sales comprise (i) costs of properties sold which are directly associated with the revenue from the property development and sales; (ii) costs in relation to the hotel operations; costs in relation to commercial property investment which are directly associated with rental income derived from our investment properties; and (iv) costs directly attributable to the provision of property management. During the Period under Review, cost of sales of the Group amounted to RMB520.1 million, representing an increase of 42.1% as compared with that of RMB366.0 million for the corresponding period of 2019. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to increase in recognised revenue in line with the development of the Group's businesses. Gross profit and gross profit margin During the Period under Review, the Group's gross profit amounted to RMB404.5 million, representing a period-on-period growth of 2.0% as compared with that of RMB396.4 million in the first half of 2019. The Group's gross profit margin decreased to 43.7% from 52.0% in the corresponding period of 2019. During the Period under Review, the Group's gross profit margin from our property development and sales decreased by 9.5 percentage points to 45.3% from 54.8% in the corresponding period of 2019. Such decrease was primarily due to sales of JY Gaoligong Town Phase I and JY Hot Spring Villas, which attained gross profit margin ranging from approximately 40.4% to 41.8% and the revenue contribution of these two projects accounted for 63.4%, in aggregate, of our total revenue from property development and sales in the first half of 2020. Selling and marketing expenses Our selling and marketing expenses consist primarily of advertising costs, commission fees, employee benefit expenses and other selling expenses. During the Period under Review, selling and marketing expenses of the Group amounted to RMB39.7 million, representing a slight decrease of 2.7% as compared with RMB40.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019, accounting for 4.3% of total revenue (1H2019: accounting for 5.4% of total revenue). The decrease was mainly due to less marketing activities in the first half of 2020. Administrative expenses Administrative expenses primarily comprised of employee benefit expenses, entertainment expenses for our business, office expenses and travelling expenses. During the Period under Review, the Group's administrative expenses amounted to RMB62.9 million, representing a decline of 12.6% as compared with that of RMB72.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019, accounting for 6.8% of total revenue (1H2019: accounting for 9.4% of total revenue), primarily resulted from the non-recurring listing expenses of RMB10.6 million recorded in the first half of 2019. - 24 - Other income and other expenses Our other income primarily represented forfeited deposits from our customers in relation to the sales of properties and penalty income from our suppliers. Other expenses primarily represented donations to charitable organisations and regulatory penalties. During the Period under Review, the Group's other income increased to RMB1.6 million from RMB0.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily resulted from increase in penalty income from our suppliers. The Group's other expenses increased to RMB3.7 million from RMB1.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to increase in donations in response to COVID-19, as well as donation to Po Leung Kuk. Other (losses)/gains - net Our other (losses)/gains - net primarily consisted of gains or losses from changes of fair value on investment properties, disposal of subsidiaries, interest on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and net foreign exchange gains or losses. The Group's other (losses)/ gains - net decreased from net gains of RMB61.9 million in the first half of 2019 to net losses of RMB9.1 million in the first half of 2020, mainly attributable to gains on disposal of Guangzhou Jinghong Investment Co., Ltd. for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounting to RMB59.7 million. Finance costs/(income) - net Finance costs/(income) - net comprise mainly interest expenses on our bank and other borrowings and leases net of capitalised interest expenses and interest income from bank deposits. The Group's finance costs/(income) - net increased from income of RMB0.5 million in the first half of 2019 to costs of RMB0.8 million in the first half of 2020, mainly due to increase in interest expense charged to finance costs amounting to RMB15.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Share of results of an associate The Group's share of profit of an associate during the Period under Review amounted to RMB39.6 million, while the Group recognised share of loss of the associate amounted to RMB0.7 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was mainly due to recognition of revenue and the corresponding share of profit from the associate during the first half of 2020. Income tax expense Income tax expense decreased to RMB134.9 million during the Period under Review from RMB163.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019, which was mainly due to decrease in land appreciation tax by RMB29.9 million. Our effective tax rate remained relatively stable at 27.2% and 28.2%, respectively, for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. - 25 - Profit for the period As a result of the aforementioned, profit for the period of the Group increased from RMB181.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB194.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing a period-on-period increase of 7.1%. Core net profit amounted to RMB193.8 million, representing an increase of 43.9% as compared with RMB134.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to RMB196.9 million, representing an increase of 6.4% as compared with that of RMB185.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to RMB0.12 Yuan (1H2019: RMB0.15 Yuan). LIQUIDITY, FINANCIAL AND CAPITAL RESOURCES The Group funded and is expected to continue to fund its operations principally from proceeds from the initial public offering (the "IPO"), cash generated from its operations, as well as borrowings from financial institutions and issuance of senior notes. Cash positions and fund available As at 30 June 2020, the total cash and bank balances of the Group were RMB2,168.2 million (31 December 2019: RMB1,976.1 million), of which RMB1,136.1 million (31 December 2019: RMB957.0 million) was cash and cash equivalents and RMB1,032.1 million (31 December 2019: RMB1,019.1 million) was restricted cash. Pursuant to certain bank loan agreements, the Group is required to place certain cash deposits as securities for borrowings. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had placed cash deposits of RMB936.1 million (31 December 2019: RMB930.6 million) with designated banks as security for bank borrowings. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's undrawn borrowing facilities were approximately RMB1,827.5 million (31 December 2019: RMB2,828.3 million). - 26 - Borrowings As at 30 June 2020, the total interest-bearing bank and other borrowings of the Group were RMB4,088.5 million (as at 31 December 2019: RMB3,303.0 million), of which RMB1,841.1 million (31 December 2019: RMB1,379.9 million) was included in non-current liabilities and RMB2,247.4 million (31 December 2019: RMB1,923.1 million) was included in current liabilities of the Group, respectively. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's borrowings are denominated in following currencies: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB 2,523,926 1,807,071 HK$ 511,527 1,495,953 US$ 1,053,010 - 4,088,463 3,303,024 As at 30 June 2020, bank and other borrowings totalling RMB2,889,303,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,299,750,000) of the Group were secured by the following assets together with the Group's shares of certain subsidiaries: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Lands 13,594 13,865 Property, plant and equipment 293,982 300,091 Investment properties 188,033 187,703 Properties under development 1,390,752 1,016,776 Completed properties held for sale 996,734 1,095,440 Trade receivables 1,134 1,190 Restricted cash 936,127 930,558 3,820,356 3,545,623 Cost of borrowings For the six months ended 30 June 2020, total cost of borrowings of the Group amounted to RMB127.0 million, representing an increase of 124.8% from RMB56.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly attributable to higher average balance of banking borrowings during the Period under Review. The Group's weighted average effective interest rates for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was 6.35% (1H2019: 7.45%). - 27 - Net gearing ratio The Group's net gearing ratio increased from 47.1% as at 31 December 2019 to 67.2% as at 30 June 2020, primarily due to increase in total borrowings of RMB785.4 million. Net gearing ratio represents the ratio of net debts (total borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash) divided by total equity as of the end of the reporting period. Contingent liabilities The Group has arranged bank financing for certain purchasers of the Group's property units and provided guarantees to secure obligations of such purchasers for repayments. Such guarantees terminate upon the earlier of (i) issuance of the real estate ownership certificate, which will generally be available within an average period of two to three years upon the completion of guarantee registration; or (ii) the satisfaction of mortgaged loan by the purchasers of properties. As at 30 June 2020, the outstanding guarantees were RMB1,209.0 million (31 December 2019: RMB1,075.9 million).

