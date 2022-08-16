Financial Calendar 2023

Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2023:
|Announcement of the 2022 results
| 21 February
|Annual report 2022
| 21 February
|Risk Management Report 2022
| 21 February
|Interim report for the first quarter of 2023
| 2 May
|Interim report for the first half of 2023
| 15 August
|Interim report for the first nine months of 2023
| 31 October
Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 21 March 2023. Items to be included on the agenda
must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 6 February 2023.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44