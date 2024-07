Jyske Bank A/S is the 3rd largest independent bank in Denmark. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - banking activities (72.7%): retail banking, private banking, market and investment banking, asset management, etc.; - real estate and mortgage loans (21.6%); - leasing (5.7%). At the end of 2023, the bank managed DKK 218.3 billion in current deposits and DKK 557.3 billion in current loans. Its products and services are marketed through a network of 101 agencies in Denmark. Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (99.9%) and Germany (0.1%).

Sector Banks