K C Property Public : Appointment the Company Secretary

17 June 2022
Subject: Appointment the Company Secretary
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
According to the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting K.C. Property Public Company Limited No. 7/2022 On June 17 , 2022, it was resolved to appointment Miss. Thunchira Wannavichit to be the company secretary with responsibilities by the law and will be effective from 17 June 2022 onwards.
Please to be informed.
Yours sincerely,
-Santi Piyatat-
________________
(Mr. Santi Piyatat)
Managing Director
K.C. Property Public Company Limited
202 Le Concorde Building, 19th Floor, Room 1903 Ratchadaphisek Road, Huaikhwang, Bangkok 10130 Tel. 02-2765924
