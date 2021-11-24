JZ Capital Partners : Interim Accounts Report

Interim Report and Financial Statements
For the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021
Contents
|
Interim Report
|
|
Who We Are
|
1
|
|
|
Performance and Results Highlights
|
2
|
|
|
Chairman's Statement
|
4
|
|
|
Investment Adviser's Report
|
6
|
|
|
Board of Directors
|
10
|
|
|
Report of the Directors
|
11
|
|
|
Investment Portfolio
|
15
|
|
|
Independent Review Report
|
18
|
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial
|
|
Statements (the "Interim Financial Statements")
|
|
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
|
19
|
|
|
Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)
|
20
|
|
|
Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
|
21
|
|
|
Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
22
|
|
|
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
23
|
|
|
Company Advisers
|
42
|
|
|
Useful Information for Shareholders
|
43
|
|
Numbers in the Interim Report and Financial Statements are quoted in US dollar ("$") unless otherwise stated.
|
Interim Report and Financial Statements
|
1
Who We Are
Corporate Objective
JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company") seeks to maximise the value of its investments in its US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, to repay debt and to return capital to shareholders.
About Us
JZCP has investments in US and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the US.
JZCP's Investment Adviser is Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which was founded by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan in 1986. JZAI has investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid.
In August 2020, the Company's shareholders approved changes to the Company's investment policy. Under the new policy, the Company will make no further investments except in respect of which it has existing obligations and to continue selectively to support the existing portfolio. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders.
JZCP is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. JZCP's shares trade on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange.
2 Interim Report and Financial Statements
Performance and Results Highlights
Realisations
During the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021, the Company completed the following realisations:
|
|
|
Proceeds
|
Asset
|
Portfolio
|
($ millions)
|
|
|
|
Salter Labs
|
US
|
41.1
|
George Industries
|
US
|
9.5
|
Orangewood Fund
|
US
|
6.2
|
Fund III distributions
|
European
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
57.5
|
|
|
The realisation proceeds of $57.5 million was an increase of $2.6 million on the fair value of the above investments at 28.2.2021 ($54.9 million).
Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Share and Total NAV Returns
NAV per share at 31 August 2021 was $4.08 (28 February 2021: $4.25). Total NAV Returns per share are shown below and also on an 'adjusted' basis which presents the Company's NAV return, before the effect of dilution from capital raised1 and subsequent appreciation from the buy back of ordinary shares at a discount.
|
|
6 Months
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|
7 Year
|
10 Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total NAV return
|
-4.0%
|
-11.3%
|
-58.5%
|
-60.2%
|
-56.4%
|
-47.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total NAV return (Adjusted)1
|
-4.0%
|
-11.3%
|
-59.0%
|
-60.9%
|
-52.8%
|
-42.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following table presents the Company's annual NAV performance by sector:
NAV attribution per Ordinary Share
$4.50
|
$4.40
|
|
|
|
$0.10
|
|
$0.03
|
|
($0.06)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4.30
|
$4.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($0.10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($0.08)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($0.03)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($0.03)
|
|
|
|
|
$4.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$3.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
-cap
|
|
-cap
|
|
|
estate
|
|
|
costs
|
Expenses
|
|
CULS
|
exchange
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1March
|
|
|
Micro
|
|
|
Micro
|
Real
|
|
Finance
|
|
|
-
|
|
August
|
|
|
|
+US
|
European
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at 31
|
|
|
NAV
|
at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
NAV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase Decrease Total
All NAV returns above are presented in US Dollar terms and on a dividend reinvested basis and for periods ended 31 August 2021.
1 On 30 September 2015, a Placing and Open Offer of Ordinary shares resulted in 18,888,909 Ordinary shares being issued at the price of £4.1919.
|
Interim Report and Financial Statements
|
3
Shareholder Returns
JZCP's share price at 31 August 2021 was £1.20 (28 February 2021: £0.78).
|
|
6 Months
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|
7 Year
|
10 Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholder return
|
53.8%
|
34.8%
|
-73.0%
|
-72.8%
|
-68.7%
|
-58.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAV to Market Price Discount
The data below shows the theoretical discount of the period end share price and the period end NAV per share and does not factor in the timing delay in announcing the period end NAV to the market.
|
|
31.8.2014
|
31.8.2016
|
31.8.2018
|
31.8.2020
|
31.8.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discount
|
28.7%
|
43.0%
|
41.5%
|
74.1%
|
59.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAV per Share versus Share Price
|
$12.00
|
|
|
|
|
$10.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$10.11
|
$10.40
|
$9.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$9.87
|
|
$9.82
|
|
|
|
$10.00
|
$9.09
|
$9.38
|
|
|
$9.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$8.00
|
|
|
$7.35
|
$7.21
|
$6.67
|
|
$6.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
$6.10
|
|
|
|
$5.93
|
|
|
|
|
$6.00
|
$5.55
|
|
|
|
|
$5.77
|
$5.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4.60
|
$4.08
|
$4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.19
|
$1.65
|
$0.00
|
August
|
August
|
August
|
August
|
August
|
August
|
August
|
August
|
August
|
August
|
August
|
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
NAV per Share
|
|
Share price ($ equivalent of £ quoted price)
|
Total NAV return, Total Shareholder returns and NAV to Market Price discount are classified as Alternative Performance Measurements under European Securities and Market Authority guidelines and are further explained on pages 43 and 44 under Useful Information for Shareholders.
