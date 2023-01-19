Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Jyske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JYSK   DK0010307958

JYSKE BANK A/S

(JYSK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:40 2023-01-18 am EST
479.40 DKK   -1.24%
01:55aEarnings per share of DKK 55-65 expected in 2023
GL
01/13Moody's Confirms Rating, Outlook on Danish Lender Jyske Bank
MT
01/11European shares rise on bets of easing rate hikes; Direct Line plunges
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Earnings per share of DKK 55-65 expected in 2023

01/19/2023 | 01:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jyske Bank expects earnings per share of DKK 55-65, corresponding to a net profit of DKK 3.7bn - 4.3bn in 2023. The outlook reflects the effects of the higher level of interest rates, a stabile level of activity, a continued solid credit quality as well as the acquisition of Handelsbanken Denmark.

One-off costs related to the integration of Handelsbanken are expected to amount to c. DKK 0.3bn in 2023, which is included in the expectations above.

The integration of Handelsbanken Denmark is progressing according to plan with clarification on all management positions. All employees’ future positions will be clarified by February. The IT migration is expected to be completed in November 2023.

Earnings per share amounted to DKK 57 and net profit DKK 3.9bn excluding one-off costs in 2022 against previous expectations of c. DKK 56 and c. DKK 3.8bn. The capital ratio was 19.5% while the common equity tier 1 ratio was 15.2% at the end of 2022 and thus within the targeted range of 15%-17%. The group’s balance sheet amounted to c. DKK 750bn.

Jyske Bank’s annual report for 2022 will expectedly be released on 28 February 2023.

Yours faithfully,  
Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about JYSKE BANK A/S
01:55aEarnings per share of DKK 55-65 expected in 2023
GL
01/13Moody's Confirms Rating, Outlook on Danish Lender Jyske Bank
MT
01/11European shares rise on bets of easing rate hikes; Direct Line plunges
RE
01/11Denmark's Jyske Bank Lifts FY22 Guidance on DKK1.9 Billion Pretax Profit in Q4
MT
01/11Upgrade of outlook for earnings per share to c. DKK 56 before one-off costs in 2022
GL
01/11Upgrade of outlook for earnings per share to c. DKK 56 before one-off costs in 2022
GL
01/11Jyske Bank A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
01/10Danish Central Bank, Private Lenders Hit By Cyber Attack On Websites
MT
2022Valuer Holding A/S terminates agreement with liquidity provider Jyske Bank A/S
AQ
2022European shares fall as festive cheer fades on rate hike worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JYSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 637 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
Net income 2022 3 488 M 507 M 507 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 30 801 M 4 481 M 4 481 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 284
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart JYSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Jyske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JYSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 479,40 DKK
Average target price 466,25 DKK
Spread / Average Target -2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Christian Dam Chief Executive Officer
Birger Krøgh Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Bligaard Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rene Schjott Brogaard Head-Information Technology
Morten Kristensen Investments Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JYSKE BANK A/S6.23%4 481
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.64%412 995
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.23%276 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%219 234
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.10%169 147
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%163 237