  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. K-Electric Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEL   PK0000501012

K-ELECTRIC LIMITED

(KEL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

K Electric : Disclosure under Takeover Regulations - Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited (SEP), Fresh Public Announcement of Intention to acquire up to 66.4% of the ordinary share capital of K-Electric Limited

09/28/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
Public Announcement of Intention to acquire up to 66.40% shares or control of K-Electric Limited

by

Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited

under

Securities Act 2015

Part-A

Brief Description of the Intended Acquisition:

Intended Acquisition through

Number of Shares

Percentage

Agreement

18,335,542,678

66.40%

Public Offer

4,639,825,784

16.80%

Part-B

Information about the acquirer

  1. Name and Address of acquirer along with persons acting in concert if any. Name: Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited ("SEP")
    Address: No. 268 Zhongshan Road South, Shanghai, People's Republic of China
  2. Name of the ultimate acquirer or the ultimate controlling shareholder Name: State Power Investment Corporation
  3. Name and address of Manager to the offer of the acquirer Name: Arif Habib Limited
    Address: 2nd Floor, Arif Habib Centre, 23 M.T. Khan Road, Karachi, Pakistan
  4. Principal area of business of acquirer and relevant experience
    SEP was established in 1882 and then transformed into a limited company in 1998. With a long history of 140 years, SEP is one of the major electric energy companies in Shanghai and is also a publicly-traded company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange under ticker 600021. It is principally engaged in the development and construction of electricity, as well as its operation and management business. For the financial year ended December 31, 2021, SEP recorded an annual net profit of RMB 1.3 billion (US$ 209.54 million) and an annual power generation of 59.74 TWh. As of December 31,2021, SEP has an overall installed capacity of 19.05 GW, with contributions of 44.76 %, 15.04 %, 19.94 %, and 20.26 % from coal power, natural gas power, wind power, and solar power respectively.
  5. In case the acquirer is a company
    Name of the Chief Executive: Wei Juliang Name of Directors:
    • Lin Hua
    • Wei Juliang
    • Wang Haiming
    • Liu Hongliang

上海电力股份有限公司

上海中山南路 268 号新源广场 1 号楼 200010

Tel:+86 21 23108800 Fax:+86 21 23108800

Shanghai Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Tower 1,Resource Plaza,268 Zhongshan Rd.(S.)Shanghai 200010,China

www.shanghaipower.com

  • Nie Yitao
  • Wang Hao
  • Xu Ji
  • Guo Zhigang
  • Gu Yufang
  • Rui Mingjie
  • Yue Kesheng
  • Tang Yiwen
  • Guo Yongqing
  • Pan Bin

Name of substantial shareholders of the company

  • State Power Investment Corporation (40.20%)
  • China Power International Development (13.88%)

Date of Incorporation: June 4, 1998

Jurisdiction of Incorporation: Shanghai

Authorized and paid-up capital: RMB 2,617,164,197

  1. Detail of companies where the intended acquirer(s) hold more than thirty percent voting shares: SEP has 292 subsidiaries based on its 2021A Annual Report available on its website (in Chinese).
    The acquisition may be undertaken by acquirer directly or through an existing subsidiary of the acquirer or a separate/new subsidiary / a consortium led by the subsidiary of the acquirer. The detail of which shall be provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Stock Exchange upon finalization.

Percentage of

Nature

Name of

Registration

Jurisdiction of

Natures of

Acquire

(listed/

Equity held (%)

Company

No.

Incorporation

business

Way

unlisted/

Direct

Indirect

private)

Waigaoqiao

9131011513

Thermal

Shanghai

power

51

Establishment

Unlisted

Power Plant

2236621M

generation

Thermal

Caojing

9131000071

power

Shanghai

generation

36

Establishment

Unlisted

Cogeneration

78507000

and heat

supply

9131011666

Thermal

SEP Caojing

Shanghai

power

65

Establishment

Unlisted

0779822N

generation

上海电力股份有限公司

上海中山南路 268 号新源广场 1 号楼 200010

Tel:+86 21 23108800

Fax:+86 21 23108800

Shanghai Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Tower 1,Resource Plaza,268 Zhongshan Rd.(S.)Shanghai 200010,China

www.shanghaipower.com

Disclaimer

K-Electric Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 18:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
