  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Jyothy Labs Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532926   INE668F01031

JYOTHY LABS LIMITED

(532926)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
196.00 INR   -1.46%
12:33aJyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate
PU
10/03Jyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate
PU
09/12Jyothy Labs : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate

10/17/2022 | 12:33am EDT
October 17, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 023

Mumbai - 400051

Security Code : 532926

Symbol: JYOTHYLAB

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) has intimated the Company on October 16, 2022 regarding receipt of letter from the following shareholder informing loss of original Share Certificate along with the request for issuance of duplicate share certificate in lieu of the same.

Details whereof are mentioned herein below:

Name of the Shareholders

Folio No.

Certificate

Distinctive No.

No. of Shares

No.

From

To

VANITHA R KINI

0002836

98236

161384039

161384088

50

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JYOTHY LABS LIMITED

Shreyas Parag

Trivedi

Digitally signed by Shreyas Parag Trivedi

Date: 2022.10.17 09:25:45 +05'30'

Shreyas Trivedi

Head - Legal & Company Secretary

From: instamisreports@linkintime.co.in <instamisreports@linkintime.co.in>

Sent: 16 October 2022 04:01

To: shreyas.trivedi@jyothy.com; secretarial@jyothy.com

Cc: udaya.rao@linkintime.co.in

Subject: Stop Transfer Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI LODR (2015)

Dear Team,

As per the Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirement), Regulation 2015, we are sending herewith information pertaining to Stop Transfer which we have already noted in our database. Please find attached letter received from the Investor.

Client Name : Jyothy Labs Limited

Stop

Folio No

Name

Certificate

Distinctive

No. of

Reason

Transfer

No.

No.

Shares

Date

15 Oct

0002836

VANITHA

98236

161384039 -

50

Lost By

2022

R KINI

161384088

Holder

Regards

Link Intime India Pvt Ltd.

This is an auto generated report.

Disclaimer

Jyothy Laboratories Limited published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 04:31:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
