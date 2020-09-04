Log in
JZZ TECH    JZZI

JZZ TECH

(JZZI)
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Announces Significant Expansion of Senior Audience Numbers and Revenues

09/04/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2020) -  In a letter to the shareholders (below), JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: JZZI) announced today that it had signed several recent marketing agreements resulting in ongoing revenues and significant increase in the audience size for its Active Lifestyle Senior focused business.

Dear Shareholders;

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements with several strategic partners and clients which will result in significant increases in both our audience size and ongoing revenues.

These agreements were signed with Cicero Transact Group of New York and Avitas Bio, of New York which have increased the US based senior audience to over 20 million. Plus advertising revenues of $300,000 per quarter in a 3 year contract with Avitas Bio, a maker of nutraceutical products.

The company is pursuing a number of additional marketing and partnership agreements and is looking forward to additional announcements in coming months. The company plans to offer members additional perks and benefits as these relationships grow.

JZZ Technologies, Inc., through its brand Active Lifestyle Media, publishes online and print content targeting the highly valuable US senior (55+) marketplace. US Seniors hold more than ¾ of the wealth in the US and are one of the most sought after demographics. Seniors are one of the fastest growing segments of online users.

Through magazines, newsletters, online content, interactive content, social media and discounts, Active Lifestyle provides a highly engaging forum for our audience. Our most recent publication was distributed to more than 12 million seniors. With the new audience growth, we anticipate distribution to more than double over the coming months, making Active Lifestyle one of the most valuable brands in the senior marketplace.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:
JZZ Technologies, Inc.
Charles Cardona
sailchaz@gmail.com
www.jzzi.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63224


© Newsfilecorp 2020
