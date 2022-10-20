K Electric : Material Information

SEC/PSX/2022 20 October 2022 Executive Director/HOD The General Manager Offsite-II Department Administrative Block Supervision Division Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Stock Exchange Building 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area Stock Exchange Road Islamabad Karachi Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 and Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.2 of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following:

Further to the disclosure made by K-Electric Limited (K-Electric) on October 18, 2022, K-Electric has now been informed that changes have been consummated involving IGCF General Partner Limited (IGCF GP), being the fund manager, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund L.P. (Fund), being the owner of the Fund assets. In particular, controlling interests in IGCF GP and certain limited partnership interests in the Fund have been acquired by Sage Venture Group Limited, a British Virgin Islands registered special purpose company wholly owned by AsiaPak Investments Limited. The Fund's indirect non-controlling shareholding in K-Electric however remains unchanged.

The Fund is a Cayman Island registered private investment fund with numerous institutional investors that is managed by the IGCF GP and holds multiple assets, including an indirect non- controlling shareholding in K-Electric. Further, for the sake of clarity, the Fund does not have a controlling interest in K-Electric nor a controlling position on the K-Electric Board of Directors.

K-Electric has also been informed that KES Power Limited, direct majority shareholder of K- Electric, has decided to make certain changes to its nominee directors on the K-Electric Board.

A disclosure form as required pursuant to SRO 143(I)/2012 dated December 05, 2012 read with Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is enclosed.

You are requested to disseminate the information to the Members of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Rizwan Pesnani

Chief Risk Officer & Company Secretary

Encl. As above

KE House, 39-B, Sunset Boulevard, Phase-II, Defence Housing Authority, Karachi