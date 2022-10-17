Jyothy Labs : Loss of share certificate

October 17, 2022 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 023 Mumbai - 400051 Security Code : 532926 Symbol: JYOTHYLAB

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) has intimated the Company on October 16, 2022 regarding receipt of letter from the following shareholder informing loss of original Share Certificate along with the request for issuance of duplicate share certificate in lieu of the same.

Details whereof are mentioned herein below:

Name of the Shareholders Folio No. Certificate Distinctive No. No. of Shares No. From To VANITHA R KINI 0002836 98236 161384039 161384088 50

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JYOTHY LABS LIMITED