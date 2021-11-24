JZ Capital Partners : Interim Accounts Report

Numbers in the Interim Report and Financial Statements are quoted in US dollar ("$") unless otherwise stated.

Interim Report and Financial Statements 1

Who We Are

Corporate Objective

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company") seeks to maximise the value of its investments in its US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, to repay debt and to return capital to shareholders.

About Us

JZCP has investments in US and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the US.

JZCP's Investment Adviser is Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which was founded by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan in 1986. JZAI has investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid.

In August 2020, the Company's shareholders approved changes to the Company's investment policy. Under the new policy, the Company will make no further investments except in respect of which it has existing obligations and to continue selectively to support the existing portfolio. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders.

JZCP is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. JZCP's shares trade on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange.