Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. JZ Capital Partners Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JZCP   GG00B403HK58

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(JZCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JZ Capital Partners : Director Dealing

05/27/2021 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or “JZCP”)
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
 

Dealings by a Director
27 May 2021
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
 

The Company was notified on 27 May 2021 that on 26 May 2021 the following holding of Ordinary Shares was sold and was directly held by David Macfarlane, the Chairman of the Company:

Sold

  • 5,066 Ordinary shares at GBP 1.10 per share.

The Company was notified on 27 May 2021 that on 26 May 2021 the following holding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held by David Macfarlane, the Chairman of the Company:

Purchased

  • 5,066 Ordinary shares at GBP 1.06 per share.


Following this transaction, Mr Macfarlane continues to beneficially hold a total of 71,550 Ordinary shares in the Company.


Enquiries:
Company website:         www.jzcp.com

Samuel Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email:  sw171@ntrs.com
Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745385
 


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
12:55pJZ CAPITAL PARTNERS  : Director Dealing
PR
03:45aJZ CAPITAL PARTNERS  : Annual Report for the Year Ended 28 February 2021
PU
05/20JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS  : Annual Results for the Year Ended 28 February 2021
PU
05/19JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS  : Annual Report and Financial Statements to 28.02.21
PR
05/17JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS  : Notice of Full Year Results
PR
05/17JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS  : Amendments, Loan Note Purchase Agreement & Disposal
PR
02/23JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS  : Announces changes to lenders under its Senior Facility
PR
01/26JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS  : KID Ordinary Shares
PU
01/26JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS  : KID ZDP Shares
PU
01/26JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS  : Kid culs
PU
More news