Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Jyske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JYSK   DK0010307958

JYSKE BANK A/S

(JYSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:22 2022-11-28 am EST
427.90 DKK   -2.28%
09:04aDanish FSA reports Jyske Bank to police for possible breach of anti-money laundering act
RE
11/16Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
GL
11/16Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Danish FSA reports Jyske Bank to police for possible breach of anti-money laundering act

11/28/2022 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen at a Jyske Bank branch in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's financial watchdog has reported lender Jyske Bank to the police for possible breach of anti-money laundering legislation, it said on Monday.

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said in a statement it among other things had found "significant shortcomings" in the bank's customer due diligence measures.

Jyske Bank said in a separate statement: "Jyske Bank is now awaiting the police's assessment of the case. We will cooperate with the police on all aspects of the case, and then we hope for a quick decision."

The bank saw limited risk that it had been exploited for money laundering, it added.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Essi Lehto and Anna Ringstrom)


© Reuters 2022
All news about JYSKE BANK A/S
09:04aDanish FSA reports Jyske Bank to police for possible breach of anti-money laundering ac..
RE
11/16Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely ass..
GL
11/16Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely ass..
GL
11/01Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2022
GL
11/01Jyske Bank A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
11/01Jyske Bank A/S Announces Earnings Guidance for 2022
CI
10/26Announcement about major shareholder
GL
10/26Implementation of capital reduction at Jyske Bank A/S
GL
10/25Announcement about major shareholder
GL
10/25Announcement about major shareholder
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 443 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
Net income 2022 3 210 M 449 M 449 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 28 135 M 3 933 M 3 933 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 284
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart JYSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Jyske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JYSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 437,90 DKK
Average target price 455,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Christian Dam Chief Executive Officer
Birger Krøgh Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Bligaard Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rene Schjott Brogaard Head-Information Technology
Morten Kristensen Investments Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JYSKE BANK A/S29.94%3 933
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%401 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%205 181
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.13%180 770
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 999