    JYSK   DK0010307958

JYSKE BANK A/S

(JYSK)
10:04 2022-10-25 am EDT
408.30 DKK   -1.33%
09:56aAnnouncement about major shareholder
GL
09:56aAnnouncement about major shareholder
GL
09:50aImplementation of capital reduction at Jyske Bank A/S
GL
Announcement about major shareholder

10/25/2022 | 09:56am EDT
Announcement about a change in a major shareholder’s shareholding, cf. S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act.

In continuation of the capital reduction implemented by cancellation of 4,727,905 own shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 as described in Corporate Announcement No. 49 of 25 October 2022, we hereby announce in accordance with S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act that Jyske Bank A/S as at 25 October 2022 directly and indirectly owns 22,202 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 of Jyske Bank A/S corresponding to 0.28% of the share capital.

                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Financials
Sales 2022 8 535 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
Net income 2022 3 290 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,60x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 26 590 M 3 531 M 3 531 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 237
Free-Float 69,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Christian Dam Chief Executive Officer
Birger Krøgh Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Bligaard Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rene Schjott Brogaard Head-Information Technology
Morten Kristensen Investments Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JYSKE BANK A/S22.79%3 531
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 965
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%281 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.73%202 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.79%171 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 350