Danish FSA reports Jyske Bank to police for possible breach of anti-money laundering act

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said in a statement it among other things had found "significant shortcomings" in the bank's customer due diligence measures.

Jyske Bank said in a separate statement: "Jyske Bank is now awaiting the police's assessment of the case. We will cooperate with the police on all aspects of the case, and then we hope for a quick decision."

The bank saw limited risk that it had been exploited for money laundering, it added.

