Jyothy Labs : General updates

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that, the Income Tax Department (the Department) has conducted Survey under Section 133A of the Income Tax Act, 1961 in the normal course of business at the Company's offices/ manufacturing plant. The Business operations of the Company have not been impacted due to the Survey.

The Company extended its full co-operation and support to the Officials of the Department during their survey proceedings and have provided them timely and correct information/ data as asked for and shall continue to provide any further details/ information that might be required by them in future.

