    JYSK   DK0010307958

JYSKE BANK A/S

(JYSK)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03/25 11:59:10 am EDT
367.1 DKK   +0.16%
02:33aShare repurchase programme
GL
03/24Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
AQ
03/22Annual General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S on 22 March 2022
GL
Share repurchase programme

03/28/2022 | 02:33am EDT
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 3,945,983 340.87 1,345,071,855
21 March 2022 49,982 362.12 18,099,547
22 March 2022 31,000 375.69 11,646,356
23 March 2022 33,000 377.30 12,450,837
24 March 2022 33,000 368.54 12,161,728
25 March 2022 35,000 364.95 12,773,261
Accumulated under the programme 4,127,965 342.11 1,412,203,583

With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,159,260 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.58% of the share capital.

As of 22 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,009,579 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
