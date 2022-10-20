Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. K-Electric Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEL   PK0000501012

K-ELECTRIC LIMITED

(KEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
2.910 PKR   +0.34%
02:20aK Electric : Material Information
PU
10/13K Electric : Material Information
PU
10/05K Electric : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

K Electric : Material Information

10/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
SEC/PSX/2022

20 October 2022

Executive Director/HOD

The General Manager

Offsite-II Department

Administrative Block

Supervision Division

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Stock Exchange Building

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Stock Exchange Road

Islamabad

Karachi

Subject:

Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 and Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.2 of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following:

Further to the disclosure made by K-Electric Limited (K-Electric) on October 18, 2022, K-Electric has now been informed that changes have been consummated involving IGCF General Partner Limited (IGCF GP), being the fund manager, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund L.P. (Fund), being the owner of the Fund assets. In particular, controlling interests in IGCF GP and certain limited partnership interests in the Fund have been acquired by Sage Venture Group Limited, a British Virgin Islands registered special purpose company wholly owned by AsiaPak Investments Limited. The Fund's indirect non-controlling shareholding in K-Electric however remains unchanged.

The Fund is a Cayman Island registered private investment fund with numerous institutional investors that is managed by the IGCF GP and holds multiple assets, including an indirect non- controlling shareholding in K-Electric. Further, for the sake of clarity, the Fund does not have a controlling interest in K-Electric nor a controlling position on the K-Electric Board of Directors.

K-Electric has also been informed that KES Power Limited, direct majority shareholder of K- Electric, has decided to make certain changes to its nominee directors on the K-Electric Board.

A disclosure form as required pursuant to SRO 143(I)/2012 dated December 05, 2012 read with Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is enclosed.

You are requested to disseminate the information to the Members of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Rizwan Pesnani

Chief Risk Officer & Company Secretary

Encl. As above

KE House, 39-B, Sunset Boulevard, Phase-II, Defence Housing Authority, Karachi

www.ke.com.pk

92-21-3263-7133,92-21-3870-9132, UAN: 111-537-211

DISCLOSURE FORM

IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 AND 131 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Name of Company:

K-Electric Limited (KE)

Date of Report:

20 October 2022

Name of Company as

specified in its Memorandum:

K-Electric Limited

Company's registered office:

KE House, 39/B, Sunset Boulevard, Phase II (Ext), Defence

Housing Authority, Karachi

Contact information:

Rizwan Pesnani, Chief Risk Officer & Company Secretary,

K-Electric Limited

Disclosure of price sensitive/inside information by listed company

In accordance with Section 96 and Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.2 of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following:

Further to the disclosure made by K-Electric Limited (K-Electric) on October 18, 2022, K-Electric has now been informed that changes have been consummated involving IGCF General Partner Limited (IGCF GP), being the fund manager, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund L.P. (Fund), being the owner of the Fund assets. In particular, controlling interests in IGCF GP and certain limited partnership interests in the Fund have been acquired by Sage Venture Group Limited, a British Virgin Islands registered special purpose company wholly owned by AsiaPak Investments Limited. The Fund's indirect non-controlling shareholding in K-Electric however remains unchanged.

The Fund is a Cayman Island registered private investment fund with numerous institutional investors that is managed by the IGCF GP and holds multiple assets, including an indirect non- controlling shareholding in K-Electric. Further, for the sake of clarity, the Fund does not have a controlling interest in K-Electric nor a controlling position on the K-Electric Board of Directors.

K-Electric has also been informed that KES Power Limited, direct majority shareholder of K- Electric, has decided to make certain changes to its nominee directors on the K-Electric Board.

The Company has duly caused this form/statement to be signed/on its behalf by the undersigned hereto duly authorized.

Sincerely yours,

For and on behalf of

K-Electric Limited

Rizwan Pesnani

Chief Risk Officer & Company Secretary

KE House, 39-B, Sunset Boulevard, Phase-II, Defence Housing Authority, Karachi

www.ke.com.pk

92-21-3263-7133,92-21-3870-9132, UAN: 111-537-211

Disclaimer

K-Electric Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 06:18:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 325 B 1 472 M 1 472 M
Net income 2021 11 998 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net Debt 2021 182 B 823 M 823 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80 360 M 364 M 364 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,24%
Chart K-ELECTRIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
K-Electric Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K-ELECTRIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani Chief Financial Officer
Mark Gerard Skelton Chairman
Saad Amanullah Khan Independent Director
Mubasher Hussein Sheikh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K-ELECTRIC LIMITED-15.41%364
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.12%147 476
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-14.88%69 921
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.67%69 510
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.22%59 058
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.38%55 395