K Electric : Disclosure under Takeover Regulations - Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited (SEP), Fresh Public Announcement of Intention to acquire up to 66.4% of the ordinary share capital of K-Electric Limited

Public Announcement of Intention to acquire up to 66.40% shares or control of K-Electric Limited

by

Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited

under

Securities Act 2015

Part-A

Brief Description of the Intended Acquisition:

Part-B

Information about the acquirer

Name and Address of acquirer along with persons acting in concert if any. Name: Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited ("SEP")

Address: No. 268 Zhongshan Road South, Shanghai, People's Republic of China

Name of the ultimate acquirer or the ultimate controlling shareholder Name: State Power Investment Corporation

Name and address of Manager to the offer of the acquirer Name: Arif Habib Limited

Address: 2 nd Floor, Arif Habib Centre, 23 M.T. Khan Road, Karachi, Pakistan

Principal area of business of acquirer and relevant experience

SEP was established in 1882 and then transformed into a limited company in 1998. With a long history of 140 years, SEP is one of the major electric energy companies in Shanghai and is also a publicly-traded company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange under ticker 600021. It is principally engaged in the development and construction of electricity, as well as its operation and management business. For the financial year ended December 31, 2021, SEP recorded an annual net profit of RMB 1.3 billion (US$ 209.54 million) and an annual power generation of 59.74 TWh. As of December 31,2021, SEP has an overall installed capacity of 19.05 GW, with contributions of 44.76 %, 15.04 %, 19.94 %, and 20.26 % from coal power, natural gas power, wind power, and solar power respectively.

In case the acquirer is a company

Name of the Chief Executive: Wei Juliang Name of Directors: