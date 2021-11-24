Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. JZ Capital Partners Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JZCP   GG00B403HK58

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(JZCP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/24 03:00:00 am
115.5 GBX   --.--%
11:00aJZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Interim Accounts Report
11/11JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Half-year Report
11/11JZ Capital Partners Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended August 31, 2021
JZ Capital Partners : Interim Accounts Report

11/24/2021 | 11:00am EST
Interim Report and Financial Statements

For the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021

Contents

Interim Report

Who We Are

1

Performance and Results Highlights

2

Chairman's Statement

4

Investment Adviser's Report

6

Board of Directors

10

Report of the Directors

11

Investment Portfolio

15

Independent Review Report

18

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial

Statements (the "Interim Financial Statements")

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

19

Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)

20

Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

21

Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

22

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

23

Company Advisers

42

Useful Information for Shareholders

43

Numbers in the Interim Report and Financial Statements are quoted in US dollar ("$") unless otherwise stated.

Interim Report and Financial Statements

1

Who We Are

Corporate Objective

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company") seeks to maximise the value of its investments in its US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, to repay debt and to return capital to shareholders.

About Us

JZCP has investments in US and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the US.

JZCP's Investment Adviser is Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which was founded by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan in 1986. JZAI has investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid.

In August 2020, the Company's shareholders approved changes to the Company's investment policy. Under the new policy, the Company will make no further investments except in respect of which it has existing obligations and to continue selectively to support the existing portfolio. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders.

JZCP is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. JZCP's shares trade on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange.

2 Interim Report and Financial Statements

Performance and Results Highlights

Realisations

During the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021, the Company completed the following realisations:

Proceeds

Asset

Portfolio

($ millions)

Salter Labs

US

41.1

George Industries

US

9.5

Orangewood Fund

US

6.2

Fund III distributions

European

0.7

Total

57.5

The realisation proceeds of $57.5 million was an increase of $2.6 million on the fair value of the above investments at 28.2.2021 ($54.9 million).

Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Share and Total NAV Returns

NAV per share at 31 August 2021 was $4.08 (28 February 2021: $4.25). Total NAV Returns per share are shown below and also on an 'adjusted' basis which presents the Company's NAV return, before the effect of dilution from capital raised1 and subsequent appreciation from the buy back of ordinary shares at a discount.

6 Months

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

7 Year

10 Year

Total NAV return

-4.0%

-11.3%

-58.5%

-60.2%

-56.4%

-47.0%

Total NAV return (Adjusted)1

-4.0%

-11.3%

-59.0%

-60.9%

-52.8%

-42.6%

Following table presents the Company's annual NAV performance by sector:

NAV attribution per Ordinary Share

$4.50

$4.40

$0.10

$0.03

($0.06)

$4.30

$4.25

($0.10)

($0.08)

$4.20

($0.03)

($0.03)

$4.10

$4.08

$4.00

$3.90

2021

-cap

-cap

estate

costs

Expenses

CULS

exchange

2021

1March

Micro

Micro

Real

Finance

-

August

+US

European

-

Foreign

-

at 31

NAV

at

-

-

NAV

+

Increase Decrease Total

All NAV returns above are presented in US Dollar terms and on a dividend reinvested basis and for periods ended 31 August 2021.

1 On 30 September 2015, a Placing and Open Offer of Ordinary shares resulted in 18,888,909 Ordinary shares being issued at the price of £4.1919.

Interim Report and Financial Statements

3

Shareholder Returns

JZCP's share price at 31 August 2021 was £1.20 (28 February 2021: £0.78).

6 Months

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

7 Year

10 Year

Total Shareholder return

53.8%

34.8%

-73.0%

-72.8%

-68.7%

-58.9%

NAV to Market Price Discount

The data below shows the theoretical discount of the period end share price and the period end NAV per share and does not factor in the timing delay in announcing the period end NAV to the market.

31.8.2014

31.8.2016

31.8.2018

31.8.2020

31.8.2021

Discount

28.7%

43.0%

41.5%

74.1%

59.5%

NAV per Share versus Share Price

$12.00

$10.67

$10.11

$10.40

$9.88

$9.87

$9.82

$10.00

$9.09

$9.38

$9.66

$8.00

$7.35

$7.21

$6.67

$6.64

$6.10

$5.93

$6.00

$5.55

$5.77

$5.87

$4.60

$4.08

$4.00

$2.00

$1.19

$1.65

$0.00

August

August

August

August

August

August

August

August

August

August

August

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

NAV per Share

Share price ($ equivalent of £ quoted price)

Total NAV return, Total Shareholder returns and NAV to Market Price discount are classified as Alternative Performance Measurements under European Securities and Market Authority guidelines and are further explained on pages 43 and 44 under Useful Information for Shareholders.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JZ Capital Partners Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 15:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -147 M - -
Net cash 2021 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -4,92x
EV / Sales 2021 -9,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,9%
