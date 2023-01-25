Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Jyothy Labs Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532926   INE668F01031

JYOTHY LABS LIMITED

(532926)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
202.75 INR   -0.27%
04:21aIndia's Jyothy Labs Q3 profit tops view on fabric care boost
RE
2022Jyothy Labs : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2022Transcript : Jyothy Labs Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Jyothy Labs Q3 profit tops view on fabric care boost

01/25/2023 | 04:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit boosted by its fabric care and dishwashing segments, sending shares up as much as 4.5%.

Consolidated net profit rose 75.4% to 673.9 million rupees ($8.25 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company, known for its affordable "Ujala" fabric care range and "Exo" and "Pril" cleaning brands, said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 521.8 million rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Mumbai-based Jyothy said its affordable products helped demand and small packs of its dishwashing liquid and powders sold well in rural markets in an inflationary environment.

Sales in its fabric care segment rose 26% during the quarter, to 2.63 billion rupees, while its dishwashing unit clocked a 10% rise in sales to 2.21 billion rupees.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at 6.13 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.6400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
All news about JYOTHY LABS LIMITED
04:21aIndia's Jyothy Labs Q3 profit tops view on fabric care boost
RE
2022Jyothy Labs : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2022Transcript : Jyothy Labs Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
2022Jyothy Labs Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
2022Jyothy Labs : General updates
PU
2022Jyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate
PU
2022Jyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate
PU
2022Jyothy Labs : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
2022Jyothy Laboratories Acquires Balance Stake in Subsidiary
MT
2022Jyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 24 883 M 305 M 305 M
Net income 2023 2 138 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net cash 2023 1 706 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,5x
Yield 2023 1,65%
Capitalization 74 452 M 913 M 913 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
EV / Sales 2024 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 593
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart JYOTHY LABS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jyothy Labs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JYOTHY LABS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 202,75 INR
Average target price 210,90 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moothedath R. Jyothy Managing Director & Executive Director
Sanjay Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Ramakrishnan Lakshminarayanan Chairman
Ananth Rao T. Head-Operations & Commercial
Shreyas Parag Trivedi Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JYOTHY LABS LIMITED-0.98%913
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-1.01%50 276
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.2.62%20 173
THE CLOROX COMPANY0.46%17 395
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK2.77%12 334
LION CORPORATION-6.34%3 102