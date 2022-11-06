Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Jyothy Labs Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532926   INE668F01031

JYOTHY LABS LIMITED

(532926)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
195.05 INR   -0.74%
04:12aJyothy Labs : General updates
PU
10/17Jyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate
PU
10/03Jyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jyothy Labs : General updates

11/06/2022 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 6, 2022

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,

Scrip Code: 532926

Mumbai - 400023.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: JYOTHYLAB

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Survey under Section 133A of the Income Tax Act, 1961

Dear Sir,

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that, the Income Tax Department (the Department) has conducted Survey under Section 133A of the Income Tax Act, 1961 in the normal course of business at the Company's offices/ manufacturing plant. The Business operations of the Company have not been impacted due to the Survey.

The Company extended its full co-operation and support to the Officials of the Department during their survey proceedings and have provided them timely and correct information/ data as asked for and shall continue to provide any further details/ information that might be required by them in future.

Kindly take the above on your record and disseminate the same for the information of investors.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Jyothy Labs Limited

Shreyas Trivedi

Head- Legal & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Jyothy Laboratories Limited published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JYOTHY LABS LIMITED
04:12aJyothy Labs : General updates
PU
10/17Jyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate
PU
10/03Jyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate
PU
09/12Jyothy Labs : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
09/07Jyothy Laboratories Acquires Balance Stake in Subsidiary
MT
08/18Jyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate
PU
07/25Transcript : Jyothy Labs Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
CI
07/25Jyothy Labs Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/01JYOTHY LABS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/24Transcript : Jyothy Labs Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 24, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 24 621 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2023 2 048 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net cash 2023 1 760 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,0x
Yield 2023 1,71%
Capitalization 71 624 M 873 M 873 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
EV / Sales 2024 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 593
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart JYOTHY LABS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jyothy Labs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JYOTHY LABS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 195,05 INR
Average target price 189,90 INR
Spread / Average Target -2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moothedath R. Jyothy Managing Director & Executive Director
Sanjay Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Ramakrishnan Lakshminarayanan Chairman
Ananth Rao T. Head-Operations & Commercial
Shreyas Parag Trivedi Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JYOTHY LABS LIMITED41.14%873
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-9.52%46 384
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-30.34%17 412
THE CLOROX COMPANY-19.31%17 359
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK10.46%11 004
LION CORPORATION-5.99%2 791