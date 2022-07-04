Log in
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Notice of AGM

07/04/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
JZ Capital Partners Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48761)
LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
(The “Company”)

4 July 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 3 August 2022 at 13:00 BST.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting together with the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2022 is today being posted to shareholders.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a Form of Proxy. It is highly recommended that shareholders submit their Form of Proxy as early as possible to ensure that their votes are counted at the Annual General Meeting.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will continue to closely monitor the situation in the lead up to the Annual General Meeting and will make any updates as required about the meeting on its website at www.jzcp.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Annual Report and Financial Statements have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and have been uploaded to the Company’s website at www.jzcp.com.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
 
Tel:        01481 745001
 

END


© PRNewswire 2022