Pursuant to the terms of the guarantees, upon default in mortgage payments by these purchasers, the Group is responsible for repaying the outstanding mortgage principals together with accrued interest and penalty owed by the defaulted purchasers to the banks and the Group is entitled to take over the legal title and possession of the related properties. The Group's guarantee period starts from the dates of grant of the mortgages. The Directors consider that the likelihood of default in payments by purchasers is minimal and therefore the financial guarantee measured at fair value is immaterial. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had provided guarantees for borrowings of the Group's associate amounting to RMB133.0 million (31 December 2019: nil). Commitments As at 30 June 2020, the commitments of the Group for property development expenditure amounted to RMB2,017.8 million (31 December 2019: RMB1,897.0 million). Currency risks The Group's businesses are principally conducted in Renminbi. As at 30 June 2020, major non-RMB assets and liabilities are cash and cash equivalent, restricted cash, trade and other payables and borrowings, which are denominated in HK$ or US$. Fluctuation of the exchange rate of RMB against HK$ or US$ could affect the Group's results of operations. The Group has not entered into any forward exchange contracts to hedge its exposure to foreign exchange risk. However, management of the Group monitors foreign exchange risk exposure and will consider hedging significant foreign exchange risk exposure should the need arise. - 28 - FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS AND CAPITAL ASSETS During the six months ended 30 June 2020, save as disclosed in the prospectus of the Company dated 25 November 2019 (the "Prospectus") and in this announcement, the Group currently has no other plan for material investments and capital assets. SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS, MAJOR ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS During the Period under Review, save as disclosed in this announcement, the Group did not hold other significant investments in, or conduct material acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE IPO The Company's shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 5 December 2019. Net proceeds from the IPO and partially exercising the over-allotment option received by the Company (the "Net Proceeds") were approximately RMB1,201.1 million after deducting the underwriting commission and relevant expenses. The Net Proceeds have been applied for the purpose in accordance with the future plans and use of proceeds as set out in the Prospectus. As at 30 June 2020, the unutilised Net Proceeds were deposited in licensed banks in Hong Kong and PRC. As at 30 June 2020, an analysis of the utilisation of Net Proceeds of the Group is as follows: Intended use of Net Proceeds as Percentage of Utilised Unutilised stated in the Prospectus total amount Net Proceeds amount amount RMB in million RMB in million RMB in million - development costs for 60% 720.7 450.9 (132.1 used in 269.8 certain projects JY Grand Garden, 77.3 used in JY Mountain Lake Gulf, 94.6 used in JY Uniworld (previously known as Zhaoqing International Technology and Innovation Centre (Zone B)) and 146.9 used in JY Gaoligong Town, as stated in the Prospectus) - - acquisition of land parcels 30% 360.3 360.3 (325.8 used for acquiring nine land parcels in Tengchong, Yunnan province, 34.5 used for prepayments of acquisition of land use rights in Guangdong province) - general working capital 10% 120.1 51.4 (used as intended) 68.7 Total 100% 1,201.1 862.6 338.5 - 29 - The Company expects to utilise the balance of the Net Proceeds of approximately RMB338.5 million by the end of 2020. Detailed schedule depends on the construction schedule of individual projects and market situation. As of the date of this announcement, save for the delay due to the lockdown measures in early 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the PRC, there is no material delay in the development and construction of the projects disclosed in the Prospectus to which the relevant portion of the unutilised Net Proceeds shall be applied. Save as disclosed above, it is expected that the remaining portion of the unutilised Net Proceeds will be applied in a manner consistent with the disclosure in the Prospectus. EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD UNDER REVIEW No significant events affecting the Group had occurred during the period from 30 June 2020 to the date of this announcement. INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board declared payment of an interim dividend (the "Interim Dividend") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of RMB3.59 cents per share (equivalent to HK$4.01 cents per share, which is based on the average middle rate of RMB to HK$ as announced by the People's Bank of China for the five business days preceding the date of declaration of such dividend). The Interim Dividend will be paid in HK$ on or around Friday, 18 September 2020 to the shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Thursday, 10 September 2020. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The register of members of the Company will be closed from 8 September 2020 to 10 September 2020 (both days inclusive), during which no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible for the Interim Dividend, unregistered holders of shares of the Company should ensure that all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 7 September 2020. REVIEW OF ACCOUNTS The Company's audit committee has reviewed the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has not been audited but has been reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditor of the Company, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. - 30 - COMPLIANCE WITH THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Board and the management of the Company are committed to the maintenance of good corporate governance practices and procedures. The Company has adopted the corporate governance code (the "Corporate Governance Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") as its own code on corporate governance. To the best knowledge of the Directors, the Company has complied with all applicable code provisions under the Corporate Governance Code during the six months ended 30 June 2020. COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules (the "Model Code") as its code of conduct regarding the securities transactions by the Directors. All Directors have confirmed, following specific enquiry by the Company, that they have complied with the Model Code during the six months ended 30 June 2020. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY Neither the Company nor any member of the Group has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2020. PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND INTERIM REPORT This announcement is published on the websites of the Company (www.jygrandmark.com) and the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). The interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 will be despatched to the Shareholders and made available on the above websites in September 2020. By Order of the Board JY Grandmark Holdings Limited Chan Sze Ming Michael Chairman Hong Kong, 20 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Sze Ming Michael, Mr. Liu Huaxi, Ms. Zheng Catherine Wei Hong, Mr. Wu Xinping, Mr. Xue Shuangyou and Ms. Wei Miaochang as executive Directors, Mr. Ma Ching Nam, CStJ, J.P., Mr. Leong Chong and Mr. Wu William Wai Leung as independent non-executive Directors. - 31 - Attachments Original document

