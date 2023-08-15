Jyske Bank A/S is the 3rd largest independent bank in Denmark. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - banking activities (70.3%): retail banking, private banking, market and investment banking, asset management, etc.; - real estate and mortgage loans (20.5%); - leasing (9.2%). At the end of 2022, the bank managed DKK 208.4 billion in current deposits and DKK 541.7 billion in current loans. Its products and services are marketed through a network of 120 agencies in Denmark. Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (99.9%) and Germany (0.1%).

Sector Banks