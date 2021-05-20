JZ Capital Partners : Annual Results for the Year Ended 28 February 2021 05/20/2021 | 03:30am EDT Send by mail :

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP") (a closed-end investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761) ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021 LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44 (Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.1) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("MAR"). 19 May 2021 JZ Capital Partners, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, announces its preliminary results for the year ended 28 February 2021. Financial Highlights NAV per share of $4.25 (FYE 29/02/20: $6.14)

NAV of $329.5 million (FYE 29/02/20: $475.7 million) Investment Policy and Liquidity Following the Company's losses in its real estate portfolio, the shareholders adopted a new investment policy whereby the Company agreed to make no further investments outside of its existing obligations or to the extent which an investment may be made to support an existing portfolio company.

The US and European micro-cap portfolios have continued to navigate well through the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering a net increase of 8 and 6 cents per share, respectively. However, lingering uncertainty in the market has delayed realisations.

To meet this challenge and afford the Company more time to maximise the value of its portfolio and bring these businesses to market, the following has been arranged: The remaining balance of the Company's Senior Debt with Guggenheim was acquired by clients and funds advised and sub-advised by Cohanzick Management, LLC and CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("Cohanzick"). Subsequently, in a signed amendment, dated 14th May 2021 (post-period end), to the Senior Debt agreement, Cohanzick agreed with the Company that, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent (including shareholder approval) by 25 June 2021 of the $31.5 million facility with Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick referred to below: the maturity date of the Senior Debt would be deferred by one year until 12 June 2022; and the Company would be permitted to redeem the CULS in full on their maturity date of 30 July 2021 (albeit the CULS are a subordinate security to the Senior Debt). On 14 May 2021 (post-period end), David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan (the "JZAI Founders") signed an agreement to make available to the Company, directly or through their affiliates, a facility of $31.5 million, bearing interest at 6% (the same rate payable on the CULS), and maturing on 11 September 2022, which is subject to shareholder approval. In addition, on 14 May 2021 (post-period end), the JZAI Founders agreed to assume all of the Company's remaining commitments to Orangewood Partners II-A, L.P. (the "Orangewood Fund") in the amount of US$12.35 million, and which is also subject to shareholder approval. Outlook The Board believes that, subject to shareholder approval, the restructuring of JZCP's Senior Debt and liquidity facility agreed with the JZAI Founders will significantly increase the Company's ability to execute its new investment policy.

However, JZCP's senior debt and the new liquidity facility mature prior to the 1 October 2022 redemption date of the Company's zero dividend preference shares. Unless these instruments are refinanced, extended, or, as realisations permit, paid off, continued uncertainty will exist with regards to their redemption. As a result of JZCP's potential inability to redeem its debt on its stated maturities, the Directors' report accompanying these results disclose a material uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Several realisations are expected during the coming financial year; however, the Board remains cautious as uncertainties related to Covid-19 are still prevalent in the market, the realisation of assets in the Company's co- investment portfolio is controlled by third parties and certain portfolio investments may require more time to achieve their maximum realisable values.

