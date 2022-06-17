K C Property Public : Notification of the appointment of a new director in replacement of the director

ที่KC 021 /2565

June 17, 2022

Subject: Notification of the appointment of a new director in replacement of the director

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

K.C. Property Public Company Limited (" the Company" ) would like to inform you of the significant resolutions of the Company's Board of Directors Meeting No. 7/2022 held on June 17, 2022. The meeting has adopted the following resolutions:

1. Acknowledged the resignation of Prof. Jumpot Salsunthorn from the Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee, effective June 17 , 2022 onwards, and approved of the appointment of Dr.Rujcharin Tongyai as the Director in replacement of Prof. Jumpot Salsunthorn, effective June 17 , 2022 onwards. The newly appointed director shall have the term only as the remaining term of Prof. Jumpot Salsunthorn

2. Acknowledged the resignation of Miss. Nan Kaweevisaltrakul from the Director, Member of the Risk Management Committee and Member of the Executive Committee, effective June 17, 2022 onwards, and approved of the appointment of Mr. Manop Buathong as the Director in replacement of Miss. Nan Kaweevisaltrakul, effective June 17 , 2022 onwards. The newly appointed director shall have the term only as the remaining term of Miss. Nan Kaweevisaltrakul

