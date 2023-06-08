JZ Capital says Europe portfolio hurt by war in Ukraine

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - investment company focused on US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate - Net asset value per share at February 28 year-end rises 0.7% to USD4.06 from a restated USD4.03 12 months earlier. "The US micro-cap portfolio has overall performed well, while the European portfolio continues to be challenged by the economic effects of the recession in Europe and war in Ukraine. The company is working towards realisations in both portfolios as market conditions allow," JZ Capital says.

Current stock price: 150.00 pence

12-month change: down 4.8%

