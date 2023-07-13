CAD/PSX/23-07-002 13 July 2023

Executive Director/HOD

The General Manager

Offsite-II Department

Administrative Block

Supervision Division

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Stock Exchange Building

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Stock Exchange Road

Islamabad

Karachi

Subject: Majority owners of offshore holding company of K-Electric seek direct stake in K-Electric

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 and Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.2 of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following:

We have been informed that IGCF SPV 21 Limited, which is the majority shareholder of KES Power Limited, the holding company of K-Electric Limited (KE), has sought to have direct stake in KE. The communication received by KE in this regard is attached.

This is for the information of investors and market participants.

A disclosure form as required pursuant to SRO 143(I)/2012 dated December 05, 2012 read with Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure A.

You are requested to disseminate the information to the Member of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

Rizwan Pesnani

Chief Risk Officer & Company Secretary

Encl.:As above

K-Electric Limited

39-B KE House Sunset Boulevard, DHA- Phase 2, Karachi, Pakistan

DISCLOSURE FORM

IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 AND 131 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Name of Company:

K-Electric Limited (KE)

Date of Report:

13 July 2023

Name of Company as

specified in its Memorandum:

K-Electric Limited

Company's registered office:

KE House, 39/B, Sunset Boulevard

Phase II, Defence Housing Authority, Karachi

Contact information:

Rizwan Pesnani, Chief Risk Officer & Company Secretary

Disclosure of inside information by listed company:

We have been informed that IGCF SPV 21 Limited, which is the majority shareholder of KES Power Limited, the holding company of K-Electric Limited (KE), has sought to have direct stake in KE. The communication received by KE in this regard is attached.

This is for the information of investors and market participants.

For and on behalf of

K-Electric Limited

Rizwan Pesnani

Chief Risk Officer & Company Secretary

K-Electric Limited

39-B KE House Sunset Boulevard, DHA- Phase 2, Karachi, Pakistan

