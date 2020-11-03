JZ Capital Partners

Notice of Half Year Results

3rdNovember 2020

JZ Capital Partners Limited (“JZCP”), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, intends to announce its half year results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2020 on Thursday, 5th November 2020.

Ends

For Further Information:

Ed Berry / Colette La Pointe +44 (0)7703 330 199 / +44 (0)7976 713 690

FTI Consulting



About JZCP

JZ Capital Partners (“JZCP”) is one of the oldest closed-end investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide shareholders with a return by investing selectively in US and European microcap companies and US real estate. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. (“JZAI”) which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for more than 35 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI’s experts work with the existing management of micro-cap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.