K B Recycling Industries : Report on Voting June 9, 2022
K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD.
ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
JUNE 8, 2022
TSX Trust Company hereby reports that:
1
Holder(s) represented in person or by proxy
344,828
shares
34
Management proxies received representing
84,046,847
shares
Total represented at the meeting
84,391,675
shares
Percentage of 121,883,064 outstanding
69.240
%
83,790,719
17
256,111
83,790,719
17
256,111
83,790,719
17
256,111
83,790,719
17
256,111
83,790,719
17
256,111
MANAGEMENT PROXY VOTES
YOAV HOROWITZ AS DIRECTOR
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
100.000% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
0.000% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
MORDECHAI GORFUNG AS DIRECTOR
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
100.000% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
0.000% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
LENNY RECANATI AS DIRECTOR
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
100.000% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
0.000% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
NOAH HERSHCOVIZ AS DIRECTOR
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
100.000% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
0.000% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
ARNON ESHED AS DIRECTOR
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
100.000% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
0.000% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
83,111,725
679,011
256,111
MAXIMO BUCH AS DIRECTOR
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.190% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
0.810% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
83,367,836
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.192% )
679,011
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
0.808% )
ACQUISITION RESOLUTION
83,111,742
678,994
256,111
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.190% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
0.810% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
APPROVAL OF MAXIMO DIRECTOR SERVICES AGREEMENT
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.997% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
0.003% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
APPROVAL OF ARNON DIRECTOR SERVICES AGREEMENT
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.998% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
0.002% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
APPROVAL OF AMENDED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
83,788,233
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.997% )
2,503
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
0.003% )
( 0.002% of Issued & Outstanding )
256,111
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
NAME CHANGE RESOLUTION
84,036,847
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.988% )
10,000
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
0.012% )
APPROVAL OF COMPENSATION POLICY
83,110,222
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.188% )
680,514
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
0.812% )
256,111
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
APPROVAL OF COMPENSATION POLICY (MAJORITY OF MINORITY)
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons
who are not "controlling shareholders" or "interested
32,456,472
parties"
(
97.946% )
680,514
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
2.054% )
( 0.558% of Issued & Outstanding )
256,111
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons deemed as "interested
50,653,750
parties" or "controlling shareholders"
APPROVAL OF CONSULTING AGREEMENT
83,103,239
687,497
256,111
83,104,225
686,511
256,111
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.180% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
0.820% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
RATIFICATION OF OPTIONS GRANT
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.181% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
0.819% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
APPROVAL OF WARRANT EXERCISES
83,109,222
681,514
256,111
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.187% )
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
0.813% )
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
APPROVAL OF WARRANT EXERCISES (MAJORITY OF MINORITY)
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons
who are not "controlling shareholders" or "interested
32,455,472
parties"
(
97.943% )
681,514
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
2.057% )
( 0.559% of Issued & Outstanding )
256,111
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons deemed as "interested
50,653,750
parties" or "controlling shareholders"
APPROVAL OF ALKEMY SHARE ISSUANCE
83,104,222
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.181% )
686,514
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
0.819% )
256,111
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
APPROVAL OF ALKEMY SHARE ISSUANCE (MAJORITY OF MINORITY)
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons
who are not "controlling shareholders" or "interested
32,450,472
parties"
(
97.928% )
686,514
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
2.072% )
( 0.563% of Issued & Outstanding )
256,111
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR by persons deemed as "interested
50,653,750
parties" or "controlling shareholders"
Dated this 8
th
day of June, 2022
'' Rebecca Prentice ''
Scrutineer
K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD.
ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
HELD ON JUNE 8, 2022
A
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1
B
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1
YOAV HOROWITZ AS DIRECTOR
MORDECHAI GORFUNG AS DIRECTOR
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
84,135,547
( 100.000%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
84,135,547
( 100.000%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:
17
( 0.000%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:
17
( 0.000%)
C
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1
D
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1
LENNY RECANATI AS DIRECTOR
NOAH HERSHCOVIZ AS DIRECTOR
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
84,135,547
( 100.000%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
84,135,547
( 100.000%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:
17
( 0.000%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:
17
( 0.000%)
E
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1
F
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 1
ARNON ESHED AS DIRECTOR
MAXIMO BUCH AS DIRECTOR
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
84,135,547
( 100.000%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
83,456,553
( 99.193%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:
17
( 0.000%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:
679,011
( 0.807%)
G
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 2
H
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 3
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
ACQUISITION RESOLUTION
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
83,712,664
( 99.195%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
83,456,570
( 99.193%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST WITHHOLD:
679,011
( 0.805%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:
678,994
( 0.807%)
I
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 4
J
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 5
APPROVAL OF MAXIMO DIRECTOR SERVICES AGREEMENT
APPROVAL OF ARNON DIRECTOR SERVICES AGREEMENT
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
84,133,061
( 99.997%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
84,134,064
( 99.998%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:
2,503
( 0.003%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:
1,500
( 0.002%)
K
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 6
L
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 7
APPROVAL OF AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AND
NAME CHANGE RESOLUTION
AMENDED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
84,133,061
( 99.997%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
84,381,675
( 99.988%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:
2,503
( 0.003%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:
10,000
( 0.012%)
( 0.002% of Issued & Outstanding )
M
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 8
M
REPORT ON BALLOT FOR RESOLUTION 8
APPROVAL OF COMPENSATION POLICY
APPROVAL OF COMPENSATION POLICY (MAJORITY OF MINORITY)
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR by
persons who are not 'controlling
shareholders' or 'interested
TOTAL VOTES CAST FOR:
83,110,222
( 98.781%)
parties':
32,456,472
( 96.938%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:
1,025,342
( 1.219%)
TOTAL VOTES CAST AGAINST:
1,025,342
( 3.062%)
( 0.841% of Issued & Outstanding )
shares represented by VOTES
CAST FOR by persons deemed as
"interested parties" or "controlling
shareholders"
50,653,750