That being said, the Board would like shareholders and the market to be aware that it understands conditional agreement subject to closing has been reached in relation to the sale of one of its portfolio companies which would, if its conditions are satisfied, result in the Company receiving consideration of approximately US$40 million and which reflects a premium to carrying asset value. David Macfarlane, Chairman of JZCP, said: "We continue to remain focused on executing the new Investment Policy, with the intention of realising the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repaying its debt obligations, returning capital to shareholders. However, the successful execution of the new Investment Policy remains dependent upon the timing, quantum and ultimate success of future realisations. Further time is needed to maximise the value of these realisations, which contributes to uncertainty regarding the Company's ability to meet its debt maturities. However, the Board firmly believes that the extension of the Company's Senior Debt, the new facility from the JZAI Founders, and the assumption of the Company's remaining commitment to the Orangewood Fund go a long way in buying the time for the Company to maximise the value of its portfolio. The Board and the Investment Adviser are optimistic that the Company is set to continue on a positive trajectory over the coming year and that its obligations will be repaid in full, with a significant amount of capital ultimately returned to shareholders." Listing Rule 9.6.11R(3) disclosure: In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), JZCP announces a change to Ms Sharon Parr's director responsibilities, having been appointed as a member of JZCP's Disclosure Team. Market Abuse Regulation: The information contained within this announcement is inside information as stipulated under MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is David Macfarlane, Chairman. For further information: Ed Berry / Kit Dunford +44 (0)7703 330 199 / +44 (0)7717 417 038 FTI Consulting David Zalaznick +1 212 485 9410 Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. Sam Walden +44 (0) 1481 745385 Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited About JZ Capital Partners JZCP has investments in US and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the US. JZCP's Investment Adviser is Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which was founded by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan in 1986. JZAI has investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. In August 2020, the Company's shareholders approved changes to the Company's investment policy. Under the new policy, the Company will make no further investments except in respect of which it has existing obligations and to continue to selectively supporting the existing portfolio. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders. JZCP is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. JZCP's shares trade on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com. Important Notice: This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements relate to matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual investment performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, policies and the development of its strategies may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if the investment performance, result of operations, financial condition, liquidity and policies of the Company and development of its strategies, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. Subject to their legal and regulatory obligations, each of the Company, the Investment Adviser and their respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligations to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein whether to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based or as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Chairman's Statement We present the results of the Company for the financial year ended 28 February 2021, which show that the Company's NAV fell from $4.60 at 31 August 2020 (the half-year end) to $4.25 at 28 February 2021 (as a further comparison, the Company's NAV at 29 February 2020 was $6.14). As announced in the Interim Results, the reduction in NAV during the first six months of the financial year was mainly due to large losses in the real estate portfolio. The much smaller write-down during the second six-month period of the financial year is primarily attributable to the Company recognizing its last remaining lossesin the real estate portfolio, offset partially by strong performance in certain US and European micro-cap investments. Investment Policy and Liquidity Following the Company's losses in its real estate portfolio, the shareholders adopted a new investment policy whereby the Company agreed to make no further investments outside of its existing obligations or to the extent which an investment may be made to support an existing portfolio company. The intention of this policychange was for the Company to realise the maximum value of its investments and, after repaying its debt obligations, to return capital to shareholders. As of 28 February 2021, the Company's debt obligations are: (i) senior debt ("Senior Debt") of $68.5m(originally due 12 June 2021); (ii) Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock ("CULS") of £38.9m (~$54.1m) due 30 July 2021; and (iii) Zero Dividend Preference Shares ("ZDPs") of £57.6m (~$80.2m) (due 1 October 2022). While our US and European micro-cap portfolios have continued to navigate well through the COVID-19 pandemic, as we foreshadowed in the Interim Results, lingering uncertainty in the market has delayed realisations. To meet this challenge and afford the Company more time to maximise the value of its portfolioand bring these businesses to market, the following has been arranged: The remaining balance of the Company's Senior Debt with Guggenheim was acquired by clients and funds advised and sub-advised by Cohanzick Management, LLC and CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("Cohanzick"); and Subsequently, in a signed amendment, dated 14 May 2021 and announced to the market on 17 May 2021, to the Senior Debt agreement, Cohanzick agreed with the Company that, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent (including shareholder approval by 25 June 2021 of the $31.5 million facility with Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick referred to below):

the maturity date of the Senior Debt would be deferred by one year until 12 June 2022; and the Company would be permitted to redeem the CULS in full on their maturity date of 30 July 2021 (albeit the CULS are a subordinate security to the Senior Debt).

Although this amendment with Cohanzick comes at an increased interest cost, it is one that the Investment Adviser and Board believe to be compensated by the additional time afforded to maximise the value of the portfolio. In addition, Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick signed an agreement, dated 14 May 2021 which was also announced to the market on 17 May 2021, to make available to the Company, directly or through their affiliates, a facility of $31.5 million, bearing interest at 6% (the same rate payable on the CULS), and maturing on 11 September 2022. As a related party transaction, this facility will require shareholder approval, following a circular, to be posted to shareholders before no later than early June, setting out the particulars of the transaction. Contemplated within this circular will be another proposal for Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick (or their affiliates) to relieve the Company of its remaining $12.35 million commitment to the Orangewood Fund (approximately $2.99 million of this commitment is "funded" and approximately $9.36 million is "unfunded"). Further details of these plans were set out in an announcement issued by the Company on 17 May 2021. The Board believes that these plans significantly increase the Company's ability to execute its new investment policy. However, the Senior Debt and new facility from Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick mature prior to the 1 October 2022 redemption date of the ZDPs. Unless these three instruments are refinanced, extended, or, as realisations permit, paid off, continued uncertainty will exist with regards to their redemption. As a result of the Company's potential inability to redeem its debt on its stated maturities, the Directors' report accompanying these results disclose a material uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. US and European Micro-cap Portfolios Our US and European micro-cap portfolio companies have continued to perform well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and our expectation remains that no lasting damage will have been done to any of these businesses. Although certain portfolio investments have been set back temporarily, others, including Felix Storch, have experienced record performance (the Company remains interested in Felix Storch through its Special LP interest in the Secondary Fund). During the second half of the financial year, the Company realised its interest in Eliantus, a build-up of solar power plants in Spain, at a 2.0x gross multiple of invested capital. As previously reported, the Company also partially realised six US micro-cap portfolio assets through the secondary sale in December 2020 and remains invested in the continuing performance of these assets through the Company's Special LP interest in the Secondary Fund. Several realisations are expected during the coming financial year; however, the Board remains cautious as uncertainties related to COVID-19 are still prevalent in the market, the realisation of assets in the Company's co-investment portfolio is controlled by third parties and certain portfolio investments may require more time to achieve their maximum realisable values. That being said, the Board would like shareholders and the market to be aware that it understands conditional agreement subject to closing has been reached in relation to the sale of one of its portfolio companies which would, if its conditions are satisfied, result in the Company receiving consideration of approximately $40 million and which reflects a premium to carrying asset value. The Company will of course make further announcements as required in relation to the status of the transaction. Real Estate portfolio The Company's two remaining real estate assets that have equity value are 247 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn,New York (where Apple is the principal tenant), and the Esperante office building in West Palm Beach, Florida. Each asset continues to be held on the Company's balance sheet at the last appraised value (i.e., as of 31 August 2020), which implies approximate equity value to the Company of $22.5 million in aggregate. The difference from the real estate equity value of $47.4 million on the Company's balance sheet at 31 August2020 is largely due to the sale of the Greenpoint asset and the full write-down of two other properties. With regards to Esperante, the Board is pleased to report that post year end the Company closed a joint venture agreement with affiliates of the Related Companies ("Related"); we believe that a partnership with Related will create significant additional value for the Company at Esperante going forward. As part of the joint venture, Related purchased approximately 49.9% of the equity of Esperante while the current ownership (which includes the Company) retained approximately 50.1% of the equity. Outlook The successful execution of the new Investment Policy remains dependent upon the timing, quantum and ultimate success of future realisations. As stated above, further time is needed to maximise the value of these realisations, which contributes to uncertainty regarding the Company's ability to meet its impending debt maturities. However, the Board firmly believes that the extension of the Company's Senior Debt, the new facility from Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick, and the relief of the Company's remaining commitment to the Orangewood Fund go a long way in buying the time for the Company to maximise the value of its portfolio. The Board remains optimistic that all the Company's obligations will be repaid in full and that ultimately a significant amount of capital will be returned to shareholders. David Macfarlane Chairman 18 May 2021 Investment Adviser's Report Dear Fellow Shareholders, We have made substantial progress towards our stated goal of realizing investments to generate cash to paydebt, relieving JZCP of unfunded commitments and supporting our existing portfolio to maximize returns to shareholders. As you will read in the Chairman's Statement, we have amended our credit agreement to extend its maturity in addition to personally extending additional credit to JZCP to enable the Company to repay its CULS on time. Specifically, we agreed the extension of JZCP's remaining senior debt through June 2022 and agreed to provide a $31.5 million liquidity facility at 6.0% interest to JZCP (i.e., at the same rate as the CULS), subjectto shareholder approval. These transactions will enable JZCP to pay off its CULS in full and on their stated due date, affording us further time to maximize the value of our portfolio as we approach the extended maturity of the balance of our senior debt and the maturity of the ZDPs. Our US and European micro-cap portfolios continue to perform solidly through COVID-19, and, as previously announced, several of our assets have even outperformed in the current climate, hitting record monthly sales and EBITDA figures. As discussed in the interim financials, most of our real estate portfolio was in a precarious position pre- COVID-19 and has now been written down to zero. The Company's two remaining real estate assets that have equity value are 247 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York (where Apple is the principal tenant), andthe Esperante office building in West Palm Beach, Florida. As previously reported, in October 2020, JZCP sold its investment in the Greenpoint property, receiving approximately $13.6 million in sale proceeds. With regards to Esperante, we are pleased to report that post-period we closed a joint venture agreement with affiliates of the Related Companies ("Related"); we believe that a partnership with Related will create significant additional value for JZCP at Esperante going forward. As part of the joint venture, Related purchased approximately 49.9% of the equity of Esperante while the current ownership (which includes JZCP) retained approximately 50.1% of the equity. We look forward to reporting further on our progress withRelated in the coming months. As of 28 February 2021, our US micro-cap portfolio consisted of 18 businesses, which includes four 'verticals' and 10 co-investments, across nine industries. Our European micro-cap portfolio consisted of 17 companies across six industries and seven countries. Net Asset Value ("NAV") JZCP's NAV per share decreased $1.89, or 30.8%, during the twelve-month period. NAV per Ordinary share as of 1 March 2020 $6.14 Change in NAV due to capital gains and accrued income 0.08 + US micro-cap + European micro-cap 0.06 - Real estate (1.60) This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

