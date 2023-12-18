JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Repayment of Senior Facility

18 December 2023

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 14 December 2023, JZ Capital Partners Limited is pleased to confirm that it has now repaid in full its senior facility with WhiteHorse Capital Management, LLC. Such repayment of the senior facility in the amount of approximately US$45.0 million (plus accrued interest) represents the repayment in full of the Company's only outstanding debt obligation.

The Company reiterates that it remains focused on the implementation of its new investment policy to realise maximum value from the Company's investments and, after the repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders. Accordingly, the senior facility having now been repaid in full will, subject to retaining sufficient funds to cover existing obligations and support certain existing investments to maximise their value, enable the Company to plan to commence making distributions to shareholders, as previously announced in the Company's interim report and financial statements released on 9 November 2023.

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Ed Berry

FTI Consulting +44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199 David Zalaznick

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. +1 (212) 485 9410 Hannah Hayward

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 745417

