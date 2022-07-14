Log in
    AKMY   IL0011747214

K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD.

(AKMY)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-07-14 am EDT
0.1600 CAD    0.00%
10:04aK B RECYCLING INDUSTRIES : Md&a q1 2022
PU
10:04aK B RECYCLING INDUSTRIES : Financials Q1 2022
PU
09:54aK B RECYCLING INDUSTRIES : MIC June 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

K B Recycling Industries : Report on Voting June 9, 2022

07/14/2022 | 09:54am EDT
K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

JUNE 8, 2022

TSX Trust Company hereby reports that:

1

Holder(s) represented in person or by proxy

344,828

shares

34

Management proxies received representing

84,046,847

shares

Total represented at the meeting

84,391,675

shares

Percentage of 121,883,064 outstanding

69.240

%

83,790,719

17

256,111

83,790,719

17

256,111

83,790,719

17

256,111

83,790,719

17

256,111

83,790,719

17

256,111

MANAGEMENT PROXY VOTES

YOAV HOROWITZ AS DIRECTOR

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

100.000% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

0.000% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

MORDECHAI GORFUNG AS DIRECTOR

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

100.000% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

0.000% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

LENNY RECANATI AS DIRECTOR

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

100.000% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

0.000% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

NOAH HERSHCOVIZ AS DIRECTOR

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

100.000% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

0.000% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

ARNON ESHED AS DIRECTOR

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

100.000% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

0.000% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

83,111,725

679,011

256,111

MAXIMO BUCH AS DIRECTOR

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.190% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

0.810% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

83,367,836

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.192% )

679,011

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

0.808% )

ACQUISITION RESOLUTION

83,111,742

678,994

256,111

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.190% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

0.810% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

APPROVAL OF MAXIMO DIRECTOR SERVICES AGREEMENT

83,788,233

2,503

256,111

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.997% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

0.003% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

APPROVAL OF ARNON DIRECTOR SERVICES AGREEMENT

83,789,236

1,500

256,111

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.998% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

0.002% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

APPROVAL OF AMENDED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

83,788,233

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.997% )

2,503

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

0.003% )

( 0.002% of Issued & Outstanding )

256,111

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

NAME CHANGE RESOLUTION

84,036,847

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.988% )

10,000

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

0.012% )

APPROVAL OF COMPENSATION POLICY

83,110,222

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.188% )

680,514

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

0.812% )

256,111

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

APPROVAL OF COMPENSATION POLICY (MAJORITY OF MINORITY)

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons

who are not "controlling shareholders" or "interested

32,456,472

parties"

(

97.946% )

680,514

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

2.054% )

( 0.558% of Issued & Outstanding )

256,111

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons deemed as "interested

50,653,750

parties" or "controlling shareholders"

APPROVAL OF CONSULTING AGREEMENT

83,103,239

687,497

256,111

83,104,225

686,511

256,111

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.180% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

0.820% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

RATIFICATION OF OPTIONS GRANT

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.181% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

0.819% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

APPROVAL OF WARRANT EXERCISES

83,109,222

681,514

256,111

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.187% )

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

0.813% )

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

APPROVAL OF WARRANT EXERCISES (MAJORITY OF MINORITY)

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons

who are not "controlling shareholders" or "interested

32,455,472

parties"

(

97.943% )

681,514

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

2.057% )

( 0.559% of Issued & Outstanding )

256,111

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons deemed as "interested

50,653,750

parties" or "controlling shareholders"

APPROVAL OF ALKEMY SHARE ISSUANCE

83,104,222

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.181% )

686,514

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

0.819% )

256,111

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

APPROVAL OF ALKEMY SHARE ISSUANCE (MAJORITY OF MINORITY)

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons

who are not "controlling shareholders" or "interested

32,450,472

parties"

(

97.928% )

686,514

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

2.072% )

( 0.563% of Issued & Outstanding )

256,111

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons deemed as "interested

50,653,750

parties" or "controlling shareholders"

Dated this 8 th

day of June, 2022

'' Rebecca Prentice ''

Scrutineer

K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HELD ON JUNE 8, 2022

A

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1

B

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1

YOAV HOROWITZ AS DIRECTOR

MORDECHAI GORFUNG AS DIRECTOR

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

84,135,547

( 100.000%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

84,135,547

( 100.000%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:

17

( 0.000%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:

17

( 0.000%)

C

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1

D

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1

LENNY RECANATI AS DIRECTOR

NOAH HERSHCOVIZ AS DIRECTOR

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

84,135,547

( 100.000%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

84,135,547

( 100.000%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:

17

( 0.000%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:

17

( 0.000%)

E

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1

F

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1

ARNON ESHED AS DIRECTOR

MAXIMO BUCH AS DIRECTOR

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

84,135,547

( 100.000%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

83,456,553

( 99.193%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:

17

( 0.000%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:

679,011

( 0.807%)

G

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 2

H

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 3

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

ACQUISITION RESOLUTION

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

83,712,664

( 99.195%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

83,456,570

( 99.193%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:

679,011

( 0.805%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:

678,994

( 0.807%)

I

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 4

J

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 5

APPROVAL OF MAXIMO DIRECTOR SERVICES AGREEMENT

APPROVAL OF ARNON DIRECTOR SERVICES AGREEMENT

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

84,133,061

( 99.997%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

84,134,064

( 99.998%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:

2,503

( 0.003%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:

1,500

( 0.002%)

K

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 6

L

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 7

APPROVAL OF AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AND

NAME CHANGE RESOLUTION

AMENDED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

84,133,061

( 99.997%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

84,381,675

( 99.988%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:

2,503

( 0.003%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:

10,000

( 0.012%)

( 0.002% of Issued & Outstanding )

M

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 8

M

REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 8

APPROVAL OF COMPENSATION POLICY

APPROVAL OF COMPENSATION POLICY (MAJORITY OF MINORITY)

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR by

persons who are not 'controlling

shareholders' or 'interested

TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:

83,110,222

( 98.781%)

parties':

32,456,472

( 96.938%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:

1,025,342

( 1.219%)

TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:

1,025,342

( 3.062%)

( 0.841% of Issued & Outstanding )

shares represented by VOTES

CAST FOR by persons deemed as

"interested parties" or "controlling

shareholders"

50,653,750

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KB Recycling Industries Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 13:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
