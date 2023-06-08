Advanced search
    JZCP   GG00B403HK58

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(JZCP)
2023-06-08
162.50 GBX    0.00%
04:12pJZ Capital says Europe portfolio hurt by war in Ukraine
AN
05:29aJZ Capital Partners Ltd - Annual Report and Financial Statements
PR
03/02JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
PR
JZ Capital says Europe portfolio hurt by war in Ukraine

06/08/2023 | 04:12pm EDT
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - investment company focused on US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate - Net asset value per share at February 28 year-end rises 0.7% to USD4.06 from a restated USD4.03 12 months earlier. "The US micro-cap portfolio has overall performed well, while the European portfolio continues to be challenged by the economic effects of the recession in Europe and war in Ukraine. The company is working towards realisations in both portfolios as market conditions allow," JZ Capital says.

Current stock price: 150.00 pence

12-month change: down 4.8%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,1 M - -
Net income 2022 3,75 M - -
Net cash 2022 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 157 M 158 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -9,07x
EV / Sales 2022 -5,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,9%
Technical analysis trends JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David John MacFarlene Chairman
James Edward Jordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sharon Parr Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashley Charles Paxton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED-4.41%157
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.03%10 363
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.13.66%5 573
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND22.17%4 155
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-8.31%3 688
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-13.02%3 619
