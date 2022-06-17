K C Property Public : Appointment the Company Secretary

ที่KC 022/2022

17 June 2022

Subject: Appointment the Company Secretary

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting K.C. Property Public Company Limited No. 7/2022 On June 17 , 2022, it was resolved to appointment Miss. Thunchira Wannavichit to be the company secretary with responsibilities by the law and will be effective from 17 June 2022 onwards.

Please to be informed.

Yours sincerely,

-Santi Piyatat-

________________

(Mr. Santi Piyatat)

Managing Director

K.C. Property Public Company Limited

