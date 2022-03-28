The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement
3,945,983
340.87
1,345,071,855
21 March 2022
49,982
362.12
18,099,547
22 March 2022
31,000
375.69
11,646,356
23 March 2022
33,000
377.30
12,450,837
24 March 2022
33,000
368.54
12,161,728
25 March 2022
35,000
364.95
12,773,261
Accumulated under the programme
4,127,965
342.11
1,412,203,583
With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,159,260 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.58% of the share capital.
As of 22 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,009,579 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.