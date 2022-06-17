Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. K.C. Property Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KC   TH0446A10Z05

K.C. PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-15
0.4000 THB   -4.76%
K C Property Public : Appointment the Company Secretary

06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
ที่KC 022/2022

17 June 2022

Subject: Appointment the Company Secretary

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting K.C. Property Public Company Limited No. 7/2022 On June 17 , 2022, it was resolved to appointment Miss. Thunchira Wannavichit to be the company secretary with responsibilities by the law and will be effective from 17 June 2022 onwards.

Please to be informed.

Yours sincerely,

-Santi Piyatat-

________________

(Mr. Santi Piyatat)

Managing Director

K.C. Property Public Company Limited

202 Le Concorde Building, 19th Floor, Room 1903 Ratchadaphisek Road, Huaikhwang, Bangkok 10130 Tel. 02-2765924

1 / 1

Disclaimer

KC Property pcl published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 11:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
