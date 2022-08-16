Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Jyske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JYSK   DK0010307958

JYSKE BANK A/S

(JYSK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-08-15 am EDT
373.10 DKK   +0.32%
02:15aInterim Financial Report, H1 2022
GL
02:15aInterim Financial Report, H1 2022
GL
07/22Denmark's decade-long experiment with negative rates seen ending soon
RE
Summary 
Summary

Financial Calendar 2023

08/16/2022 | 02:16am EDT
Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2023:

Announcement of the 2022 results   21 February
Annual report 2022   21 February
Risk Management Report 2022   21 February
Interim report for the first quarter of 2023   2 May
Interim report for the first half of 2023   15 August
Interim report for the first nine months of 2023   31 October

Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 21 March 2023. Items to be included on the agenda
must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 6 February 2023.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44

Attachment


