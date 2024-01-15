K-Bro Linen Inc. is a Canada-based owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities. The Company provides laundry and textile rental services in Scotland and the Northeast of England. The Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries operate across Canada and the United Kingdom, providing a range of linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts that include the processing, management and distribution of general linen and operating room linen. It operates through two divisions. Canadian division provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors through 10 operating divisions located in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City. UK division provides laundry and linen services primarily to the hospitality sector, with other sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, through four sites which are located in Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.

Sector Business Support Services