CAD/PSX/23-07-002 13 July 2023

Executive Director/HOD The General Manager Offsite-II Department Administrative Block Supervision Division Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Stock Exchange Building 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area Stock Exchange Road Islamabad Karachi

Subject: Majority owners of offshore holding company of K-Electric seek direct stake in K-Electric

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 and Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.2 of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following:

We have been informed that IGCF SPV 21 Limited, which is the majority shareholder of KES Power Limited, the holding company of K-Electric Limited (KE), has sought to have direct stake in KE. The communication received by KE in this regard is attached.

This is for the information of investors and market participants.

A disclosure form as required pursuant to SRO 143(I)/2012 dated December 05, 2012 read with Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure A.

You are requested to disseminate the information to the Member of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

Rizwan Pesnani

Chief Risk Officer & Company Secretary

Encl.:As above

K-Electric Limited

39-B KE House Sunset Boulevard, DHA- Phase 2, Karachi, Pakistan