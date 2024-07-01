The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|487,440
|556.10
|271,067,284
|24 June 2024
|35,190
|577.83
|20,333,992
|25 June 2024
|35,885
|579.74
|20,803,955
|26 June 2024
|35,925
|564.67
|20,285,799
|27 June 2024
|35,686
|555.33
|19,817,374
|28 June 2024
|35,404
|557.40
|19,734,163
|Accumulated under the programme
|665,530
|559.02
|372,042,565
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 665,530 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.04% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
- Share repurchase programme 20240701