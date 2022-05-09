Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Jyske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JYSK   DK0010307958

JYSKE BANK A/S

(JYSK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/06 10:59:30 am EDT
361.10 DKK   -4.24%
01:47aShare repurchase programme
GL
05/04Pandora warns of uncertainty in 2022 after record quarter
RE
05/03Interim Financial Report, Q1 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Share repurchase programme

05/09/2022 | 01:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 4,951,760 348.39 1,725,158,534
2 May 2022 35,000 390.45 13,665,740
3 May 2022 40,000 382.81 15,312,564
4 May 2022 37,477 391.34 14,666,425
5 May 2022 36,000 383.91 13,820,796
6 May 2022 65,000 363.10 23,601,188
Accumulated under the programme 5,165,237 349.69 1,806,225,247

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,196,532 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.08% of the share capital.

As of 3 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,999,982 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


All news about JYSKE BANK A/S
01:47aShare repurchase programme
GL
05/04Pandora warns of uncertainty in 2022 after record quarter
RE
05/03Interim Financial Report, Q1 2022
GL
05/03Interim Financial Report, Q1 2022
GL
05/03Jyske Bank A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02Citigroup acknowledges trader error in sudden fall of European shares
RE
05/02Share repurchase programme
GL
05/02Share repurchase programme
GL
04/29Novo Nordisk lifts 2022 outlook after strong quarter, shares jump
RE
04/25Share repurchase programme
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JYSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 590 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
Net income 2022 3 066 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 482 M 3 486 M 3 486 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 252
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart JYSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Jyske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JYSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 377,10 DKK
Average target price 391,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 3,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Christian Dam Chief Executive Officer
Birger Krøgh Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Bligaard Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rene Schjott Brogaard Head-Information Technology
Morten Kristensen Investments Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JYSKE BANK A/S7.15%3 486
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.87%363 959
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.82%302 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%242 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%177 115
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.15%169 656