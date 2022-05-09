The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
| Accumulated, latest announcement
| 4,951,760
| 348.39
| 1,725,158,534
| 2 May 2022
| 35,000
| 390.45
| 13,665,740
| 3 May 2022
| 40,000
| 382.81
| 15,312,564
| 4 May 2022
| 37,477
| 391.34
| 14,666,425
| 5 May 2022
| 36,000
| 383.91
| 13,820,796
| 6 May 2022
| 65,000
| 363.10
| 23,601,188
| Accumulated under the programme
| 5,165,237
| 349.69
| 1,806,225,247
Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,196,532 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.08% of the share capital.
As of 3 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,999,982 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.